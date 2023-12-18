Monster Hunter Now players slam “impossible” Zinogre Hunt-a-thon event

Monster Hunter Now players have labeled the Zinogre Hunt-a-thon “impossible” and want Niantic to make adjustments.

The Monster Hunter Now December update has added the Hunt-a-thon feature to the game, which gives players the ability to hunt multiple wyverns in succession. Not only do they come packed with extra rewards, but they’re also the only way to Hunt monsters like Zinogre.

However, there is just one problem – many players haven’t been able to join in with the game’s latest event. This has led to Hunters missing out on the limited-time medal and the powerful Zinogre equipment.

Monster Hunter Now players highlight main problems with Hunt-a-thon events

“Honestly my biggest gripe is how they handled the health scaling,” said one player. “+70% across the board meant everything was essentially a star above its shown rank. A big kick in the nuts for the solo hunters, or those who can’t find other players nearby.”

Due to the added health, many solo players have been locked out of the event and have not been able to successfully hunt Zinogre. This has also led to Hunters missing out on the limited-time medal – an area that has proved frustrating for completionists.

“We gave it a hell of a run. This is where I depart from you,” commented one Hunter. “As a hammer main with no dragon/ice element weapons to boost my damage vs Zinogre and nobody to play the Hunt-a-thons with, I will be missing out on the medal. I am disappointed about the health scaling. Hopefully, they learn placing medals behind events that last a measly weekend will drive the completionists away.”

Capcom Zinogre has proven to be a tricky foe to take down.

Meanwhile, others praised the Hunt-a-thon as an idea but felt the execution had been poor. “HATs had the potential to be so much better. As an idea, they’re really fun. It’s neat to have a little boss rush where you can possibly earn extra rewards,” said one player.

“I don’t even mind the fact that you can only do them every 3 hours since you can sync them with monster resets…However, as many people here have expressed, HATs are buggy, annoying, and discouraging to solo players.”

While Zinogre’s Onslaught event has ended, Niantic will be boosting its appearance rate between December 23, 2023, at 9:00 am local time, and January 8, 2024. Whether Niantic will listen to the community’s complaints remains to be seen, but for many Hunters, the current Hunt-a-thons remain out of reach.

