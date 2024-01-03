Monster Hunter Now leak reveals Azure Rathalos armor skills ahead of launch

Azure Rathalos will be coming to Monster Hunter Now in the January update and one leak has already revealed the armor skills ahead of launch.

Niantic recently revealed its Monster Hunter Now January event schedule, detailing all the exciting content that’s coming to the game this month. While Qualily’s Special Quests return and the Banbaro/Radobaan week event was announced, the debut of Azure Rathalos has Hunters thrilled.

Not only will this deadly subspecies provide a fresh hunting experience, but it will also come with new armor and weapons. While the devs have yet to showcase what skills the Azure Rathalos set will include, a new Monster Hunter Now leak has given players an early glimpse into this set.

Monster Hunter Now Azure Rathalos armor set leak

Capcom Azure Rathalos’ armor has leaked ahead of its debut in Monster Hunter Now.

A Monster Hunter Now leak posted on the game’s official Reddit page, has revealed details on the game’s upcoming Azure Rathalos armor set. The screenshots have detailed all the skills players can get at Grade 5.

So, here are all the leaked Azure Rathalos armor skills in Monster Hunter Now:

Helm – Earplugs lvl 2 and New Skill lvl 1

– Earplugs lvl 2 and New Skill lvl 1 Mail – Attack Boost lvl 1 and Fire Resist Lv 1

– Attack Boost lvl 1 and Fire Resist Lv 1 Vambraces – Dragon Attack lvl 2

– Dragon Attack lvl 2 Coil – Guts lvl 1 and Dragon Attack lvl 1

– Guts lvl 1 and Dragon Attack lvl 1 Greaves – New Skill lvl 2 and Attack Boost lvl 1

According to the leak, the New Skill increases Affinity for 15s after a perfect dodge. The leaks also detail that Azure Rathalos’ weapons will come packed with Fire elemental damage.

As always, these should be taken with a grain of salt and the skills could change before their official release. We’ll be sure to update this article as and when new details are revealed.

While you wait for Azure Rathalos to be added to Monster Hunter Now, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides.

