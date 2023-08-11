NBA 2K23 Season 9 Rewards: MyTeam and The City progression, Level 40 rewards, more

Season 9 in NBA 2K23 will see the scene for next year’s game, as will the rewards. Here’s a look at all the rewards that can be found in MyTeam and The City.

With NBA 2K24’s launch nearing, the final season of NBA 2K23 will have set the stage for September.

NBA 2K23 players will be able to find several Kobe Bryant-themed rewards in MyCareer and The City during Season 9, while MyTeam players can work on their “end game” squad.

With that said, here’s a look at both Season 9 reward paths in NBA 2K23.

NBA 2K23 Season 9 MyTeam Rewards

These are the rewards that NBA 2K23 players can obtain via the reward path for Season 9.

Level Reward XP Requirement 1 Hall of Fame Badge Pack 0 2 Free Agent Award Pack 250 3 MyTeam Tokens (x3) 500 4 Sharpshooting Award Pack 750 5 Season 9 Ball 1,000 6 Emerald Prize Ball 1,250 7 Ascension 1,500 8 Deluxe All-Time NBA Award Pack 1,800 9 Sapphire Prize Ball 2,150 10 Hall of Fame Badge Pack 2,550 11 MyTeam Tokens (x5) 3,050 12 Ascension 3,650 13 Sharpshooter Deluxe Award Pack 4,350 14 Ruby Prize Ball 5,150 15 Hall of Fame Badge Pack 6,100 16 Ascension 7,200 17 MyTeam Tokens (x10) 8,450 18 Amethyst Prize Ball 9,900 19 Deluxe All-Time NBA Award Pack 11,550 20 Hall of Fame Badge Pack 13,400 21 MyTeam Tokens (x25) 15,500 22 Season 9 Shoe Pack 17,850 23 Ascension 20,500 24 Diamond Prize Ball 23,450 25 Hall of Fame Badge Pack 26,750 26 Ascension 30,450 27 MyTeam Tokens (x50) 34,600 28 Season 9 Shoe Pack 39,250 29 Next Deluxe Award Pack 44,450 30 Season 9 Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 50,250 31 Ascension 56,700 32 Pink Diamond Prize Ball 63,850 33 MyTeam Tokens (x75) 71,750 34 Ascension 80,400 35 Season 9 Badge Option Pack (Pick 10) 89,850 36 MyTeam Tokens (x100) 100,000 37 Shoe Boost Pack (35 Cards) 111,000 38 Invincible Deluxe Pack (Unauctionable) 123,000 39 25,000 MT 136,000 40 Level 40 End Game Option Pack 150,000

The Level 40 reward for Season 9 in NBA 2K23 is an End Game Option Pack.

NBA 2K23 Season The City Rewards

Now, here’s a look at the rewards that NBA 2K23 players can obtain in The City.

Level Reward 1 Season 9 Tee 2 Season 9 Basketball 3 NBA Team-themed Green Releases 4 New Jumpshot Meters 5 Basketball Star Indicator 6 MyTeam 95 OVR Free Agent Vince Carter Card 7 Boosted Arm Sleeve 8 Season 9 Emote Pack #1 9 30 Minute 2XP Coin 10 Four-Seater Golf Cart 11 Pelicans and Suns Banners 12 Crown Indicator 13 Season 9 Emote Pack #2 14 Boosted Arm Sleeve 15 Fire and Air Banners 16 Spurs Big Three and Tyler Herro Banners 17 MyTeam 95 OVR Free Agent Dwyane Wade Card 18 One Hour 2XP Coin 19 Season 9 Emote Pack #3 20 Turbo-Powered Pocket Bike 21 Gatorade Boosts (15 Games) 22 Air and Dream Banners 23 MyTeam 95 OVR Free Agent Steph Curry Card 24 Season 9 Ski Goggles 25 Baseball Helmet 26 1 Hour 2XP Coin 27 Season 9 Emote Pack #4 28 Authentic NBA Player Jersey 29 Spurs Dynasty and Graffiti Banners 30 Drone ft. Transportation Technology 31 Boosted Arm Sleeve 32 Lakers Big Three and Jumpman Banners 33 Season 9 Emote Pack #5 34 MyTeam 95 OVR Free Agent Nikola Jokic Card 35 Jabbawockeez Mascot and Signature Dances/Emotes 36 Two Hour 2XP Coin 37 Personal Glider 38 Season 9 Suit 39 Extra Badge Point 40 Core Pattern

Among the rewards for Season 9 in NBA 2K23 include new customization options and transportation devices.

