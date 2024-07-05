Monopoly Go Independence Stars rewards & milestones

Monopoly Go Independence Stars rewards & milestonesScopely
The Independence Stars tournament is Monopoly Go’s latest ode to American Independence Day. Tycoons can grab free dice, Sunset Treasures pickaxes, sticker packs, and the sizzling Hot BBQ shield by completing it.
But hurry – this tournament runs from July 4, 2024, at 2 pm ET until July 5, 2024, giving you a mere 24 hours to complete it. There are 30 levels you must complete by collecting points – so check out all the rewards awaiting you at each level.
All Independence Stars rewards & milestones in Monopoly Go
|Levels
|Points needed
|Rewards
|1
|30
|x4 Pickaxe
|2
|60
|x50 Dice
|3
|40
|1-Star Sticker Pack
|4
|100
|x75 Dice
|5
|140
|x5 Pickaxe
|6
|175
|5-Minutes High Roller
|7
|140
|x7 Pickaxe
|8
|180
|2-Star Sticker Pack
|9
|190
|x8 Pickaxe
|10
|200
|x175 Dice
|11
|220
|x10 Pickaxe
|12
|230
|3-Star Sticker Pack
|13
|240
|x175 Dice
|14
|300
|x12 Pickaxe
|15
|400
|x275 Dice
|16
|375
|25-Minutes Mega Heist
|17
|425
|x15 Pickaxe
|18
|500
|Cash
|19
|600
|x400 Dice
|20
|650
|x18 Pickaxe
|21
|550
|Cash
|22
|700
|4-Star Sticker Pack
|23
|800
|Cash
|24
|1,000
|x650 Dice
|25
|900
|x25 Pickaxe
|26
|1,300
|Cash
|27
|1,500
|x900 Dice
|28
|1,600
|10-Minutes Cash Boost
|29
|1,800
|Cash
|30
|2,000
|x1,300 Dice
How to get points
You must land on the Shutdown and Bank Heist tiles to get points in for the Independence Stars tournament. For Shutdown, tycoons will receive +2 points for a ‘Blocked’ attempt and +4 points for a ‘Success!’
Similarly, for Bank Heist, tycoons will get +4 points for a ‘Small’ heist, +6 points for a ‘Large’ heist, and +8 points for a ‘Bankrupt!’ heist. And that’s not all! You have the option to boost your points using the dice multiplier.
If you’re running low on dice, then daily dice links and different ways to earn dice guides will be a game changer.