Monopoly Go Roll and Conquer rewards

Aakash Regmi
Monopoly Go old man and ScottieScopely

Roll and Conquer has thousands of dice as rewards and more depending on where you finish in the leaderboard. If you want to jump in, here are all the rewards you can get for clearing its 35 milestones in Monopoly Go.

The two-day tournament is running during the Peg-E Prize Drop, which means the rewards will also include chips for the mini-game. Making it worth tuning into for Tokens alone.

But if you need more reasons, check out all the rewards below, including our tips that’ll help you get to the podium finish.

All Monopoly Go Roll and Conquer milestones & rewards

happy peg-e bot in Monopoly GoScopely
MilestonePointsRewards
12540 Dice
28012 Peg-E Tokens
3120Cash
4200Green Sticker Pack
525020 Peg-E Tokens
6350100 Dice
740030 Peg-E Tokens
8500Yellow Sticker Pack
9600Cash
1065035 Peg-E Tokens
11700250 Dice
12700Yellow Sticker Pack
1365040 Peg-E Tokens
14750325 Dice
15850Cash
1695050 Peg-E Tokens
17900Pink Sticker Pack
181,20060 Peg-E Tokens
191,300600 Dice
201,500Blue Sticker Pack
211,350Cash
221,50070 Peg-E Tokens
231,800800 Dice
241,700100 Peg-E Tokens
251,800Blue Sticker Pack
262,3001,000 Dice
271,600Cash
281,700120 Peg-E Tokens
291,800Cash
302,4001,250 Dice
312,200Cash
322,100130 Peg-E Tokens
331,900Cash Boost for 10 minutes
342,600150 Peg-E Tokens
353,7001,500 Dice

In total players can earn: 

  • 5,865 Dice
  • 817 Peg-E Tokens
  • 1 Green Sticker Pack 
  • 2 Yellow Sticker Pack
  • 1 Pink Sticker Pack 
  • 2 Blue Sticker Pack 

These rewards are in addition to the usual Cash and Cash Boost in the 33rd milestone. 

Roll and Conquer dates 

Roll and Conquer in Monopoly Go will start on July 19 and will run until July 21, 2024.

Tips for Roll and Conquer in Monopoly Go

In Roll and Conquer, you get points by landing on Railroad. Here’s how the scoring works: 

  • Shutdown
    • Blocked: 2 Points
    • Success: 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small Heist: 4 Points
    • Large Heist: 6 Points
    • Bankrupt: 8 Points

The points are later increased by your dice multiplier. In terms of strategy, there is nothing you can do to help yourself in Bank Heist.

For Shutdown, first check if the board already has a destroyed landmark. You’ll see smokes around them with another player’s icon above. If not, switch the player and try to look for the one that has it. While it does not guarantee an un-shielded destroy, you have a higher chance of success here than on normal.

You can also target your friends – pick one and destroy all of their landmarks. The maximum one can have is five shields, so the sixth is guaranteed to hit. Sounds cruel, but that’s how you become a tycoon, no?

Shutdown is more common than Bank Heist, so you must score well. For the dice multiplier, you can roll at a safe 10, or 20 if you have more. This way you aren’t wasting too much and can target both the leaderboard challenge and any active solo ones like Knightly Quest.

Mega Heist and Lucky Chance are two special events that go well with Roll and Conquer. Check our daily schedule article to see if they’re active during the tournament. Dice will, of course, be important, you can get a handful through the daily dice links.

