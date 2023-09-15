Mortal Kombat 1 fans devastated after “important” kombo feature removed

Revamped gameplay has proven to be a winner with Mortal Kombat 1 fans, especially kombos and the ability to string together punishing sequences. What hasn’t been as well-received though is a major change to the kombo system that has been ever-present in recent MK titles.

Mortal Kombat 1 is an animal of a fighting game. It’s mean, and bloody, and we think it’s a rollicking good time and will be challenging the GOTY crown at the end of 2023. Aside from Kameos and the new Invasion Mode, NetherRealm has made necessary tweaks to the core fighting mechanics.

The stress test made people forget about MK11 immediately and the beta made people clamour for the release of MK1. It’s finally here in Early Access form and there’s been a ton of positivity already. Some digging from players though has made people realize that the devs have consciously left out one key feature pertaining to kombos.

MK1 fans hoping missing kombo feature is added ASAP

“This game is missing its most important feature,” said Reddit user _gobble on the Mortal Kombat 1 subreddit. They explained that after some time with the game, they had a big question for the title: “Why can’t you star moves or create loadouts anymore.”

In previous Mortal Kombat games, they allowed you to save a handful of kombos and moves and pin them to your screen in-game. This serves as a tool to help players memorize moves and is also a timesaver to prevent players from having to nip back into the menus.

Mortal Kombat 1 kombo-chasing players have resorted to some truly old-school tactics to compensate for this change: “I’ve had to write a whole sheet of paper out of moves and prop it up. Hard times in 2023.”

Another Reddit post also zoned in on the same issue. They said that it’s an “insane thing to get rid of given it was one of the best ways to learn combos in this game” and that they hope NetherRealm “patch that up ASAP.” One comment even came down on this hard: “Why are new games removing features that no one had problems with?! What is the point of that.”

