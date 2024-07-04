Firework Fortunes is a brand-new solo event in Monopoly Go. It’ll run in tandem with the Treasures Event, which means rewards here will include tons of pickaxes.

It is the fourth of July, and Scopely’s dice roller won’t miss on the fireworks. Themed after the day, Firework Fortunes will be a 4-day solo event and will likely be the only major event where you can net pickaxes for the returning Sunset Treasures Dig.

You wouldn’t want to miss it, so here are all Monopoly Go’s Firework Fortunes event milestones and rewards, as well as the full schedule.

All Monopoly Go Firework Fortunes rewards

Here are all the Firework Fortunes milestones and the rewards you fetch when you reach them:

MILESTONE POINTS REWARDS 1 5 x3 Pickaxe 2 10 x30 Dice 3 15 Cash 4 45 x5 Pickaxe 5 20 Green Sticker Pack 6 25 x50 Dice 7 35 x4 Pickaxe 8 145 x220 Dice 9 35 x4 Pickaxe 10 40 Yellow Sticker Pack 11 45 x5 Pickaxe 12 350 x400 Dice 13 45 Mega Bank Heist for 25 minutes 14 60 x7 Pickaxe 15 300 Yellow Sticker Pack 16 500 x500 Dice 17 70 x8 Pickaxe 18 85 Pink Sticker Pack 19 100 x10 Pickaxe 20 1,100 x1,000 Dice 21 130 x12 Pickaxe 22 110 Cash 23 150 Pink Sticker Pack 24 350 x500 Dice 25 220 x15 Pickaxe 26 280 Blue Sticker Pack 27 1,600 x1,500 Dice 28 380 x18 Pickaxe 29 450 Blue Sticker Pack 30 650 x700 Dice 31 750 x22 Pickaxe 32 1,900 x1,800 Dice 33 1,300 Magenta Sticker Pack 34 650 x20 Pickaxe 35 1,200 Cash 36 2,700 x2,100 Dice 37 1,100 Blue Sticker Pack 38 1,200 x30 Pickaxe 39 2,200 Cash 40 3,500 x2,800 Dice 41 1,300 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 42 1,750 Blue Sticker Pack 43 6,000 x6,500 Dice

In total, there are 18,100 Dice and the rest of the rewards are the same as the recent All You Can Win solo event.

There are a total of 163 pickaxes there as well, and that’ll provide you with the much-needed boost for the Treasures event. Similar to Peg-E, there are no pickaxes around the board, which means all of these will be super valuable.

Scopely Any extra pickaxes will be converted to dice rolls, so don’t worry if get any spares from the event.

Tips for Firework Fortunes challenge

You earn points in Monopoly Go Firework Fortunes by picking up the event-specific Tokens that are scattered around the board. It is both welcoming and easier to plan around.

We recommend first scouring the board and seeing where these Tokens are crowded. There will be a side where they will be placed more than others. While you’re away from that place, lower your dice multiplier, and as you approach near crank the multiplier up.

This way, if you miss one, there is a chance you may land on another, and you’ll also save your dice when you roll in places that have fewer chances to reward them.

Firework Fortunes in Monopoly Go will go live on July 4, 2024, and will be available until July 8. Here are the exact times:

Start time: July 4 at 8 AM CDT / 9 AM EDT / 6 AM PDT / 2 PM BST

July 4 at 8 AM CDT / 9 AM EDT / 6 AM PDT / 2 PM BST End time: July 8 at 2:59 PM CDT / 3:59 PM EDT / 12:59 PM PDT / 8:59 PM BST

It is starting and ending with the Treasures Event, so you’ll have to entire time to see through its 43 milestones. You may also want to roll when better special events are featured, so check out our daily schedule guide to see what’s running every day.

Of course, as with any other challenge, you’ll need tons of dice. Checking the daily dice links and all the many ways to get them will no doubt come in handy.