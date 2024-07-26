Monopoly Go Prize Relay rewards

Prize Relay is a two-day solo challenge in Monopoly Go kicking off alongside Greek Treasures. Getting to the finish line will reward thousands of dice as well as the usual Sticker Packs, cash, and much more.

Of course, the 50 milestones worth of prizes also include Pickaxes for the treasure dig mini-game. Like chips from the Peg-E, you won’t find these tokens on the board to collect so participating in Prize Relay becomes very important.

But if you’re hesitating and need more reason, below are all the rewards for the challenge, including some gameplay tips that’ll help you sprint faster.

All Prize Relay milestones and rewards

MILESTONE POINTS REWARDS 1 5 3 Pickaxe 2 10 25 Dice 3 15 Cash 4 40 45 Dice 5 20 4 Pickaxe 6 25 Green Sticker Pack 7 35 35 Dice 8 40 5 Pickaxe 9 160 150 Dice 10 40 Cash 11 45 10 Pickaxe 12 50 Yellow Sticker Pack 13 350 350 Dice 14 40 10 Pickaxe 15 60 Higher Roller for five minutes 16 70 Cash 17 500 500 Dice 18 80 12 Pickaxe 19 90 Pink Sticker Pack 20 100 Cash 21 125 15 Pickaxe 22 1,000 900 Dice 23 120 17 Pickaxe 24 130 Pink Sticker Pack 25 150 Cash 26 600 500 Dice 27 150 18 Pickaxe 28 200 Cash 29 250 200 Dice 30 220 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 31 275 20 Pickaxe 32 1,500 1,250 Dice 33 350 22 Pickaxe 34 450 Blue Sticker Pack 35 850 700 Dice 36 550 25 Pickaxe 37 1,850 1,500 Dice 38 500 25 Pickaxe 39 800 Blue Sticker Pack 40 700 Cash 41 2,300 1,800 42 700 30 Pickaxe 43 900 Mega Heist for 30 minutes 44 1,000 Cash 45 1,700 Pink Sticker Pack 46 1,400 35 Pickaxe 47 3,800 2,800 Dice 48 1,000 High Roller for 10 minutes 49 1,500 Cash 50 8,400 7,500 Dice

Here is the total amount of rewards up for grabs:

18,225 Dice

251 Pickaxes

1 Green Sticker Pack

1 Yellow Sticker Pack

2 Pink Sticker Pack

2 Blue Sticker Pack

1 Purple Sticker Pack

These are in addition to cash and other bonuses in Cash Boost, Higher Roller, and Mega Heist.

Monopoly Go Prize Relay schedule

The Prize Relay will go live on July 26 and will be available until July 28, 2024. It’ll likely be followed by another solo event with similar rewards which will end with the Treasures.

Tips for playing Prize Relay

You score points in Prize Relay by landing on Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad. This is very welcoming as landing on them isn’t few and far between like corners. The Railroad will net you the highest points and Chance often leads directly to the Railroad, which makes the combination perfect.

We recommend rolling at higher dice multipliers, like 20 if you have thousands of dice, and stick to the safe 10 if you are low on count. You can even crank the multiplier up to 50 but don’t roll too much with it. If you get unlucky in the initial few rolls, lower it.

There are a couple of special events that go well with the challenge like Mega Heist and Lucky Chance. But they’re not featured on the first day of the event. Cash Grab is another good pair and it’ll be active when the event goes live.

We also recommend you to wait and not chime in just as Prize Relay is live. You get points in the upcoming tournament by landing on Railroad, so you can maximize your rolls by jumping in a little late. Our daily events page will keep you updated on the exact times for all the events.

A decent stock of dice is a must and will decide how far you go in the solo challenge. If you need some, check out the daily dice links as well as all the ways to get them.