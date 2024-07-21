GamingMonopoly Go

Monopoly Go Craft Clash rewards

Aakash Regmi
Old man diving in a lot of cash in Monopoly GoScopely

Monopoly Go Craft Clash is a returning 24-hour tournament. It previously appeared right at the start of Peg-E Prize Drop and will now run through the end of the mini-game. Rewards for the challenge also remain unchanged.

The leaderboard will be your final major source for Peg-E Tokens if you’ve already exhausted the currently-running Tycoon Empire. Besides the chips, Craft Clash also has multiple Sticker Packs, with the highest being the Blue Sticker Pack.

Here are all of its milestones and rewards for reaching them in Monopoly Go.

All Monopoly Go Craft Clash milestones & rewards

MilestonesPointsRewards
11540 Dice
23512 Peg-E Tokens
360Cash
4100Green Sticker Pack
515020 Peg-E Tokens
6200125 Dice
7250Yellow Sticker Pack
830025 Peg-E Tokens
9400Cash
1045030 Peg-E Tokens
11500275 Dice
12400Yellow Sticker Pack
1330035 Peg-E Tokens
14500325 Dice
15550Cash
1660050 Peg-E Tokens
17500Pink Sticker Pack
1870055 Peg-E Tokens
19850575 Dice
201,000Blue Sticker Pack
21900Cash
2280070 Peg-E Tokens
231,200800 Dice
241,00080 Peg-E Tokens
25900Cash
261,100Blue Sticker Pack
271,400900 Dice
28900100 Peg-E Tokens
291,000Cash
301,8001,300 Dice

In total you’ll get:

  • 4,340 dice
  • 477 Peg-E Tokens
  • 1 Yellow Sticker Pack
  • 1 Pink Sticker Pack
  • 2 Blue Sticker Packs
  • Cash

You’ll get more rewards, in addition to these, depending on where you finish in the leaderboard. The last time it featured, players who finished in the top three received Blue Sticker Packs alongside dice and cash. 

happy peg-e bot in Monopoly GoScopely

Monopoly Go Craft Clash schedule

Monopoly Go Craft Clash will go live on July 21 at 1 PM CDT / 2 PM EDT / 11 AM PDT / 7 PM BST and end on July 22, 2024, at the same time.

Tips for Craft Clash

In Monopoly Go Craft Clash, you get points by landing on Railroad. Here’s exactly how many points you get: 

  • Shutdown
    • Blocked: 2 Points
    • Success: 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small Heist: 4 Points
    • Large Heist: 6 Points
    • Bankrupt: 8 Points

The points are later multiplied by your dice multiplier.

In terms of strategy, Bank Heist is purely on luck, so you can’t do anything there. For Shutdown, only hit when you see a destroyed landmark. Otherwise, it is best to switch to a different player. There will be smoke around a landmark and the player’s avatar at the top, indicating someone has already done an un-shielded destroy. 

Of course, it doesn’t guarantee anything but you’ll have a better chance of success that way. Shutdown will also occur more than Bank Heist so you need to get it right.

You can also check our daily events page to see if any special events are running that go well with Craft Clash – like Mega Heist or Lucky Chance. No matter what you’ll still need a lot of dice, check our daily dice links, it’ll guarantee at least 25 every day.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.