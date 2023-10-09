Monster Hunter Now Pink Rathian weapons & armor set skills

The Monster Hunter Now Pink Rathian event is now live, which means players encounter this deadly Rathian subspecies in the wild. So, here are all the Pink Rathian armor skills and weapons you can craft.

Niantic has kicked off its Monster Hunter Now October event schedule in style, enabling players to hunt the Pink Rathian. The game’s deadly subspecies is known for its deadly poison attacks, which can kill even the most well-equipped Hunters.

However, if you manage to defeat this cherry-blossom-colored dragon, then you’ll get access to some incredibly powerful weapons and armor.

So, if you’re wondering what skills the Pink Rathian armor set comes packed with or simply wish to know what weapons can be forged from it, then our handy hub has everything you need to know.

Contents

Pink Rathian armor in Monster Hunter Now

Capcom Pink Rathian armor is incredibly powerful in Monster Hunter Now.

Pink Rathian armor comes packed with some incredibly powerful skills in Monster Hunter Now. After all, the added Affinity from Critical Eye and the Special Boost skills will prove invaluable to Hunters, especially those who wish to maximize their DPS.

The full breakdown of the Pink Rathian armor set is outlined in the table below:

ARMOR SKILLS HEAD Rath Heart Helm Special Boost 1

Windproof 1 (Grade 6) CHEST Rath Heart Mail Dragon Attack 1

Focus 1 (Grade 6) ARMS Rath Heart Braces Windproof 2

Critical Eye 1 (Grade 6) WAIST Rath Heart Coil Critical Eye 1

Critical Eye 2 (Graade 6) LEGS Rath Heart Greaves Special Boost 2

Dragon Attack 1 (Grade 6)

Pink Rathian weapons in Monster Hunter Now

Niantic/Capcom The Pink Rathian Bow is incredibly powerful in Monster Hunter Now.

There are currently only three Pink Rathian weapons in Monster Hunter Now, which can be seen in the table outlined below:

WEAPON ELEMENT BONUS Rosen Arrow Dragon Evade Extender (Grade 8) Wyvern Blade “Blossom” Poison Evade Extender (Grade 8) Queen Rose Poison Evade Extender (Grade 8)

Pink Rathian weakness in Monster Hunter Now

Pink Rathian is weak to both Thunder and Dragon, so we recommend using Tobi-Kadachi weapons to take it down. Simply aim for the wings, head, and tail to maximize your damage and increase your chances of getting those all-important part breaks.

There you have it, that’s every Pink Rathian armor set skill and weapon in Monster Hunter Now. Be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides.

