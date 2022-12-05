NBA 2K23 players want devs to go back to basics after “incredibly boring” tasks

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

NBA 2K23 fans have been loud and vocal about issues and ran out of patience for completing non-basketball-related MyCareer sidequests.

Popular NBA YouTuber Chris Smoove slammed MyCareer for forcing him to play through a “terrible” skateboard mission. He argued, “we are supposed to be playing a basketball game, man; what is this?”

Tensions have reached a boiling point among NBA 2K community members. Some players claimed the “honeymoon period” has come to an end, given the game’s ongoing issues. Game-breaking glitches and questionable monetization tactics contribute to frustrations.

However, at the crux of the matter, players want just to play basketball, echoing the comments of Chris Smoove.

2K Games One of the side quests in NBA 2K23 has players rap in a recording studio.

NBA 2K23 players fed up with side quests

A Reddit user voiced their frustrations about completing a quest in MyCareer, “thought I was playing a basketball game.”

The quest has a checklist of missions, including picking flowers for Aubrey on four separate occasions and talking with her at a design studio.

One user responded, “This is pretty much why I stopped buying 2k. I’m not interested in errands besides the basketball game itself. I get that some may like virtual chores, though.

A second player added, “I’ve never been more frustrated with 2k than 2k23. I’m trying to complete the story, and I gotta do dumb sh*t like a fashion show, become a rapper, do tik to dances, etc.”

Community members took turns cracking jokes in the comments, as a third user chimed in, “You can take the flowers to Ronnie2k, and he uses his alchemy table to create a potion that gives you +2 on all stats. Just part of the quest line.”

NBA 2K23 players would much prefer sticking to playing basketball than playing a Sims-style game off the court.