NBA 2K23 Season 8 Rewards – How to make progress in MyTeam and The City, Level 40 rewards, and more
Season 8 of NBA 2K23 has hit consoles worldwide, and this season’s rewards include several 99 OVR Dark Matters for MyTeam.
Even though NBA 2K24 is likely on the horizon in the near future, that doesn’t mean the content for 2K23 has stopped.
The eighth season of NBA 2K23 went live on June 30, and it came with a large variety of rewards for both MyTeam and MyCareer players, including several 99 OVR cards and special customization options for The City.
Here’s a look at the reward paths for each and how to make progress.
Contents
NBA 2K23 Season 8 MyTeam Rewards
These are the rewards that NBA 2K23 players can obtain via the reward path for Season 8.
|Level
|Reward
|XP Requirement
|1
|99 OVR Dark Matter End Game Stephen Curry
|0
|2
|Free Agent Award Pack
|250
|3
|MyTeam Tokens (x3)
|500
|4
|Rebounding Award Pack
|750
|5
|Season 8 Ball
|1,000
|6
|Emerald Prize Ball
|1,250
|7
|Ascension
|1,500
|8
|Deluxe All-Time NBA Award Pack
|1,800
|9
|Sapphire Prize Ball
|2,150
|10
|97 OVR Galaxy Opal Keith Van Horn
|2,550
|11
|MyTeam Tokens (x5)
|3,050
|12
|Ascension
|3,650
|13
|Post Scorer Deluxe Award Pack
|4,350
|14
|Ruby Prize Ball
|5,150
|15
|Galaxy Opal Tony Allen
|6,100
|16
|Ascension
|7,200
|17
|MyTeam Tokens (x10)
|8,450
|18
|Amethyst Prize Ball
|9,900
|19
|Deluxe All-Time NBA Award Pack
|11,550
|20
|Galaxy Opal Carlos Boozer
|13,400
|21
|MyTeam Tokens (x25)
|15,500
|22
|Season 8 Shoe Pack
|17,850
|23
|Ascension
|20,500
|24
|Diamond Prize Ball
|23,450
|25
|Galaxy Opal Walter Davis
|26,750
|26
|Ascension
|30,450
|27
|MyTeam Tokens (x50)
|34,600
|28
|Season 8 Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)
|39,250
|29
|Heatwave Award Pack
|44,450
|30
|99 OVR Dark Matter Joe Dumars
|50,250
|31
|Pink Diamond Prize Ball
|56,700
|32
|Ascension
|63,850
|33
|MyTeam Tokens (x75)
|71,750
|34
|Ascension
|80,400
|35
|99 OVR Dark Matter Invincible Ben Wallace
|89,850
|36
|Next Deluxe Award Pack
|100,000
|37
|MyTeam Tokens (x100)
|111,000
|38
|Season 8 Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)
|123,000
|39
|25,000 MT
|136,000
|40
|99 OVR Dark Matter End Game Joel Embiid
|150,000
The Level 40 reward for Season 8 is a 99 OVR End Game card of 76ers superstar and 2022-23 NBA MVP Joel Embiid. It can be obtained by acquiring 150,000 XP.
NBA 2K23 Season The City Rewards
Now, here’s a look at the rewards that NBA 2K23 players can obtain in The City.
