Monopoly Go Tycoon Cookout rewards

If you want to keep the pot boiling in the Monopoly Go’s Sunset Treasures event, you’ll need a lot of pickaxes. The Tycoon Cookout has a platter full of them, alongside plenty of other rewards.

Seeing through all the 43 milestones of Tycoon Cookout will fetch you 194 pickaxes, as well as a Sticker Boom for ten minutes. Pickaxes in particular will be something to keep an eye on considering this will be the last solo event for the returning Treasures Event.

So, to ensure you don’t get cooked for Sunset Treasures, here are some tips for playing the Tycoon Cookout, including the full list of rewards.

All Monopoly Go Tycoon Cookout milestones & rewards

Below are all the rewards and points milestones for the Monopoly Go Tycoon Cookout.

Milestone Points Reward 1 10 x3 Pickaxe 2 25 x30 Dice 3 40 Cash 4 110 x5 Pickaxe 5 50 Green Sticker Pack 6 75 x50 Dice 7 100 x5 Pickaxe 8 300 x150 Dice 9 90 x6 Pickaxe Tokens 10 100 Yellow Sticker Pack 11 125 Cash 12 850 x350 Dice 13 125 Bank Heist for 25 minutes 14 150 x10 Pickaxe 15 180 Yellow Sticker Pack 16 1,600 x600 Dice 17 200 x12 Pickaxe 18 250 Pink Sticker Pack 19 275 Cash 20 2,750 x900 Dice 21 325 x15 Pickaxe 22 275 Cash 23 400 Pink Sticker Pack 24 1,100 x400 Dice 25 550 x18 Pickaxe 26 700 Blue Sticker Pack 27 4,000 x1,300 Dice 28 950 x20 Pickaxe 29 1,150 Blue Sticker Pack 30 1,700 x650 Dice 31 1,900 x30 Pickaxe 32 4,800 x1,800 Dice Rolls 33 3,250 Magenta Sticker Pack 34 1,600 x25 Pickaxe 35 3,000 Cash 36 6,500 x2,100 Dice Rolls 37 2,750 Blue Sticker Pack 38 4,000 x45 Pickaxe 39 5,500 Cash 40 8,750 x2,800 Dice 41 3,250 Sticker Boom for 10 minutes 42 4,000 Blue Sticker Pack 43 15,000 x6,500 Dice

In total, there are 17,630 dice and a 5-star Sticker Pack, as well as the usual Cash and lower-star Sticker Packs.

Tips for Tycoon Cookout challenge

You earn points in Monopoly Go Tycoon Cookout by landing on Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest. You’ll land on those frequently, hence the high point requirements.

Plus, Chance and Railroad are some of the better tiles to land on a regular day as well. Chance also often sends you straight to Railroad where you can make tons of cash.

This means there isn’t much to mull over, and setting the dice multiplier to either 10 or 20 should be good. But since landing on these objectives isn’t that uncommon, you can crank it higher, but you’ll need thousands of dice for that.

In terms of pairing it with special events, something like Mega Heist or Lucky Chance would be perfect. But we don’t know if they’ll be featured while it runs. You can check all the schedules in our daily events article and decide the right time.

There is also Sticker Boom for 20 minutes in milestone 41, a tall ask. If you want to get the most out of it, consider timing Quick Wins and leaderboards. It is also best to save Daily Gifts and claim them after you get Sticker Boom. They have a chance to drop Sticker Packs.

The Monopoly Go Tycoon Cookout challenge will start on July 6, 2024, and will be available until July 8. This means you’ll have 48 hours to get the rewards, and it’ll end with the Treasures Event.

Make sure to keep decent dice stacked for it. If you’ve already exhausted your dice on recent solo and leaderboard challenges, here are the daily dice links and all the many ways to get them