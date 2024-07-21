Monopoly Go Craft Clash rewards

Monopoly Go Craft Clash is a returning 24-hour tournament. It previously appeared right at the start of Peg-E Prize Drop and will now run through the end of the mini-game. Rewards for the challenge also remain unchanged.

The leaderboard will be your final major source for Peg-E Tokens if you’ve already exhausted the currently-running Tycoon Empire. Besides the chips, Craft Clash also has multiple Sticker Packs, with the highest being the Blue Sticker Pack.

Here are all of its milestones and rewards for reaching them in Monopoly Go.

All Monopoly Go Craft Clash milestones & rewards

Milestones Points Rewards 1 15 40 Dice 2 35 12 Peg-E Tokens 3 60 Cash 4 100 Green Sticker Pack 5 150 20 Peg-E Tokens 6 200 125 Dice 7 250 Yellow Sticker Pack 8 300 25 Peg-E Tokens 9 400 Cash 10 450 30 Peg-E Tokens 11 500 275 Dice 12 400 Yellow Sticker Pack 13 300 35 Peg-E Tokens 14 500 325 Dice 15 550 Cash 16 600 50 Peg-E Tokens 17 500 Pink Sticker Pack 18 700 55 Peg-E Tokens 19 850 575 Dice 20 1,000 Blue Sticker Pack 21 900 Cash 22 800 70 Peg-E Tokens 23 1,200 800 Dice 24 1,000 80 Peg-E Tokens 25 900 Cash 26 1,100 Blue Sticker Pack 27 1,400 900 Dice 28 900 100 Peg-E Tokens 29 1,000 Cash 30 1,800 1,300 Dice

In total you’ll get:

4,340 dice

477 Peg-E Tokens

1 Yellow Sticker Pack

1 Pink Sticker Pack

2 Blue Sticker Packs

Cash

You’ll get more rewards, in addition to these, depending on where you finish in the leaderboard. The last time it featured, players who finished in the top three received Blue Sticker Packs alongside dice and cash.

Monopoly Go Craft Clash schedule

Monopoly Go Craft Clash will go live on July 21 at 1 PM CDT / 2 PM EDT / 11 AM PDT / 7 PM BST and end on July 22, 2024, at the same time.

Tips for Craft Clash

In Monopoly Go Craft Clash, you get points by landing on Railroad. Here’s exactly how many points you get:

Shutdown Blocked: 2 Points Success: 4 Points

Bank Heist Small Heist: 4 Points Large Heist: 6 Points Bankrupt: 8 Points



The points are later multiplied by your dice multiplier.

In terms of strategy, Bank Heist is purely on luck, so you can’t do anything there. For Shutdown, only hit when you see a destroyed landmark. Otherwise, it is best to switch to a different player. There will be smoke around a landmark and the player’s avatar at the top, indicating someone has already done an un-shielded destroy.

Of course, it doesn’t guarantee anything but you’ll have a better chance of success that way. Shutdown will also occur more than Bank Heist so you need to get it right.

You can also check our daily events page to see if any special events are running that go well with Craft Clash – like Mega Heist or Lucky Chance. No matter what you’ll still need a lot of dice, check our daily dice links, it’ll guarantee at least 25 every day.