|Level
|Reward
|1
|Season 8 Tee
|2
|Season 8 Basketball
|3
|Season 8 Ball Trail
|4
|New Jumpshot Meter
|5
|Diamond Player Indicator
|6
|MyTeam Tokens (x5)
|7
|NBA Team-themed Green Releases
|8
|Season 8 Emote Pack #1
|9
|30 Minute 2XP Coin
|10
|NASA Scarf
|11
|NBA 2K22 and Jalen Green Banners
|12
|Winged Player Indicator
|13
|Season 8 Emote Pack #2
|14
|Boosted Arm Sleeve
|15
|30 Minute 2XP Coin
|16
|Spurs Big Three and Tyler Herro Banners
|17
|MyTeam: Diamond LeBron Shoe Pack
|18
|One Hour 2XP Coin
|19
|Season 8 Emote Pack #3
|20
|Season 8 Overalls
|21
|NBA Team Marble Sleeveless Hoodie
|22
|Jaylen Brown and Bucks Banners
|23
|MyTeam: 99 OVR Dark Matter All-Time Player
|24
|Boosted Arm Sleeve
|25
|New Era NBA Hat
|26
|1 Hour 2XP Coin
|27
|Season 8 Emote Pack #4
|28
|Boosted Arm Sleeve
|29
|Michael Jordan and Dynasty Banners
|30
|NBA Team Mascot Suit
|31
|Gatorade Boosts (15 Games)
|32
|Warriors Big Three and Dynasty Banners
|33
|Season 8 Emote Pack #5
|34
|MyTeam: Dark Matter Rush Pack
|35
|NASA Animated Tee
|36
|Two Hour 2XP Coin
|37
|Animating Futuristic Helmet
|38
|Season 8 Suit
|39
|Extra Badge Point
|40
|Four New Core Pattern Layouts
Note that The City in only available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players.
How to make progress in Season 8
To make progress in The City/MyCareer reward path, NBA 2K players should look to grind out online games, whether it be at the The Theater, Affiliation Courts, and the Rec, among other places.
In MyTeam, players can make progress by playing games and completing Agendas. In addition to the reward path, the 2K23 team released a large swath of different Agendas that when completed, yield XP boosts.
Here’s a look at all the Agendas that will be available throughout the duration of the Season 8.
End: Game Luka Doncic Pack
- Win the End Game: Luka Doncic Game 1 Challenge – reward is 500 XP
- Win the End Game: Luka Doncic Game 2 Challenge – reward is 500 XP
- Win the End Game: Luka Doncic Game 3 Challenge – reward is 1,000 XP
- Get 20 assists with Season 8 Darius Garland in a game – reward is 1,500 XP
- Score seven points in a game with Season 8 Antawn Jamison two times – reward is 1,500 XP
- Score 40 points in the paint with Invincible Danny Granger over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP
- Make 20 dunks with Invincible Anthony Edwards over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP
- Get two double-double with Invincible DeMarcus Cousins over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP
- Make four 3-pointers in a game with End Game Luka Doncic three times – reward is 5,000 XP
- Get five rebounds in a game with End Game David Robinson three times – reward is 5,000 XP
- Score 100 points with End Game Paul George over multiple games – reward is 5,000 XP
MyTeam Shoes, Badges, and Graded Cards
- Earn 50 XP for each applied badge – Up to 100 Badges
- Earn 50 XP for each applied shoe – Up to 100 Shoes
- Grade 100 Cards – 5,000 XP
Season 8 Daily Holo Players XP
- Daily Holo XP Player Challenge – earn 3,000 XP for each
The NBA 2K team will add a new Holo Player that can be obtained via the completion of certain Agendas that will be available for a day. Once that card is obtained, users will be tasked with finishing a statistical achievement with that card.
