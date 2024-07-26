Monopoly Go Jumpstart Games rewards

Jumpstart Games is a day-long tournament in Monopoly Go with thousands of dice and multiple Sticker Packs as a reward.

Most of the prizes are a standard list for the dice roller but because it is running during the Greek Treasures, Jumpstart Games rewards will include Pickaxes. That makes it worth tuning especially when there are only limited ways to get these tokens.

So, here is a full list of rewards for the leaderboard challenge in Monopoly Go.

All Jumpstart Games milestones and rewards

Scopely

There are 30 milestone levels in Jumpstart Games, and all will require a different number of points to be completed. Below is the full list of levels, points, and rewards.

Milestones Points Rewards 1 15 40 Dice 2 35 4 Pickaxe 3 60 Cash 4 100 Green Sticker Pack 5 150 5 Pickaxe 6 200 125 Dice 7 250 Yellow Sticker Pack 8 300 10 Pickaxe 9 400 Cash 10 450 12 Pickaxe 11 500 275 Dice 12 400 Pink Sticker Pack 13 300 10 Pickaxe 14 500 325 Dice 15 550 Cash 16 600 15 Pickaxe 17 500 Blue Sticker Pack 18 700 17 Pickaxe 19 850 575 Dice 20 1,000 20 Pickaxe 21 900 Cash 22 800 18 Pickaxe 23 1,200 800 Dice 24 1,000 20 Pickaxe 25 900 Cash 26 1,100 Blue Sticker Pack 27 1,400 900 Dice 28 1,100 22 Pickaxe 29 1,000 Cash 30 1,800 1,300 Dice

Here’s how much you get in total:

4,340 Dice

152 Pickaxes

1 Green Sticker Pack

1 Yellow Sticker Pack

1 Pink Sticker Pack

2 Blue Sticker Pack

Jumpstart Games schedule

Jumpstart Games will begin on July 26 and run until July 27 at 12:58 PM CDT / 1:58 PM EDT / 10:58 AM PDT / 6:58 PM BST.

Tip for playing Jumpstart Games in Monopoly Go

You get points in Jumpstart Games by landing on Railroad. Here is how much score you’ll get for Shutdown and Heist:

Shutdown: Blocked – 2 points Success – 4 points

Bank Heist: Small Heist – 4 points Large Heist – 6 points Bankrupt – 8 points Mega Heist – 12 points



The points are further multiplied by your dice multiplier.

Players should try to land un-shielded destroy for Shutdown, as it is a more frequent minigame than Bank Heist. If there are any already destroyed landmarks (check for any smoke around them), they are worth hitting. Otherwise, it is best to switch targets. Bank Heist and Shutdown minigames are randomly chosen, so players are at the mercy of the game when landing on Railroad.

The tournament goes well with the Prize Relay – both have Railroad as a required tile. Even if you’re not focusing on Jumpstart Games and just on the solo challenge, you’ll be passively progressing the Leaderboard as well.

To ensure a good turnout on point, players should set their dice modifier to 10. However, this is a good event for rolling higher if you have the dice rolls. Check out our article for free dice rolls if you are running low. The Railroad point earnings will reward those who take the risk, dishing out high quantities of points depending on the minigame the tile generates.

To make the most of the Jumpstart Games leaderboard challenge players are going to want to look out for the Mega Heist boost from the daily bonuses. Check out our daily events page to see what boosts may be available, and what time they can be activated.