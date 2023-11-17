SonicFox unveils their Mortal Kombat 1 tier list following Omni-Man DLC

FGC legend SonicFox has come through with a decidedly expert opinion on who’s who in Mortal Kombat 1. They broke down their tier list on Twitch.

Mortal Kombat 1 is still in its infancy having released two months ago but its first competetive season is already underway. The game received a minor shake-up recently with the launch of the Omni-Man DLC.

Fans of the title have hit out at the developers of Mortal Kombat 1 over the perception that parts of the DLC reflect “greedy” practices. These hiccups haven’t kept competitive players away though, including SonicFox who, despite recently leaving Evil Geniuses, is still remaining active in the scene.

SonicFox hit Twitch recently and went over their Mortal Kombat 1 tier list breaking down every character based on competitive viability. Yes, this does include Omni-Man.

Getting straight into it, SonicFox’s final list was only divided into S+, S, and A+ which seems like they’re confident in the balance of Mortal Kombat 1. They put nine total combatants in their S+ tier so expect to see some variety in comps.

They initially had Kenshi, Johnny Cage, and Raiden as their top three in S+ but after some thought, SonicFox bumped their self-professed main Sindel to second. “She’s totally busted now,” they explained.

Omni-Man was placed in the high S-tier by the seasoned veteran, likely thanks to his strong combos and good pressure. His placement is heavy praise from multi-time NeatherRealm fighting game champion like SonicFox.

Interestingly, franchise favorites and near-mascots for Mortal Kombat Sub-Zero and Scorpion wound up at the bottom of the list. Sub-Zero eeked out a small victory over Scorpion who was dead last.

Twitch: SonicFox SonicFox’s final verdict for their Mortal Kombat 1-tier list.

To be fair, this still places both fighters in the A+ tier so you can’t be too upset with that. If you want to check out SonicFox’s complete construction of the list, it’s in the Twitch clip above and starts around the 19-minute mark.

