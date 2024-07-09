Monopoly GO: Riviera Riches rewards and milestones

Monopoly GO: Riviera Riches rewards and milestonesScopely
The brand-new Monopoly GO event, Riviera Riches, is out and it’s offering tons of awesome prizes to win.
With 43 milestones to achieve, participants stand to win a total of 18,220 dice, as well as other valuable rewards like sticker packs.
Moreover, players can get the new ‘Little Pail’ token for completing 16 milestones. But you must hurry. The event launched on July 8, 2024, and it will run for two days. So take advantage of this incredible opportunity to claim your share of the rewards!
All Riviera Riches rewards & milestones in Monopoly Go
|Milestones
|Points needed
|Rewards
|1
|5
|x25 Dice
|2
|10
|1-Star Sticker Pack
|3
|15
|Cash
|4
|40
|x50 Dice
|5
|20
|1-Star Sticker Pack
|6
|30
|x35 Dice
|7
|30
|5-Minutes Cash Boost
|8
|140
|x150 Dice
|9
|30
|Cash
|10
|40
|x40 Dice
|11
|40
|20-Minutes Bank Heist
|12
|350
|x350 Dice
|13
|40
|Cash
|14
|55
|2-Star Sticker Pack
|15
|65
|Cash
|16
|500
|Little Pail board token
|17
|70
|Cash
|18
|80
|3-Star Sticker Pack
|19
|90
|5-Minutes High Roller
|20
|1,000
|x900 Dice
|21
|120
|Cash
|22
|130
|x120 Dice
|23
|140
|Cash
|24
|500
|4-Star Sticker Pack
|25
|280
|x250 Dice
|26
|200
|10-Minutes Cash Boost
|27
|1,400
|x1,250 Dice
|28
|300
|30-Minutes Bank Heist
|29
|400
|Cash
|30
|700
|x600 Dice
|31
|500
|Cash
|32
|1,800
|x1,500 Dice
|33
|600
|4-Star Sticker Pack
|34
|600
|Cash
|35
|2,300
|x1,800 Dice
|36
|1,800
|5-Star Sticker Pack
|37
|1,000
|x750 Dice
|38
|1,000
|Cash
|39
|3,400
|x2,500 Dice
|40
|1,000
|10-Minutes High Roller
|41
|1,300
|x900 Dice
|42
|1,400
|Cash
|43
|7,500
|x7,000 Dice
How to get points in Riviera Riches Monopoly Go
To earn points during the Monopoly Go Riviera Riches event, you have to land on one of the four corner spaces on the board: Go, In Jail, Free Parking, or Go to Jail.
Similar to the Independence Stars event, you can bag more rewards with a dice multiplier. However, you will need loads of dice to do so and continue playing.
If you’ve run out of coins, guides like free dice links and the best ways to get them will come in handy. While you’re here, check out the date for the next partner event and the schedule for all events.