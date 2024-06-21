Monopoly Go Lucky Chance explained – Schedule & all rewards

The long-rumored Flash event, Lucky Chance, will make an appearance in Monopoly Go for the first time on June 22, 2024. Here is the exact time and what the event is about.

Being a tycoon is undoubtedly more about luck than anything else, and Monopoly Go will put that unpredictability to the board with the Lucky Chance special event.

From what’s revealed about the event, it looks like it’ll function more or less like the Chance tile, but a little more unhinged in terms of rewards.

Monopoly Go Lucky Chance event schedule & runtime

Luck Chance event in Monopoly Go will begin on July 22, 2024, and will have a duration of 15 minutes. Here are the exact timings for the event:

CDT – 8:00 AM to 7:59 AM

8:00 AM to 7:59 AM EDT – 9:00 AM to 8:59 AM

9:00 AM to 8:59 AM PDT – 6:00 AM to 5:59 AM

6:00 AM to 5:59 AM BST – 2:00 PM to 1:59 PM

It is a Flash event so high chance it’ll appear often. If you want to keep track of that, check out our daily schedule article.

Monopoly Go Luck Chance explained

Whenever Lucky Chance is active in Monopoly Go, the Chance tile on the board will have a new card of “Luck Chance” instead of the usual “Chance.” If you land on it, you’ll get different bonuses and rewards, and all of them net you higher rewards than the standard Chance cards.

The rewards were leaked earlier this year. Per leaks, here are some of the bonuses you may possibly get after you land on the tile (a few of them have been confirmed):

Bank Heist: Straight to Bank Heist, likely with cash boost as well.

Straight to Bank Heist, likely with cash boost as well. Briefcase of Stickers: Recieve any random stickers.

Recieve any random stickers. Bubble Roll Bath: Gain lots of dice rolls.

Gain lots of dice rolls. Business Boost: Receive a little boost for your ongoing businesses, unclear what exactly it means.

Receive a little boost for your ongoing businesses, unclear what exactly it means. El Dorado Discovery: The leaked description reads, “Dig so deep that you find El Dorado!,” reads funny but we don’t know what it means.

The leaked description reads, “Dig so deep that you find El Dorado!,” reads funny but we don’t know what it means. Magic Dice Trick: Multiply your dice.

Multiply your dice. Money Rain Singing Contest: “Excel in a money rain singing contest and bask in the glory!”

“Excel in a money rain singing contest and bask in the glory!” Peg-E’s Prize Drop: Get Peg-Ey prize drops.

Get Peg-Ey prize drops. Partner Gift: Likely Partner Token, it’ll run during the next “Aqua Partners” Partner Event.

Likely Partner Token, it’ll run during the next “Aqua Partners” Partner Event. Tax Trick Fails: “Unfortunately, your tax tricks didn’t work this time!”

That’s everything we know about the event. We’ll update as we learn more about the event, including whenever it’ll return next. So, make sure to visit us again for the latest.

As with any other event in Monopoly Go, dice will be valuable in Lucky Chance. Here are the many ways to stock them, including some easy ones like dice links.