All Monopoly Go Tycoon Empire rewards

All Monopoly Go Tycoon Empire rewardsScopely
Tycoon Empire is a three-day solo event in Monopoly Go packed with thousands of dice and multiple Sticker Packs.
It’ll continue to run even after the Peg-E Prize Drop concludes, which means Tycoon Empire will be your only remaining solo event to get hundreds of chips for the mini-game. The rewards for the challenge are the same as the Knightly Quest.
Below are the prizes for the event in Monopoly Go, including the points you’ll require to earn them.
Monopoly Go Tycoon Empire milestones & rewards
|Milestone
|Points
|Rewards
|1
|5
|5 Peg-E Tokens
|2
|10
|25 Dice
|3
|15
|Cash
|4
|40
|45 Dice
|5
|20
|8 Peg-E Tokens
|6
|25
|Green Sticker Pack
|7
|35
|35 Dice
|8
|40
|12 Peg-E Tokens
|9
|160
|150 Dice
|10
|40
|Cash
|11
|45
|15 Peg-E Tokens
|12
|50
|Yellow Sticker Pack
|13
|350
|350 Dice
|14
|40
|25 Peg-E Tokens
|15
|60
|High Roller for 5 minutes
|16
|70
|Cash
|17
|500
|500 Dice
|18
|80
|30 Peg-E Tokens
|19
|90
|Pink Sticker Pack
|20
|100
|Cash
|21
|125
|35 Peg-E Tokens
|22
|1,000
|900 Dice
|23
|120
|50 Peg-E Tokens
|24
|130
|Pink Sticker Pack
|25
|150
|Cash
|26
|600
|500 Dice
|27
|150
|65 Peg-E Tokens
|28
|200
|200 Dice
|29
|250
|Cash
|30
|220
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|31
|275
|70 Peg-E Tokens
|32
|1,500
|1,250 Dice
|33
|350
|80 Peg-E Tokens
|34
|450
|Blue Sticker Pack
|35
|850
|700 Dice
|36
|550
|100 Peg-E Tokens
|37
|1,850
|1,500 Dice
|38
|500
|110 Peg-E Tokens
|39
|800
|Blue Sticker Pack
|40
|700
|Cash
|41
|2,300
|1,800 Dice
|42
|700
|120 Peg-E Tokens
|43
|900
|Mega Heist for 30 minutes
|44
|1,000
|Cash
|45
|1,700
|Purple Sticker Pack
|46
|1,400
|130 Peg-E Tokens
|47
|3,800
|2,800 Dice
|48
|1,500
|Cash
|49
|1,000
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|50
|8,200
|7,500 Dice
In total, you’ll get:
- 18,255 Dice
- 855 Peg-E Tokens
- 1 Green Sticker Pack
- 1 Yellow Sticker Pack
- 2 Pink Sticker Pack
- 2 Blue Sticker Pack
- 1 Purple Sticker Pack
These are in addition to Cash and other boosts like High Roller, Cash Boost, and Mega Heist.
Monopoly Go Tycoon Empire schedule
Tycoon Empire in Monopoly Go will start on July 20 and be available until July 23, 2024. With Peg-E ending on July 22, all the Peg-E Token rewards will be converted to cash or dice.
Tips for Tycoon Empire
In Tycoon Empire, you score points by landing on Tax, Utility, and Chance tiles. It isn’t as rare as landing on corners, so you’ll land on these fairly often. A safe dice multiplier we recommend rolling with will be 10.
The solo challenge goes nicely with the ongoing Roll and Conquer leaderboard, as Chance often leads to the Railroad. While both run in tandem, take advantage of events like Mega Heist.
Lucky Chance is another special event you should keep an eye on. Since Tycoon is a three-day event, it may return. Our daily events page will keep you informed.
One thing to keep in mind is that you don’t need to go all in. Go as far as you need for Peg-E Tokens and then bow out. Higher rewards aren’t worth throwing that many dice on.
As said before, Tycoon Empire run even after the Peg-E event ends with rewards being converted to cash or dice, leaving little point in rolling afterward. Whichever milestone you’re planning to reach, you’ll need a lot of dice. Here are daily dice links that’ll guarantee 25 dice every day.