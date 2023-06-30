GamingNBA 2K

NBA 2K23 Season 8 Rewards – How to make progress in MyTeam and The City, Level 40 rewards, and more

Devin Booker in NBA 2K232K

Season 8 of NBA 2K23 has hit consoles worldwide, and this season’s rewards include several 99 OVR Dark Matters for MyTeam.

Even though NBA 2K24 is likely on the horizon in the near future, that doesn’t mean the content for 2K23 has stopped.

The eighth season of NBA 2K23 went live on June 30, and it came with a large variety of rewards for both MyTeam and MyCareer players, including several 99 OVR cards and special customization options for The City.

Here’s a look at the reward paths for each and how to make progress.

Contents

Steph Curry2K

NBA 2K23 Season 8 MyTeam Rewards

These are the rewards that NBA 2K23 players can obtain via the reward path for Season 8.

Article continues after ad
LevelRewardXP Requirement
199 OVR Dark Matter End Game Stephen Curry0
2Free Agent Award Pack250
3MyTeam Tokens (x3)500
4Rebounding Award Pack750
5Season 8 Ball1,000
6Emerald Prize Ball1,250
7Ascension1,500
8Deluxe All-Time NBA Award Pack1,800
9Sapphire Prize Ball2,150
1097 OVR Galaxy Opal Keith Van Horn2,550
11MyTeam Tokens (x5)3,050
12Ascension3,650
13Post Scorer Deluxe Award Pack4,350
14Ruby Prize Ball5,150
15Galaxy Opal Tony Allen6,100
16Ascension7,200
17MyTeam Tokens (x10)8,450
18Amethyst Prize Ball9,900
19Deluxe All-Time NBA Award Pack11,550
20Galaxy Opal Carlos Boozer13,400
21MyTeam Tokens (x25)15,500
22Season 8 Shoe Pack17,850
23Ascension20,500
24Diamond Prize Ball23,450
25Galaxy Opal Walter Davis26,750
26Ascension30,450
27MyTeam Tokens (x50)34,600
28Season 8 Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)39,250
29Heatwave Award Pack44,450
3099 OVR Dark Matter Joe Dumars50,250
31Pink Diamond Prize Ball56,700
32Ascension63,850
33MyTeam Tokens (x75)71,750
34Ascension80,400
3599 OVR Dark Matter Invincible Ben Wallace89,850
36Next Deluxe Award Pack100,000
37MyTeam Tokens (x100)111,000
38Season 8 Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)123,000
3925,000 MT136,000
4099 OVR Dark Matter End Game Joel Embiid150,000

The Level 40 reward for Season 8 is a 99 OVR End Game card of 76ers superstar and 2022-23 NBA MVP Joel Embiid. It can be obtained by acquiring 150,000 XP.

MyPlayer in NBA 2K232K

NBA 2K23 Season The City Rewards

Now, here’s a look at the rewards that NBA 2K23 players can obtain in The City.

LevelReward
1Season 8 Tee
2Season 8 Basketball
3Season 8 Ball Trail
4 New Jumpshot Meter
5Diamond Player Indicator
6MyTeam Tokens (x5)
7NBA Team-themed Green Releases
8Season 8 Emote Pack #1
930 Minute 2XP Coin
10NASA Scarf
11NBA 2K22 and Jalen Green Banners
12Winged Player Indicator
13Season 8 Emote Pack #2
14Boosted Arm Sleeve
1530 Minute 2XP Coin
16Spurs Big Three and Tyler Herro Banners
17MyTeam: Diamond LeBron Shoe Pack
18One Hour 2XP Coin
19Season 8 Emote Pack #3
20Season 8 Overalls
21NBA Team Marble Sleeveless Hoodie
22Jaylen Brown and Bucks Banners
23MyTeam: 99 OVR Dark Matter All-Time Player
24Boosted Arm Sleeve
25New Era NBA Hat
261 Hour 2XP Coin
27Season 8 Emote Pack #4
28Boosted Arm Sleeve
29Michael Jordan and Dynasty Banners
30NBA Team Mascot Suit
31Gatorade Boosts (15 Games)
32Warriors Big Three and Dynasty Banners
33Season 8 Emote Pack #5
34MyTeam: Dark Matter Rush Pack
35NASA Animated Tee
36Two Hour 2XP Coin
37Animating Futuristic Helmet
38Season 8 Suit
39Extra Badge Point
40Four New Core Pattern Layouts

Note that The City in only available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

How to make progress in Season 8

To make progress in The City/MyCareer reward path, NBA 2K players should look to grind out online games, whether it be at the The Theater, Affiliation Courts, and the Rec, among other places.

In MyTeam, players can make progress by playing games and completing Agendas. In addition to the reward path, the 2K23 team released a large swath of different Agendas that when completed, yield XP boosts.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a look at all the Agendas that will be available throughout the duration of the Season 8.

End: Game Luka Doncic Pack

  • Win the End Game: Luka Doncic Game 1 Challenge – reward is 500 XP
  • Win the End Game: Luka Doncic Game 2 Challenge – reward is 500 XP
  • Win the End Game: Luka Doncic Game 3 Challenge – reward is 1,000 XP
  • Get 20 assists with Season 8 Darius Garland in a game – reward is 1,500 XP
  • Score seven points in a game with Season 8 Antawn Jamison two times – reward is 1,500 XP
  • Score 40 points in the paint with Invincible Danny Granger over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Make 20 dunks with Invincible Anthony Edwards over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Get two double-double with Invincible DeMarcus Cousins over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP
  • Make four 3-pointers in a game with End Game Luka Doncic three times – reward is 5,000 XP
  • Get five rebounds in a game with End Game David Robinson three times – reward is 5,000 XP
  • Score 100 points with End Game Paul George over multiple games – reward is 5,000 XP

MyTeam Shoes, Badges, and Graded Cards

  • Earn 50 XP for each applied badge – Up to 100 Badges
  • Earn 50 XP for each applied shoe – Up to 100 Shoes
  • Grade 100 Cards – 5,000 XP

Season 8 Daily Holo Players XP

  • Daily Holo XP Player Challenge – earn 3,000 XP for each

The NBA 2K team will add a new Holo Player that can be obtained via the completion of certain Agendas that will be available for a day. Once that card is obtained, users will be tasked with finishing a statistical achievement with that card.

