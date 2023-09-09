NBA 2K24 MyCareer: How to find Daily Spin location

Like in past years, NBA 2K24’s MyCareer and The City have a Daily Spin location where special rewards can be found. Here’s how to find the Daily Spin locations.

In NBA 2K24, individuals can go to the Daily Spin once daily to get a reward at random.

These rewards can vary at random, but those who get lucky might be able to get something special. For example, a major VC boost.

Here’s how to find the Daily Spin location in NBA 2K24.

The Daily Spin location spot in NBA 2K24

To unlock Daily Spins in NBA 2K24, one must first join one of the two Affiliations and then finish the objectives to complete the initiation.

These objectives include winning games and scoring points for the ELITE or getting assists and high teammate grades for RISE. Thus, finding a friend in the same Affiliation would be helpful to grind through those quickly.

After those are done, Daily Spins can be claimed near the beach in NBA 2K24. RISE players can claim a Daily Spin by the RISE statue. On the other hand, ELITE players can claim the daily reward at the ELITE statue.

2K ELITE is in blue, RISE is in red

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s NBA 2K24 coverage.

