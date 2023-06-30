NBA 2K23 Season 8 Rewards – How to make progress in MyTeam and The City, Level 40 rewards, and more

Season 8 of NBA 2K23 has hit consoles worldwide, and this season’s rewards include several 99 OVR Dark Matters for MyTeam.

Even though NBA 2K24 is likely on the horizon in the near future, that doesn’t mean the content for 2K23 has stopped.

The eighth season of NBA 2K23 went live on June 30, and it came with a large variety of rewards for both MyTeam and MyCareer players, including several 99 OVR cards and special customization options for The City.

Here’s a look at the reward paths for each and how to make progress.

NBA 2K23 Season 8 MyTeam Rewards

These are the rewards that NBA 2K23 players can obtain via the reward path for Season 8.

Level Reward XP Requirement 1 99 OVR Dark Matter End Game Stephen Curry 0 2 Free Agent Award Pack 250 3 MyTeam Tokens (x3) 500 4 Rebounding Award Pack 750 5 Season 8 Ball 1,000 6 Emerald Prize Ball 1,250 7 Ascension 1,500 8 Deluxe All-Time NBA Award Pack 1,800 9 Sapphire Prize Ball 2,150 10 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Keith Van Horn 2,550 11 MyTeam Tokens (x5) 3,050 12 Ascension 3,650 13 Post Scorer Deluxe Award Pack 4,350 14 Ruby Prize Ball 5,150 15 Galaxy Opal Tony Allen 6,100 16 Ascension 7,200 17 MyTeam Tokens (x10) 8,450 18 Amethyst Prize Ball 9,900 19 Deluxe All-Time NBA Award Pack 11,550 20 Galaxy Opal Carlos Boozer 13,400 21 MyTeam Tokens (x25) 15,500 22 Season 8 Shoe Pack 17,850 23 Ascension 20,500 24 Diamond Prize Ball 23,450 25 Galaxy Opal Walter Davis 26,750 26 Ascension 30,450 27 MyTeam Tokens (x50) 34,600 28 Season 8 Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 39,250 29 Heatwave Award Pack 44,450 30 99 OVR Dark Matter Joe Dumars 50,250 31 Pink Diamond Prize Ball 56,700 32 Ascension 63,850 33 MyTeam Tokens (x75) 71,750 34 Ascension 80,400 35 99 OVR Dark Matter Invincible Ben Wallace 89,850 36 Next Deluxe Award Pack 100,000 37 MyTeam Tokens (x100) 111,000 38 Season 8 Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 123,000 39 25,000 MT 136,000 40 99 OVR Dark Matter End Game Joel Embiid 150,000

The Level 40 reward for Season 8 is a 99 OVR End Game card of 76ers superstar and 2022-23 NBA MVP Joel Embiid. It can be obtained by acquiring 150,000 XP.

NBA 2K23 Season The City Rewards

Now, here’s a look at the rewards that NBA 2K23 players can obtain in The City.

Level Reward 1 Season 8 Tee 2 Season 8 Basketball 3 Season 8 Ball Trail 4 New Jumpshot Meter 5 Diamond Player Indicator 6 MyTeam Tokens (x5) 7 NBA Team-themed Green Releases 8 Season 8 Emote Pack #1 9 30 Minute 2XP Coin 10 NASA Scarf 11 NBA 2K22 and Jalen Green Banners 12 Winged Player Indicator 13 Season 8 Emote Pack #2 14 Boosted Arm Sleeve 15 30 Minute 2XP Coin 16 Spurs Big Three and Tyler Herro Banners 17 MyTeam: Diamond LeBron Shoe Pack 18 One Hour 2XP Coin 19 Season 8 Emote Pack #3 20 Season 8 Overalls 21 NBA Team Marble Sleeveless Hoodie 22 Jaylen Brown and Bucks Banners 23 MyTeam: 99 OVR Dark Matter All-Time Player 24 Boosted Arm Sleeve 25 New Era NBA Hat 26 1 Hour 2XP Coin 27 Season 8 Emote Pack #4 28 Boosted Arm Sleeve 29 Michael Jordan and Dynasty Banners 30 NBA Team Mascot Suit 31 Gatorade Boosts (15 Games) 32 Warriors Big Three and Dynasty Banners 33 Season 8 Emote Pack #5 34 MyTeam: Dark Matter Rush Pack 35 NASA Animated Tee 36 Two Hour 2XP Coin 37 Animating Futuristic Helmet 38 Season 8 Suit 39 Extra Badge Point 40 Four New Core Pattern Layouts

Note that The City in only available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players.

