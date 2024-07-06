Monopoly Go Tycoon Cookout rewards

Monopoly Go Tycoon Cookout rewardsScopely
If you want to keep the pot boiling in the Monopoly Go’s Sunset Treasures event, you’ll need a lot of pickaxes. The Tycoon Cookout has a platter full of them, alongside plenty of other rewards.
Seeing through all the 43 milestones of Tycoon Cookout will fetch you 194 pickaxes, as well as a Sticker Boom for ten minutes. Pickaxes in particular will be something to keep an eye on considering this will be the last solo event for the returning Treasures Event.
So, to ensure you don’t get cooked for Sunset Treasures, here are some tips for playing the Tycoon Cookout, including the full list of rewards.
All Monopoly Go Tycoon Cookout milestones & rewards
Below are all the rewards and points milestones for the Monopoly Go Tycoon Cookout.
|Milestone
|Points
|Reward
|1
|10
|x3 Pickaxe
|2
|25
|x30 Dice
|3
|40
|Cash
|4
|110
|x5 Pickaxe
|5
|50
|Green Sticker Pack
|6
|75
|x50 Dice
|7
|100
|x5 Pickaxe
|8
|300
|x150 Dice
|9
|90
|x6 Pickaxe Tokens
|10
|100
|Yellow Sticker Pack
|11
|125
|Cash
|12
|850
|x350 Dice
|13
|125
|Bank Heist for 25 minutes
|14
|150
|x10 Pickaxe
|15
|180
|Yellow Sticker Pack
|16
|1,600
|x600 Dice
|17
|200
|x12 Pickaxe
|18
|250
|Pink Sticker Pack
|19
|275
|Cash
|20
|2,750
|x900 Dice
|21
|325
|x15 Pickaxe
|22
|275
|Cash
|23
|400
|Pink Sticker Pack
|24
|1,100
|x400 Dice
|25
|550
|x18 Pickaxe
|26
|700
|Blue Sticker Pack
|27
|4,000
|x1,300 Dice
|28
|950
|x20 Pickaxe
|29
|1,150
|Blue Sticker Pack
|30
|1,700
|x650 Dice
|31
|1,900
|x30 Pickaxe
|32
|4,800
|x1,800 Dice Rolls
|33
|3,250
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|34
|1,600
|x25 Pickaxe
|35
|3,000
|Cash
|36
|6,500
|x2,100 Dice Rolls
|37
|2,750
|Blue Sticker Pack
|38
|4,000
|x45 Pickaxe
|39
|5,500
|Cash
|40
|8,750
|x2,800 Dice
|41
|3,250
|Sticker Boom for 10 minutes
|42
|4,000
|Blue Sticker Pack
|43
|15,000
|x6,500 Dice
In total, there are 17,630 dice and a 5-star Sticker Pack, as well as the usual Cash and lower-star Sticker Packs.
Tips for Tycoon Cookout challenge
You earn points in Monopoly Go Tycoon Cookout by landing on Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest. You’ll land on those frequently, hence the high point requirements.
Plus, Chance and Railroad are some of the better tiles to land on a regular day as well. Chance also often sends you straight to Railroad where you can make tons of cash.
This means there isn’t much to mull over, and setting the dice multiplier to either 10 or 20 should be good. But since landing on these objectives isn’t that uncommon, you can crank it higher, but you’ll need thousands of dice for that.
In terms of pairing it with special events, something like Mega Heist or Lucky Chance would be perfect. But we don’t know if they’ll be featured while it runs. You can check all the schedules in our daily events article and decide the right time.
There is also Sticker Boom for 20 minutes in milestone 41, a tall ask. If you want to get the most out of it, consider timing Quick Wins and leaderboards. It is also best to save Daily Gifts and claim them after you get Sticker Boom. They have a chance to drop Sticker Packs.
Monopoly Go Tycoon Cookout solo event dates
The Monopoly Go Tycoon Cookout challenge will start on July 6, 2024, and will be available until July 8. This means you’ll have 48 hours to get the rewards, and it’ll end with the Treasures Event.
Make sure to keep decent dice stacked for it. If you’ve already exhausted your dice on recent solo and leaderboard challenges, here are the daily dice links and all the many ways to get them