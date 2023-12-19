Niantic reveal future Monster Hunter Now Hunt-a-thon changes

Niantic has provided an update on how Monster Hunter Now Hunt-a-thons will function in the future, so we’ve outlined all the changes and when you can expect to see them reflected in-game.

Hunt-a-thons have been met with a lot of criticism from the Monster Hunter Now community, with many calling for changes to the way they function. The main complaints stem from the increased health of monsters, which makes it incredibly hard for solo players to take part. There have also been problems with purchasing Hunt-a-thon tickets and the way Hunters join.

Well, Niantic has listened to the game’s community complaints and released an early patch notes schedule that aims to rectify many of these issues. So, to give you the lowdown on all the latest changes coming to Monster Hunter Now Hunt-a-thons, we’ve listed all the upcoming fixes.

Main features adjusted or changed

Niantic/Capcom Niantic is making changes to Monster Hunter Now’s Hunt-a-thons.

Niantic has released patch notes for future Monster Hunter Now updates, which aim to address the complaints surrounding Hunt-a-thons. You can see all the planned changes below:

App Version 67.2 (scheduled for 12/19 or Later)

Fixing an issue where, when health is below 30%, purchasing a ticket might prompt the ticket purchase screen again.

Fixing a bug displaying “0 minutes left” when your cooldown timer is 0-59 seconds.

Changing the timing for joining a Hunt-a-thon.

Currently tapping “Join” to enter the lobby marked you as joined, triggering the cooldown timer. After the update, it will be considered upon successfully completing the first hunt.

Changing the timing for consuming Hunt-a-thon tickets.

Hunt-a-thon tickets will be consumed upon successfully completing the first hunt as well.

Relaxing distance restrictions during a Hunt-a-thon.

We have partially relaxed the distance restriction in the Hunt-a-thon (subject to further changes). Please note that if you return to the Main Screen while away from the Hunt-a-thon Point, you won’t be able to return.

Updating behavior when the Item Box is full during Hunt-a-thon.

You can now continue hunting even if your Item Box is full, while participating in a Hunt-a-thon.

“A Happy Hunting New Year” event (scheduled for 12/23/2023-1/8/2024)

Even though the strength of Zinogre has been 6 star or higher, during this event, a 5 star Zinogre will be featured as well.

After the event, it will revert to a minimum of 6 star.

We plan to make changes so that 5 star will reappear in the future updates.

Making it easier to access other Gathering Points when Hunt-a-thon Points are nearby.

Making it clearer whether a hunter is within or outside the accessible range of a Hunt-a-thon.

Other improvements (reviewing from January to Spring)

Mitigating situations where the timing of hunts may be off during asset downloads.

Allowing the skipping or omission of the introduction scene for the fifth monster.

Improving the display of the start time during the Preliminary state.

Making it clear without going to the Hunt-a-thon Point how much cooldown time is left.

Displaying information such as the number of hunters currently participating in the Hunt-a-thon at that point.

Allowing hunters to declare their intention to participate and display the number of hunters intending to join at that point.

Implementing measures to make Hunt-a-thons even easier to play for those in areas where fewer people naturally gather.

We are currently discussing other aspects such as available hours, rewards, and cooldown times including when using a Hunt-a-thon ticket. We appreciate the feedback on the weapon balance adjustments conducted on 12/7. We’re not only considering the feedback received but also reviewing the results of actual hunt data.

We’ll continue to explore various improvements, new features, and enhancements to gameplay based on your opinions and play data. Please share your feedback on the Community Forum and SNS.

So, there you have it, that’s everything outlined in the Monster Hunter Now Hunt-a-thon update. As always, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides.

