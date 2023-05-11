Rumored Mortal Kombat 1 reboot to reportedly feature Peacemaker & Homelander

According to unsubstantiated reports, the new MK game – Mortal Kombat 1 – is a reboot that will feature the likes of Homelander as a DLC character.

After months of teasing and rumors, developer NetherRealm Studios recently unleashed a teaser video that’s led many to believe the new Mortal Kombat game will be a reboot.

The video in question depicted a clock ticking up, hitting 9, 10, and 11 before skipping 12 and landing on the number 1. New reports from industry insiders indicate that online reboot theories are right on the money.

But, apparently, a new era for the Mortal Kombat universe isn’t all fans have to look forward to when the fighting game finally arrives.

Mortal Kombat 1 is reportedly a reboot launching this year

Twitter user and leaker billbil-kun has claimed the new MK-branded game is titled Mortal Kombat 1. Allegedly, the reboot will launch across, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Users can expect to pay $70 for the Standard Edition on PC, PS5, and Xbox ($60 on Switch), $110 for a Premium offering, and $250 for a Kollector’s Edition that will only release on PlayStation and Xbox.

Peacemaker & Homelander rumored for Mortal Kombat 1 reboot

Windows Central says its sources have corroborated the above details shared by billbil-kun. The publication claims to have also learned that NetherRealm and WB Games are targeting a September 2023 launch for the supposed reboot.

In addition, Windows Central reports Mortal Kombat 1 will receive a “character pass,” or Kombat Pack, starring characters from other WB franchises. DC superhero Peacemaker will allegedly serve as one such DLC fighter. The Boys’ Homelander may feature in a post-launch release, as well.

Apart from dropping a few teases here and there, NetherRealm Studios and WB Games have yet to confirm what’s next for Mortal Kombat. But if the latest leaks prove accurate, a formal announcement should go live sometime soon.