Monster Hunter Now Affinity: What is it & how can you increase it?

Are you wondering what Affinity is in Monster Hunter Now? Well, our handy guide has everything you need to know about this powerful stat and how you can increase your Affinity in the game.

Monster Hunter Now is filled with unique armor skills and weapon Special Skills. Not only do these help you to survive against the game’s fearsome roster, but they can also help you take them down as well.

In fact, the best Monster Hunter Now weapons and armor sets often make use of Affinity. So, without further ado, here’s what Affinity does and how you can get hold of this powerful stat in Monster Hunter Now.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

What is Affinity in Monster Hunter Now?

Affinity is a stat that raises your weapon’s chance to deal critical hits to a monster. The higher the Affinity, the higher the chance your weapon will land a critical hit. By raising your Affinity, your overall damage will drastically increase, which, in turn, will lead to quicker kill times in Monster Hunter Now.

How to raise Affinity in Monster Hunter Now

Niantic/Capcom Raising Affinity in Monster Hunter Now is pretty simple.

The easiest way to raise Affinity in Monster Hunter Now is by building armor that has either of the following skills:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Critical Eye: Increases Affinity by 10% (up to 40% when maxed).

Increases Affinity by 10% (up to 40% when maxed). Weakness Exploit: Increases Affinity by 20% when attacking a monster’s weak spot (up to 50% when maxed).

It’s also important to note, that certain weapons will come equipped with Affinity. So, if you wish to raise your critical hit chance, then be sure to build weapons and armor that have the skills outlined above.

Article continues after ad

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Affinity in Monster Hunter Now and what it does in the game. Now that you know how to utilize this powerful stat, why not check out our Monster Hunter Now page and guides below?

Article continues after ad

Monster Hunter Now codes | Monster Hunter Now pre-registration rewards | All monsters in Monster Hunter Now | Monster Hunter Now event | How to play multiplayer Monster Hunter Now | Monster Hunter Now Special Skills | Monster Hunter Now weapons list | Can you play Monster Hunter Now on PC? | Monster Hunter Now gathering respawn times