GamingNBA 2K

NBA 2K23 Season 9 Rewards: MyTeam and The City progression, Level 40 rewards, more

2K

Season 9 in NBA 2K23 will see the scene for next year’s game, as will the rewards. Here’s a look at all the rewards that can be found in MyTeam and The City.

With NBA 2K24’s launch nearing, the final season of NBA 2K23 will have set the stage for September.

NBA 2K23 players will be able to find several Kobe Bryant-themed rewards in MyCareer and The City during Season 9, while MyTeam players can work on their “end game” squad.

Article continues after ad

With that said, here’s a look at both Season 9 reward paths in NBA 2K23.

Contents

nba 2k23 big men2K Games

NBA 2K23 Season 9 MyTeam Rewards

These are the rewards that NBA 2K23 players can obtain via the reward path for Season 9.

LevelRewardXP Requirement
1Hall of Fame Badge Pack0
2Free Agent Award Pack250
3MyTeam Tokens (x3)500
4Sharpshooting Award Pack750
5Season 9 Ball1,000
6Emerald Prize Ball1,250
7Ascension1,500
8Deluxe All-Time NBA Award Pack1,800
9Sapphire Prize Ball2,150
10Hall of Fame Badge Pack2,550
11MyTeam Tokens (x5)3,050
12Ascension3,650
13Sharpshooter Deluxe Award Pack4,350
14Ruby Prize Ball5,150
15Hall of Fame Badge Pack6,100
16Ascension7,200
17MyTeam Tokens (x10)8,450
18Amethyst Prize Ball9,900
19Deluxe All-Time NBA Award Pack11,550
20Hall of Fame Badge Pack13,400
21MyTeam Tokens (x25)15,500
22Season 9 Shoe Pack17,850
23Ascension20,500
24Diamond Prize Ball23,450
25Hall of Fame Badge Pack26,750
26Ascension30,450
27MyTeam Tokens (x50)34,600
28Season 9 Shoe Pack39,250
29Next Deluxe Award Pack44,450
30Season 9 Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)50,250
31Ascension56,700
32Pink Diamond Prize Ball63,850
33MyTeam Tokens (x75)71,750
34Ascension80,400
35Season 9 Badge Option Pack (Pick 10)89,850
36MyTeam Tokens (x100)100,000
37Shoe Boost Pack (35 Cards)111,000
38Invincible Deluxe Pack (Unauctionable)123,000
3925,000 MT136,000
40Level 40 End Game Option Pack150,000
Season 9 of NBA 2K232K

The Level 40 reward for Season 9 in NBA 2K23 is an End Game Option Pack.

NBA 2K23 Season The City Rewards

Now, here’s a look at the rewards that NBA 2K23 players can obtain in The City.

LevelReward
1Season 9 Tee
2Season 9 Basketball
3NBA Team-themed Green Releases
4 New Jumpshot Meters
5Basketball Star Indicator
6MyTeam 95 OVR Free Agent Vince Carter Card
7Boosted Arm Sleeve
8Season 9 Emote Pack #1
930 Minute 2XP Coin
10Four-Seater Golf Cart
11Pelicans and Suns Banners
12Crown Indicator
13Season 9 Emote Pack #2
14Boosted Arm Sleeve
15Fire and Air Banners
16Spurs Big Three and Tyler Herro Banners
17MyTeam 95 OVR Free Agent Dwyane Wade Card
18One Hour 2XP Coin
19Season 9 Emote Pack #3
20Turbo-Powered Pocket Bike
21Gatorade Boosts (15 Games)
22Air and Dream Banners
23MyTeam 95 OVR Free Agent Steph Curry Card
24Season 9 Ski Goggles
25Baseball Helmet
261 Hour 2XP Coin
27Season 9 Emote Pack #4
28Authentic NBA Player Jersey
29Spurs Dynasty and Graffiti Banners
30Drone ft. Transportation Technology
31Boosted Arm Sleeve
32Lakers Big Three and Jumpman Banners
33Season 9 Emote Pack #5
34MyTeam 95 OVR Free Agent Nikola Jokic Card
35Jabbawockeez Mascot and Signature Dances/Emotes
36Two Hour 2XP Coin
37Personal Glider
38Season 9 Suit
39Extra Badge Point
40Core Pattern

Among the rewards for Season 9 in NBA 2K23 include new customization options and transportation devices.

Article continues after ad

How to make progress in Season 9

To make progress in The City/MyCareer reward path, NBA 2K players should look to grind out online games, whether it be at the The Theater, Affiliation Courts, and the Rec, among other places.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

In MyTeam, players can make progress by playing games within the game mode and completing Agendas. In addition to the reward path, the 2K23 team released a large swath of different Agendas that when completed, yield XP boosts.

Here’s a look at all the Agendas that will be available throughout the duration of the Season 9. These Agendas revolve around End Game and Invincible cards.