NBA Wins

  • Win a Triple Threat or Triple Threat Offline game using three Trail Blazers players – reward is 750 XP
  • Win a Triple Threat or Triple Threat Offline game using three Clippers players – reward is 750 XP
  • Win a Triple Threat or Triple Threat Offline game using three Hawks players – reward is 750 XP
  • Win a Triple Threat or Triple Threat Offline game using three Heat players – reward is 750 XP
  • Win a Triple Threat or Triple Threat Offline game using three Hornets players – reward is 750 XP
  • Win a Triple Threat or Triple Threat Offline game using three Magic players – reward is 750 XP
  • Win a Triple Threat or Triple Threat Offline game using three Mavericks players – reward is 750 XP
  • Win a Triple Threat or Triple Threat Offline game using three Pelicans players – reward is 750 XP
  • Win a Triple Threat or Triple Threat Offline game using three Raptors players – reward is 750 XP
  • Win a Triple Threat or Triple Threat Offline game using three Warriors players – reward is 750 XP
  • Win a Clutch Time Offline or Clutch Time Online game using five 76ers players – reward is 1,000 XP
  • Win a Clutch Time Offline or Clutch Time Online game using five Bucks players – reward is 1,000 XP
  • Win a Clutch Time Offline or Clutch Time Online game using five Bulls players – reward is 1,000 XP
  • Win a Clutch Time Offline or Clutch Time Online game using five Celtics players – reward is 1,000 XP
  • Win a Clutch Time Offline or Clutch Time Online game using five Jazz players – reward is 1,000 XP
  • Win a Clutch Time Offline or Clutch Time Online game using five Kings players – reward is 1,000 XP
  • Win a Clutch Time Offline or Clutch Time Online game using five Knicks players – reward is 1,000 XP
  • Win a Clutch Time Offline or Clutch Time Online game using five Lakers players – reward is 1,000 XP
  • Win a Clutch Time Offline or Clutch Time Online game using five Rockets players – reward is 1,000 XP
  • Win a Clutch Time Offline or Clutch Time Online game using five Nuggets players – reward is 1,000 XP
  • Win a game using 13 Cavaliers players – reward is 1,250 XP
  • Win a game using 13 Grizzlies players – reward is 1,250 XP
  • Win a game using 13 Nets players – reward is 1,250 XP
  • Win a game using 13 Pacers players – reward is 1,250 XP
  • Win a game using 13 Pistons players – reward is 1,250 XP
  • Win a game using 13 Spurs players – reward is 1,250 XP
  • Win a game using 13 Suns players – reward is 1,250 XP
  • Win a game using 13 Thunder players – reward is 1,250 XP
  • Win a game using 13 Timberwolves players – reward is 1,250 XP
  • Win a game using 13 Wizards players – reward is 1,250 XP

Season 8 Rewards

  • Win the Stephen Curry Spotlight Challenge – reward is 250 XP
  • Win the Walter Davis Spotlight Challenge – reward is 250 XP
  • Win the Carlos Boozer Spotlight Challenge – reward is 500 XP
  • Win the Tony Allen Spotlight Challenge – reward is 500 XP
  • Win the Keith Van Horn Spotlight Challenge – reward is 750 XP
  • Win the Joe Dumars Spotlight Challenge – reward is 750 XP
  • Win the Ben Wallace Spotlight Challenge – reward is 1,000 XP
  • Win the Tracy McGrady Signature Challenge – reward is 1,000 XP
  • Win the Holo NBA Champions Challenge – reward is 1,000 XP
  • Make ten 3-pointers with End Game Stephen Curry over multiple games – reward is 1,000 XP
  • Score 40 points with Season 8 Reward Walter Davis over multiple games – reward is 1,000 XP
  • Get 15 rebounds with Season 8 Reward Carlos Boozer over multiple games – reward is 1,000 XP
  • Get one steal with Season 8 Reward Tony Allen in a game – reward is 1,250 XP
  • Score 10 points in the paint in a game with Season 8 Reward Keith Van Horn two times – reward is 1,500 XP
  • Get seven assists in a game with Season 8 Reward Joe Dumars three times – reward is 2,000 XP
  • Get two blocks in a game with Invincible Ben Wallace three times – reward is 2,500 XP

MyTeam Wins

  • Win 200 Triple Threat Offline games – Earn 100 XP after each win
  • Win 100 Triple Threat Online games – Earn 125 XP after each win
  • Win 75 Clutch Time Offline games – Earn 125 XP after each win
  • Win 75 Clutch Time Online games – Earn 200 XP after each win
  • Win 50 Unlimited games – Earn 400 XP after each win
  • Win 30 Limited games – Earn 400 XP after each win
  • Win 50 Co-Op games – Earn 125 XP after each win

All Agendas listed above will expire at the end of Season 8.

When does Season 8 of NBA 2K23 end?

Season 8 of NBA 2K23 will end on August 11. Thus, make sure to grind accordingly.

Make sure to check out more of our NBA 2K coverage.

Related Topics

NBA 2K23