Monster Hunter Now Season Pass: All rewards & tiers for Season 1

James Busby
Qualily with upgrade materialsNiantic

The Monster Hunter Now Vernal Invader Season Pass is now live, giving players plenty of Zenny, upgrade materials, and cosmetics. So, here’s everything included in the game’s new Season Pass. 

The Monster Hunter Now Vernal Invader update has introduced several exciting additions to the game. There’s the debut of the Charge Blade, deadly monsters like Deviljho, and even a whole host of anniversary quests. 

However, one of the biggest additions is the Vernal Invader Season Pass, a battle pass that enables Hunters to unlock a variety of upgrade materials and cosmetics. This is incredibly useful for every player who’s looking to claim some extra goodies. 

So, here’s every item and cosmetic in the Monster Hunter Now Vernal Invader Season Pass. 

Contents

When does the Monster Hunter Now Season Pass end?

Monster Hunter Now Season PassNiantic
The Monster Hunter Now Season Pass is now live.

According to Niantic, the Season Pass can be completed in a month and will follow a three-month release cycle, with a new one being added to the game in Season 2. This means a new Season Pass will go live in Summer 2024.

The devs have yet to reveal an exact release date, but we’ll update this section as and when new info has been announced.

Monster Hunter Now Season Pass cost

Monster Hunter Now cosmeticsNiantic/Capcom
The Monster Hunter Now Season 1 Season Pass includes a lot of cosmetics.

The Monster Hunter Now premium Season Pass costs 1000 Gems, with a bundle of 2250 setting you back $14.99/£14.99.

Of course, this will be cheaper if you already have gems available as you can purchase the 750 Gem bundle for $4.99/£4.99 instead.

Monster Hunter Now Season Pass: All rewards & tiers

The Monster Hunter Now Season 1 Season Pass includes the following items:

TierFree PlanPremium Plan
1Short T-Shirt A OutfitHoodie B Outfit – Legs
2100x Zenny1x Paintball
31000x Zenny5000x Zenny
44x Monster Bone M16x Monster Bone M
5100 ZennyHoodie B Outfit – Chest
64x Godbug16x Godbug
74x Machalite Ore 16x Machalite Ore
8100 Zenny1x Wander Droplet
94x Monster Bone L16x Monster Bone L
106x Month Anniv. Outfit Glasses A Outfit
114x Dragonite Ore16x Dragonite Ore
122x Carpenterbug8x Carpenterbug
131000x Zenny5000x Zenny
142x Monster Bone+ 8x Monster Bone+
15100x Zenny1x Special Carving Knife
162x Earth Crystal 8x Earth Crystal
174x Wingdrake Hide16x Wingdrake Hide
18100x ZennyBiker A Outfit – Legs
194x Sharp Claw16x Sharp Claw
20MH 20th Anniv. (Main) Outfit1 Paintball
214x Monster Bone M16x Monster Bone M
224x Godbug 16x Godbug
23100x ZennyBiker A Outfit – Arms
244x Machalite Ore16x Machalite Ore
25Chino Pants A OutfitWander Droplet
264x Monster Bone L16x Monster Bone L
274x Draginite Ore16x Dragonite Ore
281000x Zenny 5000x Zenny
292x Carpenterbug8x Carpenterbug
30Long T-Shirt A OutfitBiker A Outfit – Chest
312x Monster Bone+ 8x Monster Bone+
322x Earth Crystal8x Earth Crystal
33100x ZennySunglasses A Outfit
344x Wingdrake Hide16x Wingdrake Hide
355x Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw 5x Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore
364x Sharp Claw16x Sharp Claw
374x Monster Bone M16x Monster Bone M
38100x Zenny 1x Special Carving Knife
394x Godbug 16x Godbug
40Cat A Outfit – HeadCat A Outfit – Arms
414x Machalite Ore16x Machalite Ore
424x Monster Bone L16x Monster Bone L
43100x ZennyCat A Outfit – Waist
444x Dragonite Ore16x Dragonite Ore
455x Odogaron Tail5x Odogaron Claw
462x Carpenterbug 8x Carpenterbug
472x Monster Bone+8x Monster Bone+
481000x Zenny5000x Zenny
492x Earth Crystal 8x Earth Crystal
501x Wyvern Gem Shard1x Wyvern Gem Shard
514x Wingdrake Shard 16x Wingdrake Shard
524x Sharp Claw16x Sharp Claw
53100x Zenny1x Paintball
544x Monster Bone M16x Monster Bone M
555x Deviljho Tail5x Deviljho Talon
564x Godbug16x Godbug
574x Machalite 16x Machalite
581000x Zenny5000x Zenny
594x Monster Bone L16x Monster Bone L
60Hoodie A Outfit – LegsSchool A Outfit – Chest
614x Dragonite Ore16x Dragonite Ore
62100x ZennySchool A Outfit – Arms
632x Carpenterbug8x Carpenterbug
64100x Zenny 1x Wander Droplet
652x Monster Bone+8x Monster Bone+
66100x ZennySchool A Outfit – Legs
672x Earth Crystal 8 Earth Crystal
68100x ZennySchool A Outfit – Waist
694x Wingdrake Hide16x Wingdrake Hide
70Hoodie A Outfit – Chest1 Special Carving Knife
714x Sharp Claw 16x Sharp Claw
724x Monster Bone M16x Monster Bone M
731000x Zenny5000x Zenny
744x Godbug 16x Godbug
752x Tziti-Ya-Ku Primehide2x Tziti-Ya-Ku Great Photophore
764x Machalite Ore16x Machalite Ore
774x Monster Bone L16x Monster Bone L
78100x Zenny 1x Paintball
794x Dragonite Ore16x Dragonite Ore
80Bike B Outfit – ChestBike B Outfit – Legs
812x Carpenterbug8x Carpenterbug
82100x ZennyBiker B Outfit – Arms
832x Monster Bone+ 8x Monster Bone+
841000x Zenny5000x Zenny
852x Odogaron Primescale2x Odogaron Plate
862x Earth Crystal 8x Earth Crystal
874x Wingdrake Hide16x Wingdrake Hide
88100x Zenny1x Wander Droplet
894x Sharp Claw16x Sharp Claw
90School B Outfit – ChestSchool B Outfit – Legs
914x Monster Bone M16x Monster Bone M
924x Godbug16x Godbug
93School B Outfit – WaistSchool B Outfit – Arms
944x Machalite Ore16x Machalite Ore
952x Deviljho Primehide2x Deviljho Scalp
964x Monster Bone L16x Monster Bone L
974x Dragonite Ore16x Dragonite Ore
98100x Zenny1x Special Carving Knife
992x Carpenterbug8x Carpenterbug
1001x Wyvern Gem Shard2x Wyvern Gem Shard

It’s important to note that once you pass the 100 tiers in the Season Pass, you’ll earn 100/200 Zenny per tier and no other new items. The Season Pass maxes out at 999 tiers, so you’ll be able to farm money should you pass the 100 threshold.

So, there you have it, that’s all the rewards in the Monster Hunter Now Season Pass. Make sure you check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides.

