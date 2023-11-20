Ed Boon wanted an iconic Walking Dead hero in MK1 before Omni-Man

Ed Boon revealed that Walking Dead’s Michonne was considered for Mortal Kombat 1 before Omni-Man joined the roster.

WB Games and NeatherRealm Studios unveiled the full cast of characters for MK1’s Kombat Pack 1 a few months ago. Omni-Man hit digital storefronts first, with Quan Chi, Peacemaker, Ermac, Homelander, and Takeda slated to follow in 2024.

Rumors about a second Kombat Pack crop up every so often, suggesting the likes of Doomguy, Harley Quinn, and even Ghostface will eventually join the fray.

But there’s one licensed character that Mortal Kombat developers had their eyes on from the start. Unfortunately, they failed to make the cut.

Mortal Kombat 1 devs wanted Walking Dead’s Michonne as DLC

Tremor just joined the MK1 roster as a Kameo fighter, so it’s no surprise that he’s trending on social media. Meanwhile, a trailer for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live has the internet talking about Michonne once again.

With both characters trending online, Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon took the opportunity to share an interesting detail about the two franchises. Before Omni-Man entered the conversation, NetherRealm spoke with Invincible and TWD creator Robert Kirkman about bringing in Michonne as an MK guest character.

Why Michonne didn’t make the cut for Mortal Kombat 1’s first Kombat Pack isn’t known. Nothing in Ed Boon’s post indicates that she’ll join the fight in a future DLC pack, either. For now, then, Mortal Kombat and Walking Dead fans are left to wonder about what could have been.

In responding to Boon’s tweet, one person asked: “Wait but then u… decided to go with … flying cape man #2 in the all-male kombat pack…. why would you do that…” Someone else replied, “Michonne in MK would’ve been SICK. Make it happen in KP2 PLS.”

If another Kombat Pack is in the works, it seems safe to say that players will have incredibly high hopes for the list of characters involved.