Monster Hunter Now Season Pass: All rewards & tiers for Season 1

The Monster Hunter Now Vernal Invader Season Pass is now live, giving players plenty of Zenny, upgrade materials, and cosmetics. So, here’s everything included in the game’s new Season Pass.

The Monster Hunter Now Vernal Invader update has introduced several exciting additions to the game. There’s the debut of the Charge Blade, deadly monsters like Deviljho, and even a whole host of anniversary quests.

However, one of the biggest additions is the Vernal Invader Season Pass, a battle pass that enables Hunters to unlock a variety of upgrade materials and cosmetics. This is incredibly useful for every player who’s looking to claim some extra goodies.

So, here’s every item and cosmetic in the Monster Hunter Now Vernal Invader Season Pass.

When does the Monster Hunter Now Season Pass end?

Niantic The Monster Hunter Now Season Pass is now live.

According to Niantic, the Season Pass can be completed in a month and will follow a three-month release cycle, with a new one being added to the game in Season 2. This means a new Season Pass will go live in Summer 2024.

The devs have yet to reveal an exact release date, but we’ll update this section as and when new info has been announced.

Monster Hunter Now Season Pass cost

Niantic/Capcom The Monster Hunter Now Season 1 Season Pass includes a lot of cosmetics.

The Monster Hunter Now premium Season Pass costs 1000 Gems, with a bundle of 2250 setting you back $14.99/£14.99.

Of course, this will be cheaper if you already have gems available as you can purchase the 750 Gem bundle for $4.99/£4.99 instead.

Monster Hunter Now Season Pass: All rewards & tiers

The Monster Hunter Now Season 1 Season Pass includes the following items:

Tier Free Plan Premium Plan 1 Short T-Shirt A Outfit Hoodie B Outfit – Legs 2 100x Zenny 1x Paintball 3 1000x Zenny 5000x Zenny 4 4x Monster Bone M 16x Monster Bone M 5 100 Zenny Hoodie B Outfit – Chest 6 4x Godbug 16x Godbug 7 4x Machalite Ore 16x Machalite Ore 8 100 Zenny 1x Wander Droplet 9 4x Monster Bone L 16x Monster Bone L 10 6x Month Anniv. Outfit Glasses A Outfit 11 4x Dragonite Ore 16x Dragonite Ore 12 2x Carpenterbug 8x Carpenterbug 13 1000x Zenny 5000x Zenny 14 2x Monster Bone+ 8x Monster Bone+ 15 100x Zenny 1x Special Carving Knife 16 2x Earth Crystal 8x Earth Crystal 17 4x Wingdrake Hide 16x Wingdrake Hide 18 100x Zenny Biker A Outfit – Legs 19 4x Sharp Claw 16x Sharp Claw 20 MH 20th Anniv. (Main) Outfit 1 Paintball 21 4x Monster Bone M 16x Monster Bone M 22 4x Godbug 16x Godbug 23 100x Zenny Biker A Outfit – Arms 24 4x Machalite Ore 16x Machalite Ore 25 Chino Pants A Outfit Wander Droplet 26 4x Monster Bone L 16x Monster Bone L 27 4x Draginite Ore 16x Dragonite Ore 28 1000x Zenny 5000x Zenny 29 2x Carpenterbug 8x Carpenterbug 30 Long T-Shirt A Outfit Biker A Outfit – Chest 31 2x Monster Bone+ 8x Monster Bone+ 32 2x Earth Crystal 8x Earth Crystal 33 100x Zenny Sunglasses A Outfit 34 4x Wingdrake Hide 16x Wingdrake Hide 35 5x Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw 5x Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore 36 4x Sharp Claw 16x Sharp Claw 37 4x Monster Bone M 16x Monster Bone M 38 100x Zenny 1x Special Carving Knife 39 4x Godbug 16x Godbug 40 Cat A Outfit – Head Cat A Outfit – Arms 41 4x Machalite Ore 16x Machalite Ore 42 4x Monster Bone L 16x Monster Bone L 43 100x Zenny Cat A Outfit – Waist 44 4x Dragonite Ore 16x Dragonite Ore 45 5x Odogaron Tail 5x Odogaron Claw 46 2x Carpenterbug 8x Carpenterbug 47 2x Monster Bone+ 8x Monster Bone+ 48 1000x Zenny 5000x Zenny 49 2x Earth Crystal 8x Earth Crystal 50 1x Wyvern Gem Shard 1x Wyvern Gem Shard 51 4x Wingdrake Shard 16x Wingdrake Shard 52 4x Sharp Claw 16x Sharp Claw 53 100x Zenny 1x Paintball 54 4x Monster Bone M 16x Monster Bone M 55 5x Deviljho Tail 5x Deviljho Talon 56 4x Godbug 16x Godbug 57 4x Machalite 16x Machalite 58 1000x Zenny 5000x Zenny 59 4x Monster Bone L 16x Monster Bone L 60 Hoodie A Outfit – Legs School A Outfit – Chest 61 4x Dragonite Ore 16x Dragonite Ore 62 100x Zenny School A Outfit – Arms 63 2x Carpenterbug 8x Carpenterbug 64 100x Zenny 1x Wander Droplet 65 2x Monster Bone+ 8x Monster Bone+ 66 100x Zenny School A Outfit – Legs 67 2x Earth Crystal 8 Earth Crystal 68 100x Zenny School A Outfit – Waist 69 4x Wingdrake Hide 16x Wingdrake Hide 70 Hoodie A Outfit – Chest 1 Special Carving Knife 71 4x Sharp Claw 16x Sharp Claw 72 4x Monster Bone M 16x Monster Bone M 73 1000x Zenny 5000x Zenny 74 4x Godbug 16x Godbug 75 2x Tziti-Ya-Ku Primehide 2x Tziti-Ya-Ku Great Photophore 76 4x Machalite Ore 16x Machalite Ore 77 4x Monster Bone L 16x Monster Bone L 78 100x Zenny 1x Paintball 79 4x Dragonite Ore 16x Dragonite Ore 80 Bike B Outfit – Chest Bike B Outfit – Legs 81 2x Carpenterbug 8x Carpenterbug 82 100x Zenny Biker B Outfit – Arms 83 2x Monster Bone+ 8x Monster Bone+ 84 1000x Zenny 5000x Zenny 85 2x Odogaron Primescale 2x Odogaron Plate 86 2x Earth Crystal 8x Earth Crystal 87 4x Wingdrake Hide 16x Wingdrake Hide 88 100x Zenny 1x Wander Droplet 89 4x Sharp Claw 16x Sharp Claw 90 School B Outfit – Chest School B Outfit – Legs 91 4x Monster Bone M 16x Monster Bone M 92 4x Godbug 16x Godbug 93 School B Outfit – Waist School B Outfit – Arms 94 4x Machalite Ore 16x Machalite Ore 95 2x Deviljho Primehide 2x Deviljho Scalp 96 4x Monster Bone L 16x Monster Bone L 97 4x Dragonite Ore 16x Dragonite Ore 98 100x Zenny 1x Special Carving Knife 99 2x Carpenterbug 8x Carpenterbug 100 1x Wyvern Gem Shard 2x Wyvern Gem Shard

It’s important to note that once you pass the 100 tiers in the Season Pass, you’ll earn 100/200 Zenny per tier and no other new items. The Season Pass maxes out at 999 tiers, so you’ll be able to farm money should you pass the 100 threshold.

So, there you have it, that’s all the rewards in the Monster Hunter Now Season Pass. Make sure you check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides.

