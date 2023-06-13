Mortal Kombat 1 roster leak hints at characters we haven’t seen in years

Mortal Kombat 1’s roster has allegedly leaked online, teasing the return of characters who haven’t been seen in years.

Thus far, 12 kombatants sit on the list of confirmed Mortal Kombat 1 fighters. Said list includes all of the following: Jax, Johnny Cage, Kano, Kenshi, Kitana, Kung Lao, Liu Kang, Mileena, Raiden, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, and Shang Tsung – the latter being a preorder bonus.

Presumably, the full roster will boast about two dozen characters in total, with DLC additions rounding out the selection at a later date.

Which other characters may enter the fray presently remains a mystery. However, a leak seems to have pulled the rug out from under whatever future reveal NetherRealm and WB had planned.

Mortal Kombat roster allegedly leaks online

As noted by Twitter and Reddit users, leakers who previously outed details about Kenshi pre-Summer Game Fest have now leaked other characters that will appear in MK1.

Should this information prove accurate, Mortal Kombat 1 may feature several characters that haven’t been seen since the Armageddon days – barring cameo and comic appearances.

The leak claims the following fighters fill out most of the roster:

Havik

Reiko

Nitara

Li Mei

Ashrah

Sub-Zero

Scorpion

Smoke

Reptile

Liu Kang

Kung Lao

Raiden

Shang Tsung

Kitana

Mileena

Tanya

Sindel

Johnny Cage

Kenshi

WB Games Mortal Kombat: Armageddon

Interestingly, the leak leaves out confirmed characters Kano and Jax, while hinting that beloved mainstays like Reptile, Smoke, and Sindel will resurface.

The likes of Havik, Reiko, Nitara, Li Mei, Ashrah will seemingly return, too. Each of these five, along with Kenshi, joined the franchise during the 3D-era of games that started with Deadly Alliance. Apart from cameo and comic book appearances, none have been seen since the Armageddon days.

Article continues after ad

As always, it’s best to take leaked information with a pinch of salt. But recent teases from Ed Boon and the MK Universe hitting the reset button suggest there’s plenty of room for some oft-forgotten characters to make a comeback.