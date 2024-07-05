Monopoly Go Independence Stars rewards & milestones

The Independence Stars tournament is Monopoly Go’s latest ode to American Independence Day. Tycoons can grab free dice, Sunset Treasures pickaxes, sticker packs, and the sizzling Hot BBQ shield by completing it.

But hurry – this tournament runs from July 4, 2024, at 2 pm ET until July 5, 2024, giving you a mere 24 hours to complete it. There are 30 levels you must complete by collecting points – so check out all the rewards awaiting you at each level.

All Independence Stars rewards & milestones in Monopoly Go

Levels Points needed Rewards 1 30 x4 Pickaxe 2 60 x50 Dice 3 40 1-Star Sticker Pack 4 100 x75 Dice 5 140 x5 Pickaxe 6 175 5-Minutes High Roller 7 140 x7 Pickaxe 8 180 2-Star Sticker Pack 9 190 x8 Pickaxe 10 200 x175 Dice 11 220 x10 Pickaxe 12 230 3-Star Sticker Pack 13 240 x175 Dice 14 300 x12 Pickaxe 15 400 x275 Dice 16 375 25-Minutes Mega Heist 17 425 x15 Pickaxe 18 500 Cash 19 600 x400 Dice 20 650 x18 Pickaxe 21 550 Cash 22 700 4-Star Sticker Pack 23 800 Cash 24 1,000 x650 Dice 25 900 x25 Pickaxe 26 1,300 Cash 27 1,500 x900 Dice 28 1,600 10-Minutes Cash Boost 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,000 x1,300 Dice

How to get points

You must land on the Shutdown and Bank Heist tiles to get points in for the Independence Stars tournament. For Shutdown, tycoons will receive +2 points for a ‘Blocked’ attempt and +4 points for a ‘Success!’

Similarly, for Bank Heist, tycoons will get +4 points for a ‘Small’ heist, +6 points for a ‘Large’ heist, and +8 points for a ‘Bankrupt!’ heist. And that’s not all! You have the option to boost your points using the dice multiplier.

If you’re running low on dice, then daily dice links and different ways to earn dice guides will be a game changer.