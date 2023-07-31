Mortal Kombat 1 fans think long forgotten MK4 character is returning

After a mystery character popped up in the latest Mortal Kombat 1 trailer, some fans are convinced a certain MK4 fighter is returning.

NetherRealm Studios’ eagerly-anticipated Mortal Kombat 1 is rebooting the universe and, in so doing, revisiting some fighters who haven’t been seen in a while.

The likes of Frost, Cyrax, and Sektor are on track to return as Kameo characters, for example. Meanwhile, the main roster includes Li Mei and Kenshi, both of whom debuted during the franchise’s 3D era.

Tanya will also resurface for the upcoming entry, having first entered the fight for Mortal Kombat 4. And following the recent release of Geras’ gameplay trailer, longtime fans now seem convinced that NetherRealm is bringing back yet another MK4 character.

Mortal Kombat 1 fans think new trailer teases MK4 character

At the 1:51 mark of the latest MK1 trailer, Liu Kang exits a portal with Kenshi, Johnny Cage, and Raiden following close behind. For a split second, viewers can spot another character just over Raiden’s shoulder.

Series co-creator Ed Boon pointed out the nameless person in a tweet, prompting fans to try identifying them. It seems that, so far, no one’s hit the mark.

However, many responses to Boon’s post show that MK faithful are convinced the character is MK4 character Kai, last seen in Armageddon.

Replies to Boon’s tweet are replete with similar theories about Kai’s potential return to the Mortal Kombat roster. Yet, many have expressed skepticism at this thought. For one, Kai is an African American combatant; it’s hard to tell for certain, but the man in the trailer looks to be of Asian descent.

Others believe the nameless figure may actually be a young Hanzo Hasashi, the original Scorpion. (It’s worth noting that Story Director Dominic Cianciolo recently told IGN that Kuai Liang, the Sub-Zero of MK2 onwards, is Scorpion this time around.)

And some people posit, perhaps jokingly, that the mysterious Mortal Kombat 1 character is Cole Young – Lewis Tan’s role in the 2021 film.

Either way, the answer should reveal itself soon enough. Mortal Kombat 1 hits store shelves on September 14.