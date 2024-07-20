Monopoly Go

All Monopoly Go Tycoon Empire rewards

Aakash Regmi
Old Man looking at the castle in Monopoly GoScopely

Tycoon Empire is a three-day solo event in Monopoly Go packed with thousands of dice and multiple Sticker Packs.

It’ll continue to run even after the Peg-E Prize Drop concludes, which means Tycoon Empire will be your only remaining solo event to get hundreds of chips for the mini-game. The rewards for the challenge are the same as the Knightly Quest.

Below are the prizes for the event in Monopoly Go, including the points you’ll require to earn them.

Monopoly Go Tycoon Empire milestones & rewards

MilestonePointsRewards
155 Peg-E Tokens
21025 Dice
315Cash
44045 Dice
5208 Peg-E Tokens
625Green Sticker Pack
73535 Dice
84012 Peg-E Tokens
9160150 Dice
1040Cash
114515 Peg-E Tokens
1250Yellow Sticker Pack
13350350 Dice
144025 Peg-E Tokens
1560High Roller for 5 minutes
1670Cash
17500500 Dice
188030 Peg-E Tokens
1990Pink Sticker Pack
20100Cash
2112535 Peg-E Tokens
221,000900 Dice
2312050 Peg-E Tokens
24130Pink Sticker Pack
25150Cash
26600500 Dice
2715065 Peg-E Tokens
28200200 Dice
29250Cash
30220Cash Boost for 10 minutes
3127570 Peg-E Tokens
321,5001,250 Dice
3335080 Peg-E Tokens
34450Blue Sticker Pack
35850700 Dice
36550100 Peg-E Tokens
371,8501,500 Dice
38500110 Peg-E Tokens
39800Blue Sticker Pack
40700Cash
412,3001,800 Dice
42700120 Peg-E Tokens
43900Mega Heist for 30 minutes
441,000Cash
451,700Purple Sticker Pack
461,400130 Peg-E Tokens
473,8002,800 Dice
481,500Cash
491,000High Roller for 10 minutes
508,2007,500 Dice

In total, you’ll get:

  • 18,255 Dice 
  • 855 Peg-E Tokens
  • 1 Green Sticker Pack
  • 1 Yellow Sticker Pack
  • 2 Pink Sticker Pack
  • 2 Blue Sticker Pack 
  • 1 Purple Sticker Pack

These are in addition to Cash and other boosts like High Roller, Cash Boost, and Mega Heist.

happy peg-e bot in Monopoly GoScopely

Monopoly Go Tycoon Empire schedule

Tycoon Empire in Monopoly Go will start on July 20 and be available until July 23, 2024. With Peg-E ending on July 22, all the Peg-E Token rewards will be converted to cash or dice

Tips for Tycoon Empire

In Tycoon Empire, you score points by landing on Tax, Utility, and Chance tiles. It isn’t as rare as landing on corners, so you’ll land on these fairly often. A safe dice multiplier we recommend rolling with will be 10.

The solo challenge goes nicely with the ongoing Roll and Conquer leaderboard, as Chance often leads to the Railroad. While both run in tandem, take advantage of events like Mega Heist.  

Lucky Chance is another special event you should keep an eye on. Since Tycoon is a three-day event, it may return. Our daily events page will keep you informed. 

One thing to keep in mind is that you don’t need to go all in. Go as far as you need for Peg-E Tokens and then bow out. Higher rewards aren’t worth throwing that many dice on. 

As said before, Tycoon Empire run even after the Peg-E event ends with rewards being converted to cash or dice, leaving little point in rolling afterward. Whichever milestone you’re planning to reach, you’ll need a lot of dice. Here are daily dice links that’ll guarantee 25 dice every day.