Article continues after ad

End Game

  • Score 40 points in a game with End Game Kevin Durant two times – reward is 5,000 XP
  • Score 30 points in a game with End Game Paolo Banchero three times – reward is 5,000 XP
  • Make four 3-pointers in a game with End Game Luka Doncic three times – reward is 5,000 XP
  • Get five rebounds in a game with End Game David Robinson three times – reward is 5,000 XP
  • Score 100 points with End Game Paul George over multiple games – reward is 5,000 XP
  • Get seven assists in a game with End Game Magic Johnson two times – reward is 5,000 XP
  • Get five rebounds in a game with End Game Kareem Abdul-Jabbar two times – reward is 5,000 XP
  • Score 20 points in a game with End Game Larry Bird two times – reward is 5,000 XP
  • Score 10 points in the paint in a game with End Game Giannis Antetokounmpo three times – reward is 5,000 XP
  • Get two blocks in a game with End Game Bol Bol three times – reward is 5,000 XP
  • Score 100 points with End Game Dirk Nowitzki over multiple games – reward is 5,000 XP
  • Get 30 assists with End Game Nikola Jokic over multiple games – reward is 5,000 XP
  • Get seven assists in a game with End Game Jayson Tatum two times – reward is 5,000 XP
  • Make five 3-pointers in a game with End Game J.R. Smith two times – reward is 5,000 XP
  • Score 20 points in a game with End Game Wilt Chamberlain two times – reward is 5,000 XP
  • Score 10 points in the paint in a game with End Game Yao Ming three times – reward is 5,000 XP
  • Score 20 points in a game with End Game Kristaps Porzingis three times – reward is 5,000 XP
  • Get 10 blocks with End Game Bol Bol over multiple games – reward is 5,000 XP
  • Make four dunks in a game with End Game Victor Wembanyama three times – reward is 5,000 XP
  • Get seven assists in a game with End Game Ben Simmons two times – reward is 5,000 XP
  • Score 20 points in a game with End Game Scottie Pippen two times – reward is 5,000 XP
  • Get two blocks in a game with End Game Hakeem Olajuwon three times – reward is 5,000 XP
  • Make seven 3-pointers in a game with End Game Tracy McGrady three times – reward is 5,000 XP
  • Score 20 points in a game with End Game Kawhi Leonard three times – reward is 5,000 XP
  • Get 10 blocks with End Game Anthony Davis over multiple games – reward is 5,000 XP
  • Make four dunks in a game with End Game Kevin Garnett three times – reward is 5,000 XP
  • Make four dunks in a game with End Game Shaquille O’Neal three times – reward is 5,000 XP
  • Score 30 points in a game with End Game Jimmy Butler two times – reward is 5,000 XP
  • Get seven assists in a game with End Game LaMelo Ball two times – reward is 5,000 XP
  • Score 20 points in a game with End Game Lonzo Ball two times – reward is 5,000 XP
  • Score two blocks in a game with End Game Shawn Bradley two times – reward is 5,000 XP
  • Get one double-double with End Game James Harden in a game – reward is 5,000 XP
  • Score 75 points with End Game Julius Erving over multiple games – reward is 5,000 XP
Invincible in NBA 2K232K

Invincible

  • Score 100 points with Invincible Tracy McGrady over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Make four dunks in a game with Invincible Giannis Antetokounmpo three times – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Score 20 points in a game with Invincible Magic Johnson three times – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Make four dunks in a game with Invincible Shaquille O’Neal three times – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Get two double-doubles with Invincible Russell Westbrook over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Score 60 points in the paint with Invincible Kristaps Porzingis over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Make 30 3-pointers with Invincible Jayson Tatum over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Make seven 3-pointers in a game with Invincible Victor Wembanyama three times – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Get 40 assists with Invincible Cade Cunningham over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Get 12 blocks with Invincible Evan Mobley over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Score 30 points in a game with Invincible LeBron James three times – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Get two blocks in a game with Invincible Anthony Davis three times– reward is 3,000 XP
  • Make 15 4-pointers with Invincible Stephen Curry over Clutch Time Offline or Online games – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Make 30 3-pointers with Invincible Devin Booker over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Score 40 points in the paint with Invincible Danny Granger over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Make 20 dunks with Invincible Anthony Edwards over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Get two double-doubles with Invincible DeMarcus Cousins over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Make four dunks in a game with Invincible Kobe Bryant three times – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Score 30 points in a game with Invincible Michael Jordan three times – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Make 30 dunks with Invincible Kareem Abdul-Jabbar over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Get one double-double with Invincible Larry Bird in a game – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Make 15 dunks with Invincible Ja Morant over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Make 20 3-pointers with Invincible Ray Allen over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Score 40 points in the paint with Invincible Pau Gasol over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Make 20 3-pointers with Invincible Marc Gasol over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Score 75 points with Invincible Drazen Petrovic over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Make 10 3-pointers in a game with Invincible Andrei Kirilenko two times – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Make 25 3-pointers with Invincible Klay Thompson over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Make 15 dunks with Invincible Blake Griffin over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Score 90 points with Invincible Tim Thomas over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Get 35 assists with Invincible Ricky Davis over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Score 90 points with Invincible Kyle Kuzma over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Get five rebounds in a game with Invincible Zydrunas Ilgauskas two times – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Get 25 rebounds with Invincible Mo Bamba over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Score 75 points with Invincible Clyde Drexler over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Get 40 rebounds with Invincible Mark Eaton over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Make 25 dunks with Invincible Glen Rice over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Score 90 points with Invincible Jonathan Isaac over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Get five rebounds in a game with Invincible Manute Bol two times – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Get 30 assists with Invincible Penny Hardaway over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Score 75 points with Invincible Grant Hill over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Make five dunks in a game with Invincible Derrick Rose three times – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Get two blocks in a game with Invincible Chris Bosh two times – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Score 75 points with Invincible Lamar Odom over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Make seven assists in a game with Invincible Manu Ginobli two times – reward is 3,000 XP

All NBA 2K23 Agendas listed above will last through the duration of Season 9.

When does Season 9 of NBA 2K23 end?

Season 9 of NBA 2K23 is the “end game” season of the game. Thus, it won’t expire.

Make sure to check out more of our NBA 2K coverage.

Related Topics

NBA 2K23