How to make progress in Season 9

To make progress in The City/MyCareer reward path, NBA 2K players should look to grind out online games, whether it be at the The Theater, Affiliation Courts, and the Rec, among other places.

In MyTeam, players can make progress by playing games within the game mode and completing Agendas. In addition to the reward path, the 2K23 team released a large swath of different Agendas that when completed, yield XP boosts.

Here’s a look at all the Agendas that will be available throughout the duration of the Season 9. These Agendas revolve around End Game and Invincible cards.

End Game

Score 40 points in a game with End Game Kevin Durant two times – reward is 5,000 XP

– reward is 5,000 XP Score 30 points in a game with End Game Paolo Banchero three times – reward is 5,000 XP

– reward is 5,000 XP Make four 3-pointers in a game with End Game Luka Doncic three times – reward is 5,000 XP

– reward is 5,000 XP Get five rebounds in a game with End Game David Robinson three times – reward is 5,000 XP

– reward is 5,000 XP Score 100 points with End Game Paul George over multiple games – reward is 5,000 XP

– reward is 5,000 XP Get seven assists in a game with End Game Magic Johnson two times – reward is 5,000 XP

– reward is 5,000 XP Get five rebounds in a game with End Game Kareem Abdul-Jabbar two times – reward is 5,000 XP

– reward is 5,000 XP Score 20 points in a game with End Game Larry Bird two times – reward is 5,000 XP

– reward is 5,000 XP Score 10 points in the paint in a game with End Game Giannis Antetokounmpo three times – reward is 5,000 XP

– reward is 5,000 XP Get two blocks in a game with End Game Bol Bol three times – reward is 5,000 XP

– reward is 5,000 XP Score 100 points with End Game Dirk Nowitzki over multiple games – reward is 5,000 XP

– reward is 5,000 XP Get 30 assists with End Game Nikola Jokic over multiple games – reward is 5,000 XP

– reward is 5,000 XP Get seven assists in a game with End Game Jayson Tatum two times – reward is 5,000 XP

– reward is 5,000 XP Make five 3-pointers in a game with End Game J.R. Smith two times – reward is 5,000 XP

– reward is 5,000 XP Score 20 points in a game with End Game Wilt Chamberlain two times – reward is 5,000 XP

– reward is 5,000 XP Score 10 points in the paint in a game with End Game Yao Ming three times – reward is 5,000 XP

– reward is 5,000 XP Score 20 points in a game with End Game Kristaps Porzingis three times – reward is 5,000 XP

– reward is 5,000 XP Get 10 blocks with End Game Bol Bol over multiple games – reward is 5,000 XP

– reward is 5,000 XP Make four dunks in a game with End Game Victor Wembanyama three times – reward is 5,000 XP

– reward is 5,000 XP Get seven assists in a game with End Game Ben Simmons two times – reward is 5,000 XP

– reward is 5,000 XP Score 20 points in a game with End Game Scottie Pippen two times – reward is 5,000 XP

– reward is 5,000 XP Get two blocks in a game with End Game Hakeem Olajuwon three times – reward is 5,000 XP

– reward is 5,000 XP Make seven 3-pointers in a game with End Game Tracy McGrady three times – reward is 5,000 XP

– reward is 5,000 XP Score 20 points in a game with End Game Kawhi Leonard three times – reward is 5,000 XP

– reward is 5,000 XP Get 10 blocks with End Game Anthony Davis over multiple games – reward is 5,000 XP