How to make progress in Season 8

To make progress in The City/MyCareer reward path, NBA 2K players should look to grind out online games, whether it be at the The Theater, Affiliation Courts, and the Rec, among other places.

In MyTeam, players can make progress by playing games and completing Agendas. In addition to the reward path, the 2K23 team released a large swath of different Agendas that when completed, yield XP boosts.

Here’s a look at all the Agendas that will be available throughout the duration of the Season 8.

End: Game Luka Doncic Pack

Win the End Game: Luka Doncic Game 1 Challenge – reward is 500 XP

– reward is 500 XP Win the End Game: Luka Doncic Game 2 Challenge – reward is 500 XP

– reward is 500 XP Win the End Game: Luka Doncic Game 3 Challenge – reward is 1,000 XP

– reward is 1,000 XP Get 20 assists with Season 8 Darius Garland in a game – reward is 1,500 XP

– reward is 1,500 XP Score seven points in a game with Season 8 Antawn Jamison two times – reward is 1,500 XP

– reward is 1,500 XP Score 40 points in the paint with Invincible Danny Granger over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Make 20 dunks with Invincible Anthony Edwards over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Get two double-double with Invincible DeMarcus Cousins over multiple games – reward is 3,000 XP

– reward is 3,000 XP Make four 3-pointers in a game with End Game Luka Doncic three times – reward is 5,000 XP

– reward is 5,000 XP Get five rebounds in a game with End Game David Robinson three times – reward is 5,000 XP

– reward is 5,000 XP Score 100 points with End Game Paul George over multiple games – reward is 5,000 XP

MyTeam Shoes, Badges, and Graded Cards

Earn 50 XP for each applied badge – Up to 100 Badges

– Up to 100 Badges Earn 50 XP for each applied shoe – Up to 100 Shoes

– Up to 100 Shoes Grade 100 Cards – 5,000 XP

Season 8 Daily Holo Players XP

Daily Holo XP Player Challenge – earn 3,000 XP for each

The NBA 2K team will add a new Holo Player that can be obtained via the completion of certain Agendas that will be available for a day. Once that card is obtained, users will be tasked with finishing a statistical achievement with that card.

NBA Wins

Win a Triple Threat or Triple Threat Offline game using three Trail Blazers players – reward is 750 XP

– reward is 750 XP Win a Triple Threat or Triple Threat Offline game using three Clippers players – reward is 750 XP

– reward is 750 XP Win a Triple Threat or Triple Threat Offline game using three Hawks players – reward is 750 XP

– reward is 750 XP Win a Triple Threat or Triple Threat Offline game using three Heat players – reward is 750 XP

– reward is 750 XP Win a Triple Threat or Triple Threat Offline game using three Hornets players – reward is 750 XP

– reward is 750 XP Win a Triple Threat or Triple Threat Offline game using three Magic players – reward is 750 XP

– reward is 750 XP Win a Triple Threat or Triple Threat Offline game using three Mavericks players – reward is 750 XP

– reward is 750 XP Win a Triple Threat or Triple Threat Offline game using three Pelicans players – reward is 750 XP

– reward is 750 XP Win a Triple Threat or Triple Threat Offline game using three Raptors players – reward is 750 XP

– reward is 750 XP Win a Triple Threat or Triple Threat Offline game using three Warriors players – reward is 750 XP

– reward is 750 XP Win a Clutch Time Offline or Clutch Time Online game using five 76ers players – reward is 1,000 XP

– reward is 1,000 XP Win a Clutch Time Offline or Clutch Time Online game using five Bucks players – reward is 1,000 XP

– reward is 1,000 XP Win a Clutch Time Offline or Clutch Time Online game using five Bulls players – reward is 1,000 XP

– reward is 1,000 XP Win a Clutch Time Offline or Clutch Time Online game using five Celtics players – reward is 1,000 XP

– reward is 1,000 XP Win a Clutch Time Offline or Clutch Time Online game using five Jazz players – reward is 1,000 XP

