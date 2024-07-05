GamingMonopoly Go

Monopoly Go Independence Stars rewards & milestones

Independence Stars tournament all rewards in Monopoly GoScopely

The Independence Stars tournament is Monopoly Go’s latest ode to American Independence Day. Tycoons can grab free dice, Sunset Treasures pickaxes, sticker packs, and the sizzling Hot BBQ shield by completing it. 

But hurry – this tournament runs from July 4, 2024, at 2 pm ET until July 5, 2024, giving you a mere 24 hours to complete it. There are 30 levels you must complete by collecting points – so check out all the rewards awaiting you at each level.

All Independence Stars rewards & milestones in Monopoly Go

LevelsPoints neededRewards
130x4 Pickaxe
260x50 Dice
3401-Star Sticker Pack
4100x75 Dice
5140x5 Pickaxe
61755-Minutes High Roller
7140x7 Pickaxe
81802-Star Sticker Pack
9190x8 Pickaxe
10200x175 Dice
11220x10 Pickaxe
122303-Star Sticker Pack
13240x175 Dice
14300x12 Pickaxe
15400x275 Dice
1637525-Minutes Mega Heist
17425x15 Pickaxe
18500Cash
19600x400 Dice
20650x18 Pickaxe
21550Cash
227004-Star Sticker Pack
23800Cash
241,000x650 Dice
25900x25 Pickaxe
261,300Cash
271,500x900 Dice
281,60010-Minutes Cash Boost
291,800Cash
302,000x1,300 Dice

How to get points

You must land on the Shutdown and Bank Heist tiles to get points in for the Independence Stars tournament. For Shutdown, tycoons will receive +2 points for a ‘Blocked’ attempt and +4 points for a ‘Success!’

Similarly, for Bank Heist, tycoons will get +4 points for a ‘Small’ heist, +6 points for a ‘Large’ heist, and +8 points for a ‘Bankrupt!’ heist. And that’s not all! You have the option to boost your points using the dice multiplier.

Earning points in Independence StarsScopely / Screenshot captured by Dexerto

If you’re running low on dice, then daily dice links and different ways to earn dice guides will be a game changer.

About The Author

Paarth Wadke

Paarth is a Dexerto Codes Writer and a Roblox expert. He holds a bachelor's degree in mass media with a specialization in advertising. He has worked at a couple of startups and an advertising agency. You'll often find him reading or watching streams.

