NBA 2K23 release date and iconic cover star revealed for special edition

Sourav Banik . 5 hours ago

2K games has revealed the first cover star for NBA 2K23, as well as the basketball sim’s release date,

NBA 2K23 is the latest iteration of the top-selling NBA video game series and publisher 2K has revealed the game’s cover star will be none other than Michael Jordan, who will appear on both the Michael Jordan and Championship Editions of the game when it launches on September 9, 2022.

With the number 23 appearing in the title, it’s perhaps no surprise that Jordan, one of the NBA’s most decorated players in history, will adorn the cover.

2K Games 2K Games will release two special NBA 2K23 editions this year.

Michael Jordan unveiled as NBA 2K23 cover athlete alongside release date

Michael Jordan, the 14-time NBA All-Star, five-time NBA Most Valuable Player, six-time NBA World Champion, and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, will appear as the NBA 2K23 cover athlete.

As we mentioned earlier, the game will have two special editions this time, namely the NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition and the limited NBA 2K23 Championship Edition.

Michael Jordan’s impact on the NBA and basketball world has been undeniable. His presence in the game will delight both old and new fans, allowing them to experience some of the most iconic moments from his career.

Read More: NBA 2K23 fans stunned as Devin Booker named cover athlete

This can be done through The Jordan Challenge which the game will reintroduce with this year’s iteration. All ten of the original Challenges from NBA 2K11 have been completely rebuilt from the ground up and will make their return this year.

Players can also experience an array of spellbinding performances across Jordan’s college, NBA, and Team USA Basketball careers. This will be presented in the form of unique video vignettes with special commentary from his teammates, opponents, and other sports personalities.

While the older generation had a first-hand experience, The Jordan Challenge introduces his journey to a younger generation of NBA fans.

2K Games NBA 2K23 is scheduled to release in Q3 2022.

NBA 2K23 special editions: price and platforms

Here’s a rundown of the prices of the two special editions of the game. We’ll find out more about what’s included in the coming days, with 2K promising an additional cover athlete reveal and pre-order information in the run-up to July 7. Still, the game’s community appears to have spotted one other cover star already.

Michael Jordan Edition: £89.99/€99.99

Championship Edition: £129.99/€149.99 Includes a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass



The game will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.