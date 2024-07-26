Monopoly Go Prize Relay rewards

Monopoly Go Prize Relay rewardsScopely
Prize Relay is a two-day solo challenge in Monopoly Go kicking off alongside Greek Treasures. Getting to the finish line will reward thousands of dice as well as the usual Sticker Packs, cash, and much more.
Of course, the 50 milestones worth of prizes also include Pickaxes for the treasure dig mini-game. Like chips from the Peg-E, you won’t find these tokens on the board to collect so participating in Prize Relay becomes very important.
But if you’re hesitating and need more reason, below are all the rewards for the challenge, including some gameplay tips that’ll help you sprint faster.
All Prize Relay milestones and rewards
|MILESTONE
|POINTS
|REWARDS
|1
|5
|3 Pickaxe
|2
|10
|25 Dice
|3
|15
|Cash
|4
|40
|45 Dice
|5
|20
|4 Pickaxe
|6
|25
|Green Sticker Pack
|7
|35
|35 Dice
|8
|40
|5 Pickaxe
|9
|160
|150 Dice
|10
|40
|Cash
|11
|45
|10 Pickaxe
|12
|50
|Yellow Sticker Pack
|13
|350
|350 Dice
|14
|40
|10 Pickaxe
|15
|60
|Higher Roller for five minutes
|16
|70
|Cash
|17
|500
|500 Dice
|18
|80
|12 Pickaxe
|19
|90
|Pink Sticker Pack
|20
|100
|Cash
|21
|125
|15 Pickaxe
|22
|1,000
|900 Dice
|23
|120
|17 Pickaxe
|24
|130
|Pink Sticker Pack
|25
|150
|Cash
|26
|600
|500 Dice
|27
|150
|18 Pickaxe
|28
|200
|Cash
|29
|250
|200 Dice
|30
|220
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|31
|275
|20 Pickaxe
|32
|1,500
|1,250 Dice
|33
|350
|22 Pickaxe
|34
|450
|Blue Sticker Pack
|35
|850
|700 Dice
|36
|550
|25 Pickaxe
|37
|1,850
|1,500 Dice
|38
|500
|25 Pickaxe
|39
|800
|Blue Sticker Pack
|40
|700
|Cash
|41
|2,300
|1,800
|42
|700
|30 Pickaxe
|43
|900
|Mega Heist for 30 minutes
|44
|1,000
|Cash
|45
|1,700
|Pink Sticker Pack
|46
|1,400
|35 Pickaxe
|47
|3,800
|2,800 Dice
|48
|1,000
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|49
|1,500
|Cash
|50
|8,400
|7,500 Dice
Here is the total amount of rewards up for grabs:
- 18,225 Dice
- 251 Pickaxes
- 1 Green Sticker Pack
- 1 Yellow Sticker Pack
- 2 Pink Sticker Pack
- 2 Blue Sticker Pack
- 1 Purple Sticker Pack
These are in addition to cash and other bonuses in Cash Boost, Higher Roller, and Mega Heist.
Monopoly Go Prize Relay schedule
The Prize Relay will go live on July 26 and will be available until July 28, 2024. It’ll likely be followed by another solo event with similar rewards which will end with the Treasures.
Tips for playing Prize Relay
You score points in Prize Relay by landing on Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad. This is very welcoming as landing on them isn’t few and far between like corners. The Railroad will net you the highest points and Chance often leads directly to the Railroad, which makes the combination perfect.
We recommend rolling at higher dice multipliers, like 20 if you have thousands of dice, and stick to the safe 10 if you are low on count. You can even crank the multiplier up to 50 but don’t roll too much with it. If you get unlucky in the initial few rolls, lower it.
There are a couple of special events that go well with the challenge like Mega Heist and Lucky Chance. But they’re not featured on the first day of the event. Cash Grab is another good pair and it’ll be active when the event goes live.
We also recommend you to wait and not chime in just as Prize Relay is live. You get points in the upcoming tournament by landing on Railroad, so you can maximize your rolls by jumping in a little late. Our daily events page will keep you updated on the exact times for all the events.
A decent stock of dice is a must and will decide how far you go in the solo challenge. If you need some, check out the daily dice links as well as all the ways to get them.