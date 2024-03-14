Monster Hunter Now Season Pass: All rewards & tiers for Season 1

Monster Hunter Now Season Pass: All rewards & tiers for Season 1Niantic
The Monster Hunter Now Vernal Invader Season Pass is now live, giving players plenty of Zenny, upgrade materials, and cosmetics. So, here’s everything included in the game’s new Season Pass.
The Monster Hunter Now Vernal Invader update has introduced several exciting additions to the game. There’s the debut of the Charge Blade, deadly monsters like Deviljho, and even a whole host of anniversary quests.
However, one of the biggest additions is the Vernal Invader Season Pass, a battle pass that enables Hunters to unlock a variety of upgrade materials and cosmetics. This is incredibly useful for every player who’s looking to claim some extra goodies.
So, here’s every item and cosmetic in the Monster Hunter Now Vernal Invader Season Pass.
When does the Monster Hunter Now Season Pass end?
According to Niantic, the Season Pass can be completed in a month and will follow a three-month release cycle, with a new one being added to the game in Season 2. This means a new Season Pass will go live in Summer 2024.
The devs have yet to reveal an exact release date, but we’ll update this section as and when new info has been announced.
Monster Hunter Now Season Pass cost
The Monster Hunter Now premium Season Pass costs 1000 Gems, with a bundle of 2250 setting you back $14.99/£14.99.
Of course, this will be cheaper if you already have gems available as you can purchase the 750 Gem bundle for $4.99/£4.99 instead.
Monster Hunter Now Season Pass: All rewards & tiers
The Monster Hunter Now Season 1 Season Pass includes the following items:
|Tier
|Free Plan
|Premium Plan
|1
|Short T-Shirt A Outfit
|Hoodie B Outfit – Legs
|2
|100x Zenny
|1x Paintball
|3
|1000x Zenny
|5000x Zenny
|4
|4x Monster Bone M
|16x Monster Bone M
|5
|100 Zenny
|Hoodie B Outfit – Chest
|6
|4x Godbug
|16x Godbug
|7
|4x Machalite Ore
|16x Machalite Ore
|8
|100 Zenny
|1x Wander Droplet
|9
|4x Monster Bone L
|16x Monster Bone L
|10
|6x Month Anniv. Outfit
|Glasses A Outfit
|11
|4x Dragonite Ore
|16x Dragonite Ore
|12
|2x Carpenterbug
|8x Carpenterbug
|13
|1000x Zenny
|5000x Zenny
|14
|2x Monster Bone+
|8x Monster Bone+
|15
|100x Zenny
|1x Special Carving Knife
|16
|2x Earth Crystal
|8x Earth Crystal
|17
|4x Wingdrake Hide
|16x Wingdrake Hide
|18
|100x Zenny
|Biker A Outfit – Legs
|19
|4x Sharp Claw
|16x Sharp Claw
|20
|MH 20th Anniv. (Main) Outfit
|1 Paintball
|21
|4x Monster Bone M
|16x Monster Bone M
|22
|4x Godbug
|16x Godbug
|23
|100x Zenny
|Biker A Outfit – Arms
|24
|4x Machalite Ore
|16x Machalite Ore
|25
|Chino Pants A Outfit
|Wander Droplet
|26
|4x Monster Bone L
|16x Monster Bone L
|27
|4x Draginite Ore
|16x Dragonite Ore
|28
|1000x Zenny
|5000x Zenny
|29
|2x Carpenterbug
|8x Carpenterbug
|30
|Long T-Shirt A Outfit
|Biker A Outfit – Chest
|31
|2x Monster Bone+
|8x Monster Bone+
|32
|2x Earth Crystal
|8x Earth Crystal
|33
|100x Zenny
|Sunglasses A Outfit
|34
|4x Wingdrake Hide
|16x Wingdrake Hide
