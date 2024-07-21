Monopoly Go Craft Clash rewards

Monopoly Go Craft Clash rewardsScopely
Monopoly Go Craft Clash is a returning 24-hour tournament. It previously appeared right at the start of Peg-E Prize Drop and will now run through the end of the mini-game. Rewards for the challenge also remain unchanged.
The leaderboard will be your final major source for Peg-E Tokens if you’ve already exhausted the currently-running Tycoon Empire. Besides the chips, Craft Clash also has multiple Sticker Packs, with the highest being the Blue Sticker Pack.
Here are all of its milestones and rewards for reaching them in Monopoly Go.
All Monopoly Go Craft Clash milestones & rewards
|Milestones
|Points
|Rewards
|1
|15
|40 Dice
|2
|35
|12 Peg-E Tokens
|3
|60
|Cash
|4
|100
|Green Sticker Pack
|5
|150
|20 Peg-E Tokens
|6
|200
|125 Dice
|7
|250
|Yellow Sticker Pack
|8
|300
|25 Peg-E Tokens
|9
|400
|Cash
|10
|450
|30 Peg-E Tokens
|11
|500
|275 Dice
|12
|400
|Yellow Sticker Pack
|13
|300
|35 Peg-E Tokens
|14
|500
|325 Dice
|15
|550
|Cash
|16
|600
|50 Peg-E Tokens
|17
|500
|Pink Sticker Pack
|18
|700
|55 Peg-E Tokens
|19
|850
|575 Dice
|20
|1,000
|Blue Sticker Pack
|21
|900
|Cash
|22
|800
|70 Peg-E Tokens
|23
|1,200
|800 Dice
|24
|1,000
|80 Peg-E Tokens
|25
|900
|Cash
|26
|1,100
|Blue Sticker Pack
|27
|1,400
|900 Dice
|28
|900
|100 Peg-E Tokens
|29
|1,000
|Cash
|30
|1,800
|1,300 Dice
In total you’ll get:
- 4,340 dice
- 477 Peg-E Tokens
- 1 Yellow Sticker Pack
- 1 Pink Sticker Pack
- 2 Blue Sticker Packs
- Cash
You’ll get more rewards, in addition to these, depending on where you finish in the leaderboard. The last time it featured, players who finished in the top three received Blue Sticker Packs alongside dice and cash.
Monopoly Go Craft Clash schedule
Monopoly Go Craft Clash will go live on July 21 at 1 PM CDT / 2 PM EDT / 11 AM PDT / 7 PM BST and end on July 22, 2024, at the same time.
Tips for Craft Clash
In Monopoly Go Craft Clash, you get points by landing on Railroad. Here’s exactly how many points you get:
- Shutdown
- Blocked: 2 Points
- Success: 4 Points
- Bank Heist
- Small Heist: 4 Points
- Large Heist: 6 Points
- Bankrupt: 8 Points
The points are later multiplied by your dice multiplier.
In terms of strategy, Bank Heist is purely on luck, so you can’t do anything there. For Shutdown, only hit when you see a destroyed landmark. Otherwise, it is best to switch to a different player. There will be smoke around a landmark and the player’s avatar at the top, indicating someone has already done an un-shielded destroy.
Of course, it doesn’t guarantee anything but you’ll have a better chance of success that way. Shutdown will also occur more than Bank Heist so you need to get it right.
You can also check our daily events page to see if any special events are running that go well with Craft Clash – like Mega Heist or Lucky Chance. No matter what you’ll still need a lot of dice, check our daily dice links, it’ll guarantee at least 25 every day.