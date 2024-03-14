Changing the story difficulty in Monster Hunter Now can help you progress much easier, so here’s exactly how you can adjust it.

With the arrival of the Monster Hunter Now Vernal Invader update, Niantic is allowing players to adjust the story difficulty. This is particularly useful for those who are hard-stuck or simply want to have an easier time running through the game’s new Season Pass.

After all, the latest story mode features three new monsters, with Tzitzi-Ya-Ku, Odogaron, and Deviljho being featured. So, if you want to easily progress through the latest content, then here’s how you can change the Monster Hunter Now story difficulty.

How to change Monster Hunter Now story difficulty

Niantic Monster Hunter Now’s story difficulty can now be adjusted.

To change the story difficulty in Monster Hunter Now, simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Download the latest Monster Hunter Now update. Open the Monster Hunter Now app. Click your Hunter profile picture in the button in the left-hand corner. Select the ‘Settings’ button. Scroll down to the ‘Support’ section. Click on the ‘Lower Urgent Quest Difficulty’ option.

This will drop the monster star rating by one, making it much more manageable to complete. So, if you are having difficulty killing Tzitzi-Ya-Ku and simply want to progress through the story and claim your Season Pass rewards, then be sure to use this new option.

It’s important to note, that lowering the difficulty of the story won’t decrease the star rating of the monsters found out in the field. If you choose to lower the story difficulty, you won’t be able to adjust it until you have finished the story again.

So, there you have it, that’s how you can lower the Monster Hunter Now story difficulty level. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news on The Vernal Invader update.

