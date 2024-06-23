When is the next Treasures Event in Monopoly Go?

It has been a while since the last Martian Treasures event in Monopoly Go on June 6. If you’re wondering if there are any dates for the future ones, here’s what you need to know.

Treasures in Monopoly Go, alongside the Golden Blitz and Partner Event, are arguably the big three events of the dice rollers. Neither has a fixed schedule, but they follow a pattern where we can predict a ballpark for the next date.

Next Treasures Dig Event details in Monopoly Go

There are currently no official dates for the next Monopoly Go Treasures Event. However, given the past schedules for Treasures Events in Monopoly Go, we expect the next one to arrive in early July, at least before mid-July.

It could potentially be called Dino Treasures, according to a leak.

Aqua Partners is scheduled for June 22 to June 27, and since these two events don’t run together, a new one isn’t happening until June 28 at the earliest. While Treasures Events don’t have a fixed schedule, they arrive one month or so after the last one; sometimes featured twice a month.

Keep in mind that the expected date is pure speculation, but we’ll update whenever there are more leaks or official confirmations.

Past Monopoly Go Treasures Event

Here are some past Monopoly Go Treasure Events featured in 2024:

TREASURES EVENT START DATE END DATE Martian Treasures June 06 June 10 Sunken Treasures May 23 May 26 Nocturnal Treasures May 03 May 07 Anniversary Treasures April 16 April 21 Spring Treasures March 30 April 03 Sunset Treasures March 18 March 22 Galactic Treasures February 23 February 28 Jungle Treasures January 22 January 26

As you can see, they’ve consistently featured every month (and twice in March, April, and May), so it is likely that the next one is upon us and is only several weeks away.

What is Treasures Event in Monopoly Go?

In Monopoly Go Treasures Events, you “dig” treasure using Pickaxe Tokens (Shovels or Laser Guns). There will be various grids, and once you hit them with enough pickaxes, a treasure will be revealed. The more of those you collect, the more rewards you get.

You collect Tokens the same way as other events like Partners, i.e., Quick Wins, events, tournaments, and by landing on tiles.

What happens to the leftover Pickaxes in Monopoly GO?

Any Pickaxe Tokens not used during the event are converted to Dice Rolls. They do not carry over. This is similar to Partners, where leftovers are converted to cash.

That’s everything about the Treasure Event in Monopoly Go. If you don’t want to miss when it is announced, check out our daily events article, and get your dice ready with daily dice links.