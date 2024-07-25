How to play Monopoly Go Greek Treasures – Schedule & rewards

Greek Treasures is an upcoming Treasures Event in Monopoly Go. While Scopely hasn’t made anything official, reliable leakers have been sharing a look at what will be available during the event.

Prizes are the same as the previous Sunset Treasures – thousands of dice, an event-exclusive shield skin and board token, Sticker Packs, and the usuals like cash. That means we’ll have another major event that misses on Wild Stickers.

Below is everything you need to know about Greek Treasures in Monopoly Go, along with gameplay tips.

Greek Treasures schedule

Monopoly Go Greek Treasures will go live on July 26, and run until July 30, 2024. Here are the exact start and end times:

Start time: July 26 at 8 AM CDT / 9 AM EDT / 6 AM PDT / 2 PM BST

July 26 at 8 AM CDT / 9 AM EDT / 6 AM PDT / 2 PM BST End time: July 30 at 2:59 PM CDT / 3:59 PM EDT / 12:59 PM PDT / 8:59 PM BST

You’ll have four days to see through all the rewards and dig out as many treasures as you can.

How to play

Scopely / Dexerto

Like most Treasures events in the past, you’ll have a series of different grids where different event-themed artifacts will be hidden. Your objective is to reveal the valuables by hitting on tiles using pickaxes.

They could be hidden anywhere and are randomized for every player but a silhouette of their shape will be shown on top of the grid.

Once a grid is completed – that is, you have found all the treasure hidden in there – you’ll move on to the next one. This will also progress your event milestone level and you’ll get the rewards for completing it.

All Monopoly Go Greek Treasures milestones & rewards

LEVEL REWARDS 1 50 Dice 2 Cash 3 100 Dice 4 Yellow Sticker Pack, 5 Pickaxe tokens, Cash 5 150 Dice 6 200 Dice 7 Pink Sticker Pack 8 175 Dice 9 200 Dice 10 Fearless Flex Shield skin 11 600 Dice 12 10 Pickaxe, Cash 13 400 Dice 14 Pink Sticker Pack, Cash 15 200 Dice 16 Blue Sticker Pack, 15 Pickaxe, Cash 17 Victorious Sofia board piece token 18 500 Dice 19 Cash 20 2,500 Dice, Purple Sticker Pack, Cash

The total possible rewards include:

5,075 dice

1 Yellow Sticker Pack

2 Pink Sticker Pack

1 Blue Sticker Pack

1 5-star Purple Sticker Pack

Cash

Fearless Flex shield skin

Victorious Sofia board piece token

Scopely

Tips for Greek Treasures

There isn’t any perfect way to approach these events in Monopoly Go, your best bet is to do calculated digs based on the shapes of the artifacts.

Let’s say an artifact is four tiles long and the board is six tiles long. Try to hit the middle of the board for the highest chances of success. If you don’t see anything, that means the artifact cannot be on that particular row or column. Of course, you won’t get the chance to calculate like this all the time, but it is the only major tip to keep in mind.

When you’re halfway through a particular grid, you can make better guesses and save your pickaxes.

How to get pickaxes

You get pickaxes in Monopoly Go through Events, Tournaments, Quick Wins, and Free Gifts. Greek Treasures itself has a handful of these tokens as milestone rewards.

Unfortunately, they aren’t available as board pickups, so you will need to be on top of all the sources. For events, you can check out our daily events page to see what’s running.

To progress through any event in Monopoly Go, players will need dice rolls. To amass a good stash, here are daily dice links that guarantee 25 every day and other different ways you can get them.