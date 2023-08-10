Mortal Kombat 1 players wants devs to bring back classic damage feature

To capitalize on Mortal Kombat 1’s next-gen graphics and make the gameplay even more gruesome and gory, players want a familiar feature to make a triumphant comeback.

The MK1 hype is like a runaway train that cannot be stopped. There’s a ton of interest in NetherRealm’s latest fighting game and constant rumors and leaks of new characters are only furthering this notion.

At this moment, we already know a great deal about Mortal Kombat 1. We’ve seen a lot of the game’s roster, we understand how the innovative Kameo system works, and we also know about a possible new mini-game.

Article continues after ad

If all this wasn’t enough, the MK1 community is gently nudging NetherRealm to include one final feature.

Mortal Kombat 1 players want to see the scars of combat

In Reddit user Suspicious_Stone’s post on the MK subreddit, they asked if “MK should bring back battle damage” and showed some examples for those unfamiliar or for players who’ve forgotten about the design feature.

Pictures showed permanent cuts and torn flesh as a result of a battle. In years gone by, the character model resets at the beginning of every fight, but the graphical touch demonstrates the physicality and intensity that takes place during MK fights.

Article continues after ad

“I want there to be some kind of damage, maybe not too exaggerated like hanging eyes and s**t but something like cuts and bruises and maybe some wounds from weapons sure,” explained one user and another player added: “I’d say for huge attacks yes. Things like fatal blows should visibly damage your character to show just how intense the move is.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The latter comment makes sense given how unbelievably extreme some X-Ray attacks can be – not least when eyes are being punctured and bones are broken.

Article continues after ad

Another user also pointed out how rival beat ’em up Street Fighter 6 has also gotten in on this action this year: “Yes, it looks so cool! I’m glad Street Fighter 6 added it.”

We’re still a full month out from the game’s full release and a beta is on the way. So a lot could change between now and then.