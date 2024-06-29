Monopoly Go All You Can Win rewards

All You Can Win is a three-day solo event in Monopoly Go, with plenty of rewards tied to its 43 milestones. Here is its full schedule as well as a detailed rundown of all the rewards.

Kicking off just as the Peg-E Prize Drop goes live in Monopoly Go, All You Can Win has the Peg-E Tokens as a reward – 1,016 of them to be precise. This isn’t the first time the solo event has been featured in the dice roller, the last time it appeared was also during the Peg-E event.

It has more dice rolls this time around, as well as all the usual Sticker Packs, Cash, and so much more.

Article continues after ad

Monopoly Go All You Can Win full rewards

Here are all the milestones, and the rewards for the All You Can Win solo event in Monopoly Go:

Milestone Points Rewards 1 5 x7 Peg-E Tokens 2 10 x30 Dice 3 15 Cash 4 45 x10 Peg-E Tokens 5 20 Green Sticker Pack 6 25 x50 Dice 7 35 x12 Peg-E Tokens 8 145 x220 Dice 9 35 x17 Peg-E Tokens 10 40 Yellow Sticker Pack 11 45 x20 Peg-E Tokens 12 350 x400 Dice 13 45 Mega Bank Heist for 25 minutes 14 60 x35 Peg-E Tokens 15 300 Yellow Sticker Pack 16 500 x500 Dice 17 70 x40 Peg-E Tokens 18 85 Pink Sticker Pack 19 100 x45 Peg-E Tokens 20 1,100 x1,000 Dice 21 130 x60 Peg-E Tokens 22 110 Cash 23 150 Pink Sticker Pack 24 350 x500 Dice 25 220 x70 Peg-E Tokens 26 280 Blue Sticker Pack 27 1,600 x1,500 Dice 28 380 x110 Peg-E Tokens 29 450 Blue Sticker Pack 30 650 x700 Dice 31 750 x180 Peg-E Tokens 32 1,900 x1,800 Dice 33 1,300 Magenta Sticker Pack 34 650 x160 Peg-E Tokens 35 1,200 Cash 36 2,700 x2,100 Dice 37 1,100 Blue Sticker Pack 38 1,200 x250 Peg-E Tokens 39 2,200 Cash 40 3,500 x2,800 Dice 41 1,300 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 42 1,750 Blue Sticker Pack 43 6,000 x6,500 Dice

In total, there are 18,100 Dice which, while more than its previous version, is much less than the last few solo events, including Ecological Escapade. But the most lucrative rewards will be tokens, and if the Peg-E event offers the usual Wild Sticker, it could be a good go for tokens alone.

Article continues after ad

Scopely All You Can Win will also end at the same time as Peg-E Prize Drop.

Tips For All You Can Win Challenge

You earn points in Monopoly Go’s All You Can Win by landing on the corner titles, which are GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Jail. It is less welcoming as they’re evenly spread out, hard to land, and provide no major benefit on normal occasions.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, Free Parking will be available one hour after the event goes live, so if you want to maximize, consider starting an hour late, or whenever a special event that goes well with it like Free Parking is active. If you want to stay up-to-date, check out our daily events page.

It is also best to keep the dice multiplier low when you’re near the corners and crank it up as you’re 5–10 tiles away. This way, you won’t lose too many of your dice.

Monopoly Go All You Can Win will start on June 29 and will be available until July 2, 2024. Here is the exact runtime for the event:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Start time: June 29 at 10 AM CDT / 11 AM EDT / 8 AM PDT / 4 PM BST

June 29 at 10 AM CDT / 11 AM EDT / 8 AM PDT / 4 PM BST End date: July 2 at 2:59 PM CDT / 3:59 PM EDT / 12:59 PM PDT / 8:59 PM BST

As said earlier, you’ll have three days to see through all the milestones and collect as many tokens as you can for the Peg-E event. No doubt, you’ll need plenty of dice, and if you’re finding yourself short of them, check out the daily dice links, as well as other places that reward them.