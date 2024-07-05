How to get Pickaxes in Monopoly Go Sunset Treasures

Sunset Treasures is the returning Treasurers Event in Monopoly Go, and much like last time, you’ll need to pile up tons of Pickaxes if you’re to dig the 20-level worth of rewards.

Like Peg-E Tokens, you won’t find these Pickaxes littered around the board to collect, so throwing in as many dice as you can isn’t something you can rely on. It can get even worse – imagine being a few Pickaxes short only to realize you’ve run out of ways to get them.

One way to avoid that horror in Monopoly Go, is to be on top of all the methods we’ve mentioned below. They’ll give you enough Pickaxes to see you through the event.

How to get Pickaxes in Monopoly Go

You can Pickaxes in Monopoly Go through Events, Tournaments, Quick Wins, and Free Gifts. Other than these, you may find them by breaking random tiles in the Sunset Treasures event. Here is a breakdown of each of these methods and what you can expect.

Events & Tournaments

Events, solo or leaderboard challenges, will be your largest sources for Pickaxes in Monopoly Go. The Firework Fortunes solo event, which started with the Sunset Treasures dig event, has 163 Pickaxes if you can see through its 43 milestones.

Tournaments also provide 100-plus Pickaxes, but they mostly only last for 24 hours, so you need to complete their milestones quickly. If you want to know which is featured today, including their start and end times, check out our daily events guide.

Quick Wins

Scopely

Click on the “WINS” button on the bottom left of the game, and it’ll bring forth what are essentially daily challenges in Monopoly Go. Whenever you complete them during events like Treasures, it’ll reward the event-specific tokens along with cash, dice, and Sticker Packs.

Expect around 2–5 for each completed challenge. While that’s not much, they’re refreshed daily, and completing them enough times to fill the weekly progress bar will reward you with a 5-star Magenta Pack.

Challenges are also fairly simple, like, Complete a Bank Heist, Upgrade 3 Landmarks, and things like that.

Free Gifts

Free Gifts are another way to get Pickaxes in Monopoly Go. Head to the shop, and in the top section, swipe four times, and our happy old man will be pointing at the free gift. He’ll also notify you when they’re available to claim, as they refresh every eight hours.

Scopely

You can also get Sticker Packs, Dice, and Cash here, so it is worth checking out all the time, even when no events are running.

Those were all the ways to get Pickaxes in Monopoly Go. Usually, they’re enough to complete the task. You’ll get so many of them that you can even dig to Atlantis.

What happens to the leftover Pickaxes from Sunset Treasures in Monopoly Go?

Any leftover Pickaxes from the Treasures Event will be converted to dice. For one axe, you’ll get three dice rolls, so don’t worry if you’ve seen through the events and have some of them left.

One way to get the most out of it is when you’re on the verge of completing, instead of finishing it, collect as many Pickaxes as you can. That way you get a decent dice roll to kick off the next events.

This also means they do not carry over between events, so you won’t start with any Pickaxes when the Treasures Event returns next in Monopoly Go. All of this is similar to any other mini-game event, like Partners and Peg-E.

The only thing you can pre-prep, is by having dice rolls, remember to check out the dice links and other ways to get them for the next time.