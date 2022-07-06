NBA 2K23’s WNBA special edition revealed with iconic cover stars

Sourav Banik . 5 hours ago

After Michael Jordan, 2K Games have now revealed the cover athletes for their WNBA edition of NBA 2K23.

NBA 2K has always been a successful franchise that offers authenticity in both gameplay and presentation. After recently revealing Michael Jordan as their first cover athlete, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird are going to don the WNBA edition’s cover of the game.

The NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition marks the second cover in NBA 2K franchise history to celebrate WNBA athletes.

Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird unveiled as NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition cover athletes

Both Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird have achieved mammoth milestones in their careers, both individually and together.

Diana has been Phoenix Mercury’s two-time Kia WNBA Finals MVP, three-time WNBA Champion, WNBA all-time leading scorer, and five-time Olympic gold medallist. Sue on the other hand has been Seattle Storm’s four-time WNBA Champion, thirteen-time WNBA All-Star, WNBA all-time assists leader, and five-time Olympic gold medallist.

As we mentioned earlier, NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition marks the second cover in the franchise history. This would be a perfect opportunity to increase the league’s popularity.

Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy at 2K said: “The response to NBA 2K’s first WNBA Edition last year was overwhelmingly positive and a testament to the W’s growing audience and prominence.”

NBA 2K has also partnered with the WNBA stars to donate $100,000 to a non-profit organization and increase access to youth basketball.

2K Games WNBA will be a limited edition in the U.S. and Canada.

NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition: bonus content & pre-order date

The WNBA Edition will release on September 9, 2022, and will include the jerseys of Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi as in-game bonus content.

Pre-orders start from July 7, the WNBA Edition will be a GameStop exclusive in the U.S. and Canada.