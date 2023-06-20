Mortal Kombat 1 editions & pre-order bonuses
Mortal Kombat 1 is on the way, and there are a variety of editions of the game for players to pre-order that each come with unique bonuses. Here’s a breakdown of every available version of Mortal Kombat 1 available to pre-order.
One of the most exciting inclusions at this year’s Summer Game Fest was the first gameplay reveal of the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 – which is set to release on September 19, 2023.
The upcoming game follows the ending of Mortal Kombat 11 and is set in a new timeline, created by Lui Kang after resetting reality, and acts as a soft reboot for the series.
Like most modern AAA games, Mortal Kombat 1 features a number of different editions for fans to get their hands on, and if you’re eager to pre-order the fighting game, here’s a rundown of every available version.
Contents
- Mortal Kombat 1 standard edition
- Mortal Kombat 1 premium edition
- Mortal Kombat 1 kollector’s edition
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order bonuses
Standard Edition ($69.99)
If you just want to pick up a standard copy of Mortal Kombat 1 you’ll receive a single copy of the game, an exclusive character, and beta access depending on your platform. The full list of bonuses are:
- A copy of Mortal Kombat 1
- Playable character Shang Tsung
- Beta access (PS5 & Xbox Series S/X only)
Premium Edition ($109.99)
Pre-ordering the Premium Edition of Mortal Kombat 1 will get you even more additional perks and content, these are:
- A copy of Mortal Kombat 1
- Playable character Shang Tsung
- Beta access (PS5 & Xbox Series S/X only)
- Early access to the game
- Johnny Cage Jean-Claude Van Damme Character Skin
- Early Access to 6 Playable Characters
- 5 New Kameo Characters
- 1,250x Dragon Krystals
Kolllector’s Edition ($249.99)
For the diehard fans out there, the Kollector’s Edition could be the version for you. This impressive bundle comes with everything in the Premium Edition plus a number of physical extras:
- All Premium Edition bonuses
- 16.5-inch Liu Kang Sculpture
- Liu Kang Character Skin
- 3 Exclusive Art Prints
- Steelbook case
- An additional 1,450 Dragon Krystals
Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order bonuses
Mortal Kombat fans can get their hands on plenty of exciting cosmetics, characters, and some great physical goodies by pre-ordering Mortal Kombat 1. There’s bound to be an edition of the game that’s suited to every player whether you’re a veteran fighter or looking to try the iconic series for the first time.
That’s everything you need to know about the different editions and pre-order bonuses for Mortal Kombat 1, for more content on the game check out our guides below:
