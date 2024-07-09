GamingMonopoly Go

Monopoly GO: Riviera Riches rewards and milestones

Paarth Wadke
Riviera Riches event in Monopoly GOScopely

The brand-new Monopoly GO event, Riviera Riches, is out and it’s offering tons of awesome prizes to win.

With 43 milestones to achieve, participants stand to win a total of 18,220 dice, as well as other valuable rewards like sticker packs.

Moreover, players can get the new ‘Little Pail’ token for completing 16 milestones. But you must hurry. The event launched on July 8, 2024, and it will run for two days. So take advantage of this incredible opportunity to claim your share of the rewards!

All Riviera Riches rewards & milestones in Monopoly Go

MilestonesPoints neededRewards
15x25 Dice
2101-Star Sticker Pack
315Cash
440x50 Dice
5201-Star Sticker Pack
630x35 Dice
7305-Minutes Cash Boost
8140x150 Dice
930Cash
1040x40 Dice
114020-Minutes Bank Heist
12350x350 Dice
1340Cash
14552-Star Sticker Pack
1565Cash
16500Little Pail board token
1770Cash
18803-Star Sticker Pack
19905-Minutes High Roller
201,000x900 Dice
21120Cash
22130x120 Dice
23140Cash
245004-Star Sticker Pack
25280x250 Dice
2620010-Minutes Cash Boost
271,400x1,250 Dice
2830030-Minutes Bank Heist
29400Cash
30700x600 Dice
31500Cash
321,800x1,500 Dice
336004-Star Sticker Pack
34600Cash
352,300x1,800 Dice
361,8005-Star Sticker Pack
371,000x750 Dice
381,000Cash
393,400x2,500 Dice
401,00010-Minutes High Roller
411,300x900 Dice
421,400Cash
437,500x7,000 Dice
Little Pail token reward in Riviera Riches event in Monopoly GOScopely / Screenshot captured by Dexerto

How to get points in Riviera Riches Monopoly Go

To earn points during the Monopoly Go Riviera Riches event, you have to land on one of the four corner spaces on the board: Go, In Jail, Free Parking, or Go to Jail.

Similar to the Independence Stars event, you can bag more rewards with a dice multiplier. However, you will need loads of dice to do so and continue playing.

If you’ve run out of coins, guides like free dice links and the best ways to get them will come in handy. While you’re here, check out the date for the next partner event and the schedule for all events.

