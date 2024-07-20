All Monopoly Go Tycoon Empire rewards

Tycoon Empire is a three-day solo event in Monopoly Go packed with thousands of dice and multiple Sticker Packs.

It’ll continue to run even after the Peg-E Prize Drop concludes, which means Tycoon Empire will be your only remaining solo event to get hundreds of chips for the mini-game. The rewards for the challenge are the same as the Knightly Quest.

Below are the prizes for the event in Monopoly Go, including the points you’ll require to earn them.

Monopoly Go Tycoon Empire milestones & rewards

Milestone Points Rewards 1 5 5 Peg-E Tokens 2 10 25 Dice 3 15 Cash 4 40 45 Dice 5 20 8 Peg-E Tokens 6 25 Green Sticker Pack 7 35 35 Dice 8 40 12 Peg-E Tokens 9 160 150 Dice 10 40 Cash 11 45 15 Peg-E Tokens 12 50 Yellow Sticker Pack 13 350 350 Dice 14 40 25 Peg-E Tokens 15 60 High Roller for 5 minutes 16 70 Cash 17 500 500 Dice 18 80 30 Peg-E Tokens 19 90 Pink Sticker Pack 20 100 Cash 21 125 35 Peg-E Tokens 22 1,000 900 Dice 23 120 50 Peg-E Tokens 24 130 Pink Sticker Pack 25 150 Cash 26 600 500 Dice 27 150 65 Peg-E Tokens 28 200 200 Dice 29 250 Cash 30 220 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 31 275 70 Peg-E Tokens 32 1,500 1,250 Dice 33 350 80 Peg-E Tokens 34 450 Blue Sticker Pack 35 850 700 Dice 36 550 100 Peg-E Tokens 37 1,850 1,500 Dice 38 500 110 Peg-E Tokens 39 800 Blue Sticker Pack 40 700 Cash 41 2,300 1,800 Dice 42 700 120 Peg-E Tokens 43 900 Mega Heist for 30 minutes 44 1,000 Cash 45 1,700 Purple Sticker Pack 46 1,400 130 Peg-E Tokens 47 3,800 2,800 Dice 48 1,500 Cash 49 1,000 High Roller for 10 minutes 50 8,200 7,500 Dice

In total, you’ll get:

18,255 Dice

855 Peg-E Tokens

1 Green Sticker Pack

1 Yellow Sticker Pack

2 Pink Sticker Pack

2 Blue Sticker Pack

1 Purple Sticker Pack

These are in addition to Cash and other boosts like High Roller, Cash Boost, and Mega Heist.

Monopoly Go Tycoon Empire schedule

Tycoon Empire in Monopoly Go will start on July 20 and be available until July 23, 2024. With Peg-E ending on July 22, all the Peg-E Token rewards will be converted to cash or dice.

Tips for Tycoon Empire

In Tycoon Empire, you score points by landing on Tax, Utility, and Chance tiles. It isn’t as rare as landing on corners, so you’ll land on these fairly often. A safe dice multiplier we recommend rolling with will be 10.

The solo challenge goes nicely with the ongoing Roll and Conquer leaderboard, as Chance often leads to the Railroad. While both run in tandem, take advantage of events like Mega Heist.

Lucky Chance is another special event you should keep an eye on. Since Tycoon is a three-day event, it may return. Our daily events page will keep you informed.

One thing to keep in mind is that you don’t need to go all in. Go as far as you need for Peg-E Tokens and then bow out. Higher rewards aren’t worth throwing that many dice on.

As said before, Tycoon Empire run even after the Peg-E event ends with rewards being converted to cash or dice, leaving little point in rolling afterward. Whichever milestone you’re planning to reach, you’ll need a lot of dice. Here are daily dice links that’ll guarantee 25 dice every day.