– reward is 5,000 XP Make four dunks in a game with End Game Kevin Garnett three times – reward is 5,000 XP

– reward is 5,000 XP Make four dunks in a game with End Game Shaquille O’Neal three times – reward is 5,000 XP

– reward is 5,000 XP Score 30 points in a game with End Game Jimmy Butler two times – reward is 5,000 XP

– reward is 5,000 XP Get seven assists in a game with End Game LaMelo Ball two times – reward is 5,000 XP

– reward is 5,000 XP Score 20 points in a game with End Game Lonzo Ball two times – reward is 5,000 XP

– reward is 5,000 XP Score two blocks in a game with End Game Shawn Bradley two times – reward is 5,000 XP

– reward is 5,000 XP Get one double-double with End Game James Harden in a game – reward is 5,000 XP

– reward is 5,000 XP Score 75 points with End Game Julius Erving over multiple games – reward is 5,000 XP

Invincible

Score 100 points with Invincible Tracy McGrady over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Make four dunks in a game with Invincible Giannis Antetokounmpo three times – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Score 20 points in a game with Invincible Magic Johnson three times – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Make four dunks in a game with Invincible Shaquille O’Neal three times – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Get two double-doubles with Invincible Russell Westbrook over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Score 60 points in the paint with Invincible Kristaps Porzingis over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Make 30 3-pointers with Invincible Jayson Tatum over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Make seven 3-pointers in a game with Invincible Victor Wembanyama three times – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Get 40 assists with Invincible Cade Cunningham over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Get 12 blocks with Invincible Evan Mobley over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Score 30 points in a game with Invincible LeBron James three times – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Get two blocks in a game with Invincible Anthony Davis three times – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Make 15 4-pointers with Invincible Stephen Curry over Clutch Time Offline or Online games – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Make 30 3-pointers with Invincible Devin Booker over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Score 40 points in the paint with Invincible Danny Granger over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Make 20 dunks with Invincible Anthony Edwards over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Get two double-doubles with Invincible DeMarcus Cousins over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Make four dunks in a game with Invincible Kobe Bryant three times – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Score 30 points in a game with Invincible Michael Jordan three times – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Make 30 dunks with Invincible Kareem Abdul-Jabbar over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Get one double-double with Invincible Larry Bird in a game – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Make 15 dunks with Invincible Ja Morant over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Make 20 3-pointers with Invincible Ray Allen over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Score 40 points in the paint with Invincible Pau Gasol over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Make 20 3-pointers with Invincible Marc Gasol over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Score 75 points with Invincible Drazen Petrovic over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Make 10 3-pointers in a game with Invincible Andrei Kirilenko two times – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Make 25 3-pointers with Invincible Klay Thompson over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Make 15 dunks with Invincible Blake Griffin over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Score 90 points with Invincible Tim Thomas over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Get 35 assists with Invincible Ricky Davis over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Score 90 points with Invincible Kyle Kuzma over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Get five rebounds in a game with Invincible Zydrunas Ilgauskas two times – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Get 25 rebounds with Invincible Mo Bamba over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Score 75 points with Invincible Clyde Drexler over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Get 40 rebounds with Invincible Mark Eaton over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Make 25 dunks with Invincible Glen Rice over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Score 90 points with Invincible Jonathan Isaac over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Get five rebounds in a game with Invincible Manute Bol two times – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Get 30 assists with Invincible Penny Hardaway over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Score 75 points with Invincible Grant Hill over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Make five dunks in a game with Invincible Derrick Rose three times – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Get two blocks in a game with Invincible Chris Bosh two times – reward is 3,000 XP

Score 75 points with Invincible Lamar Odom over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Make seven assists in a game with Invincible Manu Ginobli two times – reward is 3,000 XP

All NBA 2K23 Agendas listed above will last through the duration of Season 9.

When does Season 9 of NBA 2K23 end?

Season 9 of NBA 2K23 is the “end game” season of the game. Thus, it won’t expire.

Make sure to check out more of our NBA 2K coverage.