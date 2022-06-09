How to build Magic Johnson in NBA 2K22 MyCareer

An NBA2K22 fan found a great build for their MyCareer player to mirror the Laker-legend Magic Johnson with exceptional Finishing and Shooting attributes.

2K lets players make their own athlete to take to the online blacktops and people have dumped tons of VC to make their dream player. For those who want a bit of inspiration before they commit to a build, they can look at how other players construct their athletes online.

This has given rise to viral 2K22 builds for the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, and more as people find the perfect combinations to replicate NBA superstars.

Though it’s not an exact science, the builds definitely give you an idea of how to make something close to the real thing.

Reddit user ‘Blackmagicking’ showed off their Magic Johnson build for people to replicate one of the most accomplished Point Guards in NBA history.

As such, they made the player 6’8’ at a light 187 lbs. along with a ‘Solid’ body shape. After a bit of tweaking and investing in the right categories, they had an athlete who can take it to the hole while being a knockdown shooter from the three-point line.

The next-gen builder is a great Facilitating Finisher, which perfectly compliments what we saw from Magic’s decade-plus careers. As a reference of playstyle, the build takes after current NBA players like Luka Doncic, Lamelo Ball, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

If you’re looking to make a similar build, simply take a queue from Blackmagicking’s athlete and tweak it to your playstyle to really make the athlete shine on the hardwood.

NBA2K gives people the freedom to test and experiment with all sorts of attributes to get one over the competition. That becomes a lot easier by mimicking one of the greatest to ever play the game.