Monopoly Go Prize Relay rewards

Prize Relay is a two-day solo challenge in Monopoly Go kicking off alongside Greek Treasures. Getting to the finish line will reward thousands of dice as well as the usual Sticker Packs, cash, and much more.

Of course, the 50 milestones worth of prizes also include Pickaxes for the treasure dig mini-game. Like chips from the Peg-E, you won’t find these tokens on the board to collect so participating in Prize Relay becomes very important.

But if you’re hesitating and need more reason, below are all the rewards for the challenge, including some gameplay tips that’ll help you sprint faster.

All Prize Relay milestones and rewards

MILESTONEPOINTSREWARDS
153 Pickaxe
21025 Dice
315Cash
44045 Dice
5204 Pickaxe
625Green Sticker Pack
73535 Dice
8405 Pickaxe
9160150 Dice
1040Cash
114510 Pickaxe
1250Yellow Sticker Pack
13350350 Dice
144010 Pickaxe
1560Higher Roller for five minutes
1670Cash
17500500 Dice
188012 Pickaxe
1990Pink Sticker Pack
20100Cash
2112515 Pickaxe
221,000900 Dice
2312017 Pickaxe
24130Pink Sticker Pack
25150Cash
26600500 Dice
2715018 Pickaxe
28200Cash
29250200 Dice
30220Cash Boost for 10 minutes
3127520 Pickaxe
321,5001,250 Dice
3335022 Pickaxe
34450Blue Sticker Pack
35850700 Dice
3655025 Pickaxe
371,8501,500 Dice
3850025 Pickaxe
39800Blue Sticker Pack
40700Cash
412,3001,800
4270030 Pickaxe
43900Mega Heist for 30 minutes
441,000Cash
451,700Pink Sticker Pack
461,40035 Pickaxe
473,8002,800 Dice
481,000High Roller for 10 minutes
491,500Cash
508,4007,500 Dice

Here is the total amount of rewards up for grabs:

  • 18,225 Dice
  • 251 Pickaxes
  • 1 Green Sticker Pack
  • 1 Yellow Sticker Pack
  • 2 Pink Sticker Pack
  • 2 Blue Sticker Pack
  • 1 Purple Sticker Pack

These are in addition to cash and other bonuses in Cash Boost, Higher Roller, and Mega Heist.

Old man thumbs up with doggie besides in monopoly goScopely

Monopoly Go Prize Relay schedule

The Prize Relay will go live on July 26 and will be available until July 28, 2024. It’ll likely be followed by another solo event with similar rewards which will end with the Treasures. 

Tips for playing Prize Relay

You score points in Prize Relay by landing on Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad. This is very welcoming as landing on them isn’t few and far between like corners. The Railroad will net you the highest points and Chance often leads directly to the Railroad, which makes the combination perfect.

We recommend rolling at higher dice multipliers, like 20 if you have thousands of dice, and stick to the safe 10 if you are low on count.  You can even crank the multiplier up to 50 but don’t roll too much with it. If you get unlucky in the initial few rolls, lower it.

There are a couple of special events that go well with the challenge like Mega Heist and Lucky Chance. But they’re not featured on the first day of the event. Cash Grab is another good pair and it’ll be active when the event goes live. 

We also recommend you to wait and not chime in just as Prize Relay is live. You get points in the upcoming tournament by landing on Railroad, so you can maximize your rolls by jumping in a little late. Our daily events page will keep you updated on the exact times for all the events.

A decent stock of dice is a must and will decide how far you go in the solo challenge. If you need some, check out the daily dice links as well as all the ways to get them.

