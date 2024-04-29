GamingMonster Hunter Now

New Monster Hunter Now feature is a game-changer for farming rare materials

James Busby
Felyne next to cherry blossomNiantic

A recently added Monster Hunter Now feature is a game-changer for any player looking to get their hands on rare materials like Wyvern Gem Shards. 

Just like the mainline titles, Monster Hunter Now has some extremely rare drops that can prove difficult to get. One such item is the ever-illusive Wyvern Gem Shard, a rarity 6 material that is only available from slaying 8-star monsters. 

Like many Monster Hunter Now players who have played since launch, I’ve always struggled to get my hands on Wyvern Gem Shards. This frustrating roadblock has often prevented me from upgrading Grade 7 weapons to Grade 8 and above – an area that is a must for taking down the game’s highest-rated monsters.

Well, thanks to a new feature that was added in the V75 update, I now have a bounty of Wyvern Gem Shards and you can too!

The feature in question is that of the Monster Tracker, which was added to Monster Hunter Now in the latest update. In the week since it’s been out, I’ve been using this game-changing mechanic to farm Wyvern Gem Shards. For those who don’t know, the Monster Tracker enables you to target a specific monster and its star rating. You can then hunt any large monster you find to fill up the Tracker Gauge. 

Once you’ve met the specified hunts, you’ll be able to battle the monster you’ve targeted. With up to five monsters being trackable per day, Niantic has now given Hunters even more chances to claim those ultra-rare rewards and illusive materials. 

Monster Hunter Now Wyvern Gem ShardsNiantic/Dexerto
Monster Hunter Now Wyvern Gem Shards are much easier to farm now.

Since the Monster Tracker was released, I’ve managed to secure several Wyvern Gem shards by targeting 8-star Banbaro. This monster is not only incredibly easy to farm if you have a solid Fire setup but with each horn break, you’ll always get additional part break rewards. 

The same goes for any 8-star monster that has easily targetable part breaks, like Great Girros and Great Jagras. I now utilize the Monster Tracker feature to take advantage of these easy 8-stars, and use it alongside my regular hunting sessions. 

Of course, you could always use this mechanic to farm monsters like Jyuratodus, whose spawns continue to remain scarce. No matter how you choose to use this new feature, Niantic has successfully managed to transform my quest for Wyvern Gem Shards into a much more enjoyable experience.