NBA Wins
- Win a Triple Threat or Triple Threat Offline game using three Trail Blazers players – reward is 750 XP
- Win a Triple Threat or Triple Threat Offline game using three Clippers players – reward is 750 XP
- Win a Triple Threat or Triple Threat Offline game using three Hawks players – reward is 750 XP
- Win a Triple Threat or Triple Threat Offline game using three Heat players – reward is 750 XP
- Win a Triple Threat or Triple Threat Offline game using three Hornets players – reward is 750 XP
- Win a Triple Threat or Triple Threat Offline game using three Magic players – reward is 750 XP
- Win a Triple Threat or Triple Threat Offline game using three Mavericks players – reward is 750 XP
- Win a Triple Threat or Triple Threat Offline game using three Pelicans players – reward is 750 XP
- Win a Triple Threat or Triple Threat Offline game using three Raptors players – reward is 750 XP
- Win a Triple Threat or Triple Threat Offline game using three Warriors players – reward is 750 XP
- Win a Clutch Time Offline or Clutch Time Online game using five 76ers players – reward is 1,000 XP
- Win a Clutch Time Offline or Clutch Time Online game using five Bucks players – reward is 1,000 XP
- Win a Clutch Time Offline or Clutch Time Online game using five Bulls players – reward is 1,000 XP
- Win a Clutch Time Offline or Clutch Time Online game using five Celtics players – reward is 1,000 XP
- Win a Clutch Time Offline or Clutch Time Online game using five Jazz players – reward is 1,000 XP
- Win a Clutch Time Offline or Clutch Time Online game using five Kings players – reward is 1,000 XP
- Win a Clutch Time Offline or Clutch Time Online game using five Knicks players – reward is 1,000 XP
- Win a Clutch Time Offline or Clutch Time Online game using five Lakers players – reward is 1,000 XP
- Win a Clutch Time Offline or Clutch Time Online game using five Rockets players – reward is 1,000 XP
- Win a Clutch Time Offline or Clutch Time Online game using five Nuggets players – reward is 1,000 XP
- Win a game using 13 Cavaliers players – reward is 1,250 XP
- Win a game using 13 Grizzlies players – reward is 1,250 XP
- Win a game using 13 Nets players – reward is 1,250 XP
- Win a game using 13 Pacers players – reward is 1,250 XP
- Win a game using 13 Pistons players – reward is 1,250 XP
- Win a game using 13 Spurs players – reward is 1,250 XP
- Win a game using 13 Suns players – reward is 1,250 XP
- Win a game using 13 Thunder players – reward is 1,250 XP
- Win a game using 13 Timberwolves players – reward is 1,250 XP
- Win a game using 13 Wizards players – reward is 1,250 XP
Season 8 Rewards
- Win the Stephen Curry Spotlight Challenge – reward is 250 XP
- Win the Walter Davis Spotlight Challenge – reward is 250 XP
- Win the Carlos Boozer Spotlight Challenge – reward is 500 XP
- Win the Tony Allen Spotlight Challenge – reward is 500 XP
- Win the Keith Van Horn Spotlight Challenge – reward is 750 XP
- Win the Joe Dumars Spotlight Challenge – reward is 750 XP
- Win the Ben Wallace Spotlight Challenge – reward is 1,000 XP
- Win the Tracy McGrady Signature Challenge – reward is 1,000 XP
- Win the Holo NBA Champions Challenge – reward is 1,000 XP
- Make ten 3-pointers with End Game Stephen Curry over multiple games – reward is 1,000 XP
- Score 40 points with Season 8 Reward Walter Davis over multiple games – reward is 1,000 XP
- Get 15 rebounds with Season 8 Reward Carlos Boozer over multiple games – reward is 1,000 XP
- Get one steal with Season 8 Reward Tony Allen in a game – reward is 1,250 XP
- Score 10 points in the paint in a game with Season 8 Reward Keith Van Horn two times – reward is 1,500 XP
- Get seven assists in a game with Season 8 Reward Joe Dumars three times – reward is 2,000 XP
- Get two blocks in a game with Invincible Ben Wallace three times – reward is 2,500 XP
MyTeam Wins
- Win 200 Triple Threat Offline games – Earn 100 XP after each win
- Win 100 Triple Threat Online games – Earn 125 XP after each win
- Win 75 Clutch Time Offline games – Earn 125 XP after each win
- Win 75 Clutch Time Online games – Earn 200 XP after each win
- Win 50 Unlimited games – Earn 400 XP after each win
- Win 30 Limited games – Earn 400 XP after each win
- Win 50 Co-Op games – Earn 125 XP after each win
All Agendas listed above will expire at the end of Season 8.
When does Season 8 of NBA 2K23 end?
Season 8 of NBA 2K23 will end on August 11. Thus, make sure to grind accordingly.
