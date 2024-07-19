Monopoly Go Roll and Conquer rewards

Monopoly Go Roll and Conquer rewardsScopely
Roll and Conquer has thousands of dice as rewards and more depending on where you finish in the leaderboard. If you want to jump in, here are all the rewards you can get for clearing its 35 milestones in Monopoly Go.
The two-day tournament is running during the Peg-E Prize Drop, which means the rewards will also include chips for the mini-game. Making it worth tuning into for Tokens alone.
But if you need more reasons, check out all the rewards below, including our tips that’ll help you get to the podium finish.
All Monopoly Go Roll and Conquer milestones & rewards
|Milestone
|Points
|Rewards
|1
|25
|40 Dice
|2
|80
|12 Peg-E Tokens
|3
|120
|Cash
|4
|200
|Green Sticker Pack
|5
|250
|20 Peg-E Tokens
|6
|350
|100 Dice
|7
|400
|30 Peg-E Tokens
|8
|500
|Yellow Sticker Pack
|9
|600
|Cash
|10
|650
|35 Peg-E Tokens
|11
|700
|250 Dice
|12
|700
|Yellow Sticker Pack
|13
|650
|40 Peg-E Tokens
|14
|750
|325 Dice
|15
|850
|Cash
|16
|950
|50 Peg-E Tokens
|17
|900
|Pink Sticker Pack
|18
|1,200
|60 Peg-E Tokens
|19
|1,300
|600 Dice
|20
|1,500
|Blue Sticker Pack
|21
|1,350
|Cash
|22
|1,500
|70 Peg-E Tokens
|23
|1,800
|800 Dice
|24
|1,700
|100 Peg-E Tokens
|25
|1,800
|Blue Sticker Pack
|26
|2,300
|1,000 Dice
|27
|1,600
|Cash
|28
|1,700
|120 Peg-E Tokens
|29
|1,800
|Cash
|30
|2,400
|1,250 Dice
|31
|2,200
|Cash
|32
|2,100
|130 Peg-E Tokens
|33
|1,900
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|34
|2,600
|150 Peg-E Tokens
|35
|3,700
|1,500 Dice
In total players can earn:
- 5,865 Dice
- 817 Peg-E Tokens
- 1 Green Sticker Pack
- 2 Yellow Sticker Pack
- 1 Pink Sticker Pack
- 2 Blue Sticker Pack
These rewards are in addition to the usual Cash and Cash Boost in the 33rd milestone.
Roll and Conquer dates
Roll and Conquer in Monopoly Go will start on July 19 and will run until July 21, 2024.
Tips for Roll and Conquer in Monopoly Go
In Roll and Conquer, you get points by landing on Railroad. Here’s how the scoring works:
- Shutdown
- Blocked: 2 Points
- Success: 4 Points
- Bank Heist
- Small Heist: 4 Points
- Large Heist: 6 Points
- Bankrupt: 8 Points
The points are later increased by your dice multiplier. In terms of strategy, there is nothing you can do to help yourself in Bank Heist.
For Shutdown, first check if the board already has a destroyed landmark. You’ll see smokes around them with another player’s icon above. If not, switch the player and try to look for the one that has it. While it does not guarantee an un-shielded destroy, you have a higher chance of success here than on normal.
You can also target your friends – pick one and destroy all of their landmarks. The maximum one can have is five shields, so the sixth is guaranteed to hit. Sounds cruel, but that’s how you become a tycoon, no?
Shutdown is more common than Bank Heist, so you must score well. For the dice multiplier, you can roll at a safe 10, or 20 if you have more. This way you aren’t wasting too much and can target both the leaderboard challenge and any active solo ones like Knightly Quest.
Mega Heist and Lucky Chance are two special events that go well with Roll and Conquer. Check our daily schedule article to see if they’re active during the tournament. Dice will, of course, be important, you can get a handful through the daily dice links.