Monopoly Go Roll and Conquer rewards

Roll and Conquer has thousands of dice as rewards and more depending on where you finish in the leaderboard. If you want to jump in, here are all the rewards you can get for clearing its 35 milestones in Monopoly Go.

The two-day tournament is running during the Peg-E Prize Drop, which means the rewards will also include chips for the mini-game. Making it worth tuning into for Tokens alone.

But if you need more reasons, check out all the rewards below, including our tips that’ll help you get to the podium finish.

All Monopoly Go Roll and Conquer milestones & rewards

Scopely

Milestone Points Rewards 1 25 40 Dice 2 80 12 Peg-E Tokens 3 120 Cash 4 200 Green Sticker Pack 5 250 20 Peg-E Tokens 6 350 100 Dice 7 400 30 Peg-E Tokens 8 500 Yellow Sticker Pack 9 600 Cash 10 650 35 Peg-E Tokens 11 700 250 Dice 12 700 Yellow Sticker Pack 13 650 40 Peg-E Tokens 14 750 325 Dice 15 850 Cash 16 950 50 Peg-E Tokens 17 900 Pink Sticker Pack 18 1,200 60 Peg-E Tokens 19 1,300 600 Dice 20 1,500 Blue Sticker Pack 21 1,350 Cash 22 1,500 70 Peg-E Tokens 23 1,800 800 Dice 24 1,700 100 Peg-E Tokens 25 1,800 Blue Sticker Pack 26 2,300 1,000 Dice 27 1,600 Cash 28 1,700 120 Peg-E Tokens 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,400 1,250 Dice 31 2,200 Cash 32 2,100 130 Peg-E Tokens 33 1,900 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 34 2,600 150 Peg-E Tokens 35 3,700 1,500 Dice

In total players can earn:

5,865 Dice

817 Peg-E Tokens

1 Green Sticker Pack

2 Yellow Sticker Pack

1 Pink Sticker Pack

2 Blue Sticker Pack

These rewards are in addition to the usual Cash and Cash Boost in the 33rd milestone.

Roll and Conquer in Monopoly Go will start on July 19 and will run until July 21, 2024.

Tips for Roll and Conquer in Monopoly Go

In Roll and Conquer, you get points by landing on Railroad. Here’s how the scoring works:

Shutdown Blocked: 2 Points Success: 4 Points

Bank Heist Small Heist: 4 Points Large Heist: 6 Points Bankrupt: 8 Points



The points are later increased by your dice multiplier. In terms of strategy, there is nothing you can do to help yourself in Bank Heist.

For Shutdown, first check if the board already has a destroyed landmark. You’ll see smokes around them with another player’s icon above. If not, switch the player and try to look for the one that has it. While it does not guarantee an un-shielded destroy, you have a higher chance of success here than on normal.

You can also target your friends – pick one and destroy all of their landmarks. The maximum one can have is five shields, so the sixth is guaranteed to hit. Sounds cruel, but that’s how you become a tycoon, no?

Shutdown is more common than Bank Heist, so you must score well. For the dice multiplier, you can roll at a safe 10, or 20 if you have more. This way you aren’t wasting too much and can target both the leaderboard challenge and any active solo ones like Knightly Quest.

Mega Heist and Lucky Chance are two special events that go well with Roll and Conquer. Check our daily schedule article to see if they’re active during the tournament. Dice will, of course, be important, you can get a handful through the daily dice links.

