Monopoly Go Firework Fortunes rewardsScopely
Firework Fortunes is a brand-new solo event in Monopoly Go. It’ll run in tandem with the Treasures Event, which means rewards here will include tons of pickaxes.
It is the fourth of July, and Scopely’s dice roller won’t miss on the fireworks. Themed after the day, Firework Fortunes will be a 4-day solo event and will likely be the only major event where you can net pickaxes for the returning Sunset Treasures Dig.
You wouldn’t want to miss it, so here are all Monopoly Go’s Firework Fortunes event milestones and rewards, as well as the full schedule.
All Monopoly Go Firework Fortunes rewards
Here are all the Firework Fortunes milestones and the rewards you fetch when you reach them:
|MILESTONE
|POINTS
|REWARDS
|1
|5
|x3 Pickaxe
|2
|10
|x30 Dice
|3
|15
|Cash
|4
|45
|x5 Pickaxe
|5
|20
|Green Sticker Pack
|6
|25
|x50 Dice
|7
|35
|x4 Pickaxe
|8
|145
|x220 Dice
|9
|35
|x4 Pickaxe
|10
|40
|Yellow Sticker Pack
|11
|45
|x5 Pickaxe
|12
|350
|x400 Dice
|13
|45
|Mega Bank Heist for 25 minutes
|14
|60
|x7 Pickaxe
|15
|300
|Yellow Sticker Pack
|16
|500
|x500 Dice
|17
|70
|x8 Pickaxe
|18
|85
|Pink Sticker Pack
|19
|100
|x10 Pickaxe
|20
|1,100
|x1,000 Dice
|21
|130
|x12 Pickaxe
|22
|110
|Cash
|23
|150
|Pink Sticker Pack
|24
|350
|x500 Dice
|25
|220
|x15 Pickaxe
|26
|280
|Blue Sticker Pack
|27
|1,600
|x1,500 Dice
|28
|380
|x18 Pickaxe
|29
|450
|Blue Sticker Pack
|30
|650
|x700 Dice
|31
|750
|x22 Pickaxe
|32
|1,900
|x1,800 Dice
|33
|1,300
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|34
|650
|x20 Pickaxe
|35
|1,200
|Cash
|36
|2,700
|x2,100 Dice
|37
|1,100
|Blue Sticker Pack
|38
|1,200
|x30 Pickaxe
|39
|2,200
|Cash
|40
|3,500
|x2,800 Dice
|41
|1,300
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|42
|1,750
|Blue Sticker Pack
|43
|6,000
|x6,500 Dice
In total, there are 18,100 Dice and the rest of the rewards are the same as the recent All You Can Win solo event.
There are a total of 163 pickaxes there as well, and that’ll provide you with the much-needed boost for the Treasures event. Similar to Peg-E, there are no pickaxes around the board, which means all of these will be super valuable.
Tips for Firework Fortunes challenge
You earn points in Monopoly Go Firework Fortunes by picking up the event-specific Tokens that are scattered around the board. It is both welcoming and easier to plan around.
We recommend first scouring the board and seeing where these Tokens are crowded. There will be a side where they will be placed more than others. While you’re away from that place, lower your dice multiplier, and as you approach near crank the multiplier up.
This way, if you miss one, there is a chance you may land on another, and you’ll also save your dice when you roll in places that have fewer chances to reward them.
Monopoly Go Firework Fortunes solo event dates
Firework Fortunes in Monopoly Go will go live on July 4, 2024, and will be available until July 8. Here are the exact times:
- Start time: July 4 at 8 AM CDT / 9 AM EDT / 6 AM PDT / 2 PM BST
- End time: July 8 at 2:59 PM CDT / 3:59 PM EDT / 12:59 PM PDT / 8:59 PM BST
It is starting and ending with the Treasures Event, so you’ll have to entire time to see through its 43 milestones. You may also want to roll when better special events are featured, so check out our daily schedule guide to see what’s running every day.
Of course, as with any other challenge, you’ll need tons of dice. Checking the daily dice links and all the many ways to get them will no doubt come in handy.