When is the next Sticker Boom in Monopoly GO?

If you’re wondering when Sticker Boom will be featured in Monopoly Go, here’s all you need to know about the schedule for the Flash event.

Collecting the many seasonal Stickers is also part of the Monopoly Go charm. And while you can get a generous amount of these cards in free packs, if you’re to collect a full deck before the time runs out, you’ll need to either trade them or utilize the boost through events like the Sticker Boom.

Sticker Boom does show up often but for a rather short runtime. So, if you don’t want to miss it, here is the schedule for the Sticker Boom event in Monopoly Go.

The Sticker Boom event in Monopoly Go will be available on June 19, 2024, at 8 PM CT / 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT / June 20, 2 AM BST. Here is the exact start and end time for the event:

CT – 8:00 PM to 10:59 AM

8:00 PM to 10:59 AM ET – 9:00 PM to 11:59 AM

9:00 PM to 11:59 AM PT – 6:00 PM to 8:59 AM

6:00 PM to 8:59 AM BST – June 20, 2:00 AM to 4:59 PM

The duration of the event is only 10 minutes, so plan your start time accordingly.

Like Golden Blitz, it doesn’t have a fixed schedule but arrives every two weeks or so. We’ll update this article whenever we hear about the next one, so you can visit again for the latest schedule. You can also check out our daily events article to stay up-to-date about all the events, including Sticker Boom.

Monopoly Sticker Boom usually lasts around 10-20 minutes, and sometimes 60.

Monopoly Go Sticker Boom event explained

In Monopoly Go Sticker Boom, you get 50% more Stickers than you’d normally receive whenever you open packs.

So, suppose you were to net 2 Stickers through a pack, opening the pack during the event will reward you with 3 Stickers instead. In case the original reward number is odd, it’ll be rounded off, like for 3 you’ll get 5 instead of 4.5, as there is no such thing as “0.5 Sticker.” Here is a detailed table for the same:

PACKS NORMAL DROPS DROPS DURING STICKER BOOM Green 2 3 Yellow 3 5 Pink 3 5 Blue 4 6 Magenta 6 9

While the boost is indeed pretty big, with a shorter runtime, you’re less likely to get any major benefit from the event unless you play your cards right.

The June 19, 2024, event will be available only for 10 minutes—whether you log in as early as 9 PM ET or as late as 11 AM ET, you’ll only get the bonus for 10 minutes. It is hard to earn good enough packs during the timeframe to make it worthwhile

To maximize Sticker Boom, you’ll have to plan ahead and boot the game when you anticipate you’ll receive packs. Like new events or Leaderboard, where you can run through them for early packs instead of playing after you’ve already reached big milestones.

The timing will matter less if you plan on just buying packs with real money during the event to get as many cards as you can, but we generally don’t recommend spending money on the game.

It is also worth noting that your Stars from now on will no longer unlock the Vault once the season ends and will converted to dice rolls instead, so buying cards for as many dupes for the sake of Vault next season isn’t viable anymore.

Past Monopoly Go Sticker Boom event

Here are some of the previous dates when Sticker Boom was featured during the current season of Monopoly Go:

STICKER BOOM PERIOD DURATION GAP BETWEEN EVENTS June 16 – 17 10 Minutes 6 Days June 10 – 11 10 Minutes 6 Days June 4 – 6 10 Minutes 13 Days May 22 – 23 20 Minutes 6 Days May 16 – 17 10 Minutes 1 Day May 15 10 Minutes 7 Days May 8 – 9 10 Minutes 23 Days April 15 10 Minutes 1 Day April 14 10 Minutes 10 Days April 4 – 5 60 Minutes 9 Days

Dates have been inconsistent throughout the season, but it has mostly arrived every two weeks, bar the one odd occasion where it was three weeks—23 days between April 15 and May 8!

That’s everything about the Sticker Boom event. For more on the game, check out our Monopoly Go category for the latest and most detailed guides, and if you want some freebies, check out the dice links.