– reward is 1,000 XP Win a Clutch Time Offline or Clutch Time Online game using five Kings players – reward is 1,000 XP

– reward is 1,000 XP Win a Clutch Time Offline or Clutch Time Online game using five Knicks players – reward is 1,000 XP

– reward is 1,000 XP Win a Clutch Time Offline or Clutch Time Online game using five Lakers players – reward is 1,000 XP

– reward is 1,000 XP Win a Clutch Time Offline or Clutch Time Online game using five Rockets players – reward is 1,000 XP

– reward is 1,000 XP Win a Clutch Time Offline or Clutch Time Online game using five Nuggets players – reward is 1,000 XP

– reward is 1,000 XP Win a game using 13 Cavaliers players – reward is 1,250 XP

– reward is 1,250 XP Win a game using 13 Grizzlies players – reward is 1,250 XP

– reward is 1,250 XP Win a game using 13 Nets players – reward is 1,250 XP

– reward is 1,250 XP Win a game using 13 Pacers players – reward is 1,250 XP

– reward is 1,250 XP Win a game using 13 Pistons players – reward is 1,250 XP

– reward is 1,250 XP Win a game using 13 Spurs players – reward is 1,250 XP

– reward is 1,250 XP Win a game using 13 Suns players – reward is 1,250 XP

– reward is 1,250 XP Win a game using 13 Thunder players – reward is 1,250 XP

– reward is 1,250 XP Win a game using 13 Timberwolves players – reward is 1,250 XP

– reward is 1,250 XP Win a game using 13 Wizards players – reward is 1,250 XP

Season 8 Rewards

Win the Stephen Curry Spotlight Challenge – reward is 250 XP

– reward is 250 XP Win the Walter Davis Spotlight Challenge – reward is 250 XP

– reward is 250 XP Win the Carlos Boozer Spotlight Challenge – reward is 500 XP

– reward is 500 XP Win the Tony Allen Spotlight Challenge – reward is 500 XP

– reward is 500 XP Win the Keith Van Horn Spotlight Challenge – reward is 750 XP

– reward is 750 XP Win the Joe Dumars Spotlight Challenge – reward is 750 XP

– reward is 750 XP Win the Ben Wallace Spotlight Challenge – reward is 1,000 XP

– reward is 1,000 XP Win the Tracy McGrady Signature Challenge – reward is 1,000 XP

– reward is 1,000 XP Win the Holo NBA Champions Challenge – reward is 1,000 XP

– reward is 1,000 XP Make ten 3-pointers with End Game Stephen Curry over multiple games – reward is 1,000 XP

– reward is 1,000 XP Score 40 points with Season 8 Reward Walter Davis over multiple games – reward is 1,000 XP

– reward is 1,000 XP Get 15 rebounds with Season 8 Reward Carlos Boozer over multiple games – reward is 1,000 XP

– reward is 1,000 XP Get one steal with Season 8 Reward Tony Allen in a game – reward is 1,250 XP

– reward is 1,250 XP Score 10 points in the paint in a game with Season 8 Reward Keith Van Horn two times – reward is 1,500 XP

– reward is 1,500 XP Get seven assists in a game with Season 8 Reward Joe Dumars three times – reward is 2,000 XP

– reward is 2,000 XP Get two blocks in a game with Invincible Ben Wallace three times – reward is 2,500 XP

MyTeam Wins

Win 200 Triple Threat Offline games – Earn 100 XP after each win

– Earn 100 XP after each win Win 100 Triple Threat Online games – Earn 125 XP after each win

– Earn 125 XP after each win Win 75 Clutch Time Offline games – Earn 125 XP after each win

– Earn 125 XP after each win Win 75 Clutch Time Online games – Earn 200 XP after each win

– Earn 200 XP after each win Win 50 Unlimited games – Earn 400 XP after each win

– Earn 400 XP after each win Win 30 Limited games – Earn 400 XP after each win

– Earn 400 XP after each win Win 50 Co-Op games – Earn 125 XP after each win

All Agendas listed above will expire at the end of Season 8.

When does Season 8 of NBA 2K23 end?

Season 8 of NBA 2K23 will end on August 11. Thus, make sure to grind accordingly.

