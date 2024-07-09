Monopoly GO: Riviera Riches rewards and milestones

The brand-new Monopoly GO event, Riviera Riches, is out and it’s offering tons of awesome prizes to win.

With 43 milestones to achieve, participants stand to win a total of 18,220 dice, as well as other valuable rewards like sticker packs.

Moreover, players can get the new ‘Little Pail’ token for completing 16 milestones. But you must hurry. The event launched on July 8, 2024, and it will run for two days. So take advantage of this incredible opportunity to claim your share of the rewards!

All Riviera Riches rewards & milestones in Monopoly Go

Milestones Points needed Rewards 1 5 x25 Dice 2 10 1-Star Sticker Pack 3 15 Cash 4 40 x50 Dice 5 20 1-Star Sticker Pack 6 30 x35 Dice 7 30 5-Minutes Cash Boost 8 140 x150 Dice 9 30 Cash 10 40 x40 Dice 11 40 20-Minutes Bank Heist 12 350 x350 Dice 13 40 Cash 14 55 2-Star Sticker Pack 15 65 Cash 16 500 Little Pail board token 17 70 Cash 18 80 3-Star Sticker Pack 19 90 5-Minutes High Roller 20 1,000 x900 Dice 21 120 Cash 22 130 x120 Dice 23 140 Cash 24 500 4-Star Sticker Pack 25 280 x250 Dice 26 200 10-Minutes Cash Boost 27 1,400 x1,250 Dice 28 300 30-Minutes Bank Heist 29 400 Cash 30 700 x600 Dice 31 500 Cash 32 1,800 x1,500 Dice 33 600 4-Star Sticker Pack 34 600 Cash 35 2,300 x1,800 Dice 36 1,800 5-Star Sticker Pack 37 1,000 x750 Dice 38 1,000 Cash 39 3,400 x2,500 Dice 40 1,000 10-Minutes High Roller 41 1,300 x900 Dice 42 1,400 Cash 43 7,500 x7,000 Dice

Scopely / Screenshot captured by Dexerto

How to get points in Riviera Riches Monopoly Go

To earn points during the Monopoly Go Riviera Riches event, you have to land on one of the four corner spaces on the board: Go, In Jail, Free Parking, or Go to Jail.

Article continues after ad

Similar to the Independence Stars event, you can bag more rewards with a dice multiplier. However, you will need loads of dice to do so and continue playing.

If you’ve run out of coins, guides like free dice links and the best ways to get them will come in handy. While you’re here, check out the date for the next partner event and the schedule for all events.