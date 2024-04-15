Monster Hunter Now 20th Anniversary event part 2: Release date, rewards, more

Niantic has revealed details about Part 2 of the Monster Hunter Hunter Now 20th Anniversary event, so here’s exactly when it begins and all the rewards you can get.

Part 2 of the Monster Hunter Now 20th Anniversary event has begun, giving players new quests that can be completed for monster materials, Zenny, and a free Wyvern Gem Shard.

The event will kick off directly after the Deviljho Thunder Element quests have been added to the game, which will give players the chance to upgrade Thunder weapons ahead of Deviljho’s spawn rate increase.

So, to get you up to speed with Part 2 of the Monster Hunter Now 20th Anniversary event, we’ve detailed everything you need to know in our handy hub.

Contents

Part two of the Monster Hunter Now 20th Anniversary event kicks off April 22nd, 2024, at 9 am (local time) until May 26th, 2024, at 11:59 pm (local time).

Monster Hunter Now 20th Anniversary event part 2 details

The second part of the Monster Hunter Now 20th Anniversary event quests will automatically become available in the Special Quests tab for all Hunters who have completed the prologue.

Be sure to complete the quests and receive your rewards between the times listed above.

Monster Hunter Now 20th Anniversary event part 2 rewards

All the Monster Hunter Now 20th Anniversary part 2 rewards can be found below:

15 new limited-time event quests with monster materials and Zenny as rewards.

Unlockable 20th anniversary “cute version” layered t-shirt.

Free Wyvern Gem Shard – gained from completing the final quest.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about part 2 of the Monster Hunter Now 20th Anniversary event. Be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides.