|35
|5x Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw
|5x Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore
|36
|4x Sharp Claw
|16x Sharp Claw
|37
|4x Monster Bone M
|16x Monster Bone M
|38
|100x Zenny
|1x Special Carving Knife
|39
|4x Godbug
|16x Godbug
|40
|Cat A Outfit – Head
|Cat A Outfit – Arms
|41
|4x Machalite Ore
|16x Machalite Ore
|42
|4x Monster Bone L
|16x Monster Bone L
|43
|100x Zenny
|Cat A Outfit – Waist
|44
|4x Dragonite Ore
|16x Dragonite Ore
|45
|5x Odogaron Tail
|5x Odogaron Claw
|46
|2x Carpenterbug
|8x Carpenterbug
|47
|2x Monster Bone+
|8x Monster Bone+
|48
|1000x Zenny
|5000x Zenny
|49
|2x Earth Crystal
|8x Earth Crystal
|50
|1x Wyvern Gem Shard
|1x Wyvern Gem Shard
|51
|4x Wingdrake Shard
|16x Wingdrake Shard
|52
|4x Sharp Claw
|16x Sharp Claw
|53
|100x Zenny
|1x Paintball
|54
|4x Monster Bone M
|16x Monster Bone M
|55
|5x Deviljho Tail
|5x Deviljho Talon
|56
|4x Godbug
|16x Godbug
|57
|4x Machalite
|16x Machalite
|58
|1000x Zenny
|5000x Zenny
|59
|4x Monster Bone L
|16x Monster Bone L
|60
|Hoodie A Outfit – Legs
|School A Outfit – Chest
|61
|4x Dragonite Ore
|16x Dragonite Ore
|62
|100x Zenny
|School A Outfit – Arms
|63
|2x Carpenterbug
|8x Carpenterbug
|64
|100x Zenny
|1x Wander Droplet
|65
|2x Monster Bone+
|8x Monster Bone+
|66
|100x Zenny
|School A Outfit – Legs
|67
|2x Earth Crystal
|8 Earth Crystal
|68
|100x Zenny
|School A Outfit – Waist
|69
|4x Wingdrake Hide
|16x Wingdrake Hide
|70
|Hoodie A Outfit – Chest
|1 Special Carving Knife
|71
|4x Sharp Claw
|16x Sharp Claw
|72
|4x Monster Bone M
|16x Monster Bone M
|73
|1000x Zenny
|5000x Zenny
|74
|4x Godbug
|16x Godbug
|75
|2x Tziti-Ya-Ku Primehide
|2x Tziti-Ya-Ku Great Photophore
|76
|4x Machalite Ore
|16x Machalite Ore
|77
|4x Monster Bone L
|16x Monster Bone L
|78
|100x Zenny
|1x Paintball
|79
|4x Dragonite Ore
|16x Dragonite Ore
|80
|Bike B Outfit – Chest
|Bike B Outfit – Legs
|81
|2x Carpenterbug
|8x Carpenterbug
|82
|100x Zenny
|Biker B Outfit – Arms
|83
|2x Monster Bone+
|8x Monster Bone+
|84
|1000x Zenny
|5000x Zenny
|85
|2x Odogaron Primescale
|2x Odogaron Plate
|86
|2x Earth Crystal
|8x Earth Crystal
|87
|4x Wingdrake Hide
|16x Wingdrake Hide
|88
|100x Zenny
|1x Wander Droplet
|89
|4x Sharp Claw
|16x Sharp Claw
|90
|School B Outfit – Chest
|School B Outfit – Legs
|91
|4x Monster Bone M
|16x Monster Bone M
|92
|4x Godbug
|16x Godbug
|93
|School B Outfit – Waist
|School B Outfit – Arms
|94
|4x Machalite Ore
|16x Machalite Ore
|95
|2x Deviljho Primehide
|2x Deviljho Scalp
|96
|4x Monster Bone L
|16x Monster Bone L
|97
|4x Dragonite Ore
|16x Dragonite Ore
|98
|100x Zenny
|1x Special Carving Knife
|99
|2x Carpenterbug
|8x Carpenterbug
|100
|1x Wyvern Gem Shard
|2x Wyvern Gem Shard
It’s important to note that once you pass the 100 tiers in the Season Pass, you’ll earn 100/200 Zenny per tier and no other new items. The Season Pass maxes out at 999 tiers, so you’ll be able to farm money should you pass the 100 threshold.
So, there you have it, that’s all the rewards in the Monster Hunter Now Season Pass. Make sure you check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides.
