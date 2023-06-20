Mortal Kombat 1 editions & pre-order bonuses

Mortal Kombat 1 is on the way, and there are a variety of editions of the game for players to pre-order that each come with unique bonuses. Here’s a breakdown of every available version of Mortal Kombat 1 available to pre-order.

One of the most exciting inclusions at this year’s Summer Game Fest was the first gameplay reveal of the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 – which is set to release on September 19, 2023.

The upcoming game follows the ending of Mortal Kombat 11 and is set in a new timeline, created by Lui Kang after resetting reality, and acts as a soft reboot for the series.

Like most modern AAA games, Mortal Kombat 1 features a number of different editions for fans to get their hands on, and if you’re eager to pre-order the fighting game, here’s a rundown of every available version.

NetherRealm Studios There are multiple editions of Mortal Kombat 1 available to pre-order.

Standard Edition ($69.99)

If you just want to pick up a standard copy of Mortal Kombat 1 you’ll receive a single copy of the game, an exclusive character, and beta access depending on your platform. The full list of bonuses are:

A copy of Mortal Kombat 1

Playable character Shang Tsung

Beta access (PS5 & Xbox Series S/X only)

Premium Edition ($109.99)

Pre-ordering the Premium Edition of Mortal Kombat 1 will get you even more additional perks and content, these are:

A copy of Mortal Kombat 1

Playable character Shang Tsung

Beta access (PS5 & Xbox Series S/X only)

Early access to the game

Johnny Cage Jean-Claude Van Damme Character Skin

Early Access to 6 Playable Characters

5 New Kameo Characters

1,250x Dragon Krystals

Kolllector’s Edition ($249.99)

NetherRealm Studios The Kollector’s edition of the game features some great physical goodies.

For the diehard fans out there, the Kollector’s Edition could be the version for you. This impressive bundle comes with everything in the Premium Edition plus a number of physical extras:

All Premium Edition bonuses

16.5-inch Liu Kang Sculpture

Liu Kang Character Skin

3 Exclusive Art Prints

Steelbook case

An additional 1,450 Dragon Krystals

Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order bonuses

Mortal Kombat fans can get their hands on plenty of exciting cosmetics, characters, and some great physical goodies by pre-ordering Mortal Kombat 1. There’s bound to be an edition of the game that’s suited to every player whether you’re a veteran fighter or looking to try the iconic series for the first time.

That’s everything you need to know about the different editions and pre-order bonuses for Mortal Kombat 1, for more content on the game check out our guides below:

