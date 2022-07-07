NBA 2K23: Release date, pre-order, editions & everything we know

Sourav Banik . 53 minutes ago

2K Games have revealed multiple details about their upcoming title, NBA 2K23, starting with Micheal Jordan as one of their cover athletes and the release date. Here’s everything you need to know.

NBA 2K23 is the series’ latest iteration of their top-seller basketball sim and it comes with a bunch of surprises this year. Not only will the studio sell different editions of the game, but several iconic stars were also revealed to be the cover stars of the game.

While 2K Games have revealed most of the details by now, more are yet to follow in the coming days. So, without any further ado, let’s get you started with our handy NBA 2K23 hub.

When does NBA 2K23 release?

NBA 2K23 will hit the stores on September 9, 2022. A total of five editions of the game will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

With that said, let’s have a look at the editions available and the price at which 2K Games will sell them.

NBA 2K23: editions and price

Here’s a rundown of every edition of the game to be released along with their prices and pre-order benefits:

Edition Price Pre-order Benefits Standard Edition £59.99/€69.99 5K Virtual Currency, 5K MyTEAM Points, 10 MyTEAM Promo Packs, 1x 6 types of MyCAREER Skill Boosts, 1x 3 types of Gatorade Boosts, Devin Booker MyPLAYER Jersey, 95 Rated Devin Booker MyTEAM Free Agent Card Digital Deluxe Edition £74.99/€84.99 10K MyTEAM Points, 10 MyTEAM Tokens, 23 MyTEAM Promo Packs, Cover Star Players: Sapphire Devin Booker, Ruby Michael Jordan, Free Agent Option Pack; 1 Diamond Jordan Shoe (non-auctionable), 1 Ruby Coach Card Pack, 10x 6 types of MyCAREER Skill Boosts, 10x 3 types of Gatorade Boosts, 2-hour Double XP Coin, 4x MyCAREER T-Shirts, Backpack, Custom Design, Cover Star Skateboard, and Arm Sleeves Michael Jordan Edition £89.99/€99.99 Digital Deluxe Edition content and 100K Virtual Currency Championship Edition £129.99/€149.99 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass, Michael Jordan Edition content, and 100K Virtual Currency WNBA Edition – Standard Edition content, WNBA jerseys of Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird

You must remember that the WNBA Edition is a limited NBA 2K23 edition and it’s going to be a GameStop exclusive in the U.S. and Canada.

How to pre-order NBA 2K23?

2K Games scheduled the pre-orders for NBA 2K23 on July 7, 2022. This means you can now secure a copy for yourself right now and enjoy the game without any delay on the day of its release.

In case you’re wondering how to pre-order the game, here is a simple set of steps that you need to follow:

Head on to their official website. Scroll down until the game editions appear on the left of the screen. Select the edition, platform, and region you want to pre-order. Complete the transaction and that’s it! You now have successfully pre-ordered a copy of NBA 2K23.

Who are the NBA 2K23 cover athletes?

NBA 2K’s latest title has featured several iconic figures like Michael Jordan, Diana Taurasi, and Sue Bird as their cover athletes this year.

The game would have been incomplete if the studio missed out on Michael Jordan as the number of the year matches his legendary jersey number.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about 2K Games’ upcoming NBA 2K23. For more about NBA 2K, make sure to go through some of our other content:

