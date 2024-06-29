Monopoly Go All You Can Win rewards

Monopoly Go All You Can Win rewardsScopely
All You Can Win is a three-day solo event in Monopoly Go, with plenty of rewards tied to its 43 milestones. Here is its full schedule as well as a detailed rundown of all the rewards.
Kicking off just as the Peg-E Prize Drop goes live in Monopoly Go, All You Can Win has the Peg-E Tokens as a reward – 1,016 of them to be precise. This isn’t the first time the solo event has been featured in the dice roller, the last time it appeared was also during the Peg-E event.
It has more dice rolls this time around, as well as all the usual Sticker Packs, Cash, and so much more.
Monopoly Go All You Can Win full rewards
Here are all the milestones, and the rewards for the All You Can Win solo event in Monopoly Go:
|Milestone
|Points
|Rewards
|1
|5
|x7 Peg-E Tokens
|2
|10
|x30 Dice
|3
|15
|Cash
|4
|45
|x10 Peg-E Tokens
|5
|20
|Green Sticker Pack
|6
|25
|x50 Dice
|7
|35
|x12 Peg-E Tokens
|8
|145
|x220 Dice
|9
|35
|x17 Peg-E Tokens
|10
|40
|Yellow Sticker Pack
|11
|45
|x20 Peg-E Tokens
|12
|350
|x400 Dice
|13
|45
|Mega Bank Heist for 25 minutes
|14
|60
|x35 Peg-E Tokens
|15
|300
|Yellow Sticker Pack
|16
|500
|x500 Dice
|17
|70
|x40 Peg-E Tokens
|18
|85
|Pink Sticker Pack
|19
|100
|x45 Peg-E Tokens
|20
|1,100
|x1,000 Dice
|21
|130
|x60 Peg-E Tokens
|22
|110
|Cash
|23
|150
|Pink Sticker Pack
|24
|350
|x500 Dice
|25
|220
|x70 Peg-E Tokens
|26
|280
|Blue Sticker Pack
|27
|1,600
|x1,500 Dice
|28
|380
|x110 Peg-E Tokens
|29
|450
|Blue Sticker Pack
|30
|650
|x700 Dice
|31
|750
|x180 Peg-E Tokens
|32
|1,900
|x1,800 Dice
|33
|1,300
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|34
|650
|x160 Peg-E Tokens
|35
|1,200
|Cash
|36
|2,700
|x2,100 Dice
|37
|1,100
|Blue Sticker Pack
|38
|1,200
|x250 Peg-E Tokens
|39
|2,200
|Cash
|40
|3,500
|x2,800 Dice
|41
|1,300
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|42
|1,750
|Blue Sticker Pack
|43
|6,000
|x6,500 Dice
In total, there are 18,100 Dice which, while more than its previous version, is much less than the last few solo events, including Ecological Escapade. But the most lucrative rewards will be tokens, and if the Peg-E event offers the usual Wild Sticker, it could be a good go for tokens alone.
Tips For All You Can Win Challenge
You earn points in Monopoly Go’s All You Can Win by landing on the corner titles, which are GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Jail. It is less welcoming as they’re evenly spread out, hard to land, and provide no major benefit on normal occasions.
Fortunately, Free Parking will be available one hour after the event goes live, so if you want to maximize, consider starting an hour late, or whenever a special event that goes well with it like Free Parking is active. If you want to stay up-to-date, check out our daily events page.
It is also best to keep the dice multiplier low when you’re near the corners and crank it up as you’re 5–10 tiles away. This way, you won’t lose too many of your dice.
Monopoly Go All You Can Win solo challenge dates
Monopoly Go All You Can Win will start on June 29 and will be available until July 2, 2024. Here is the exact runtime for the event:
- Start time: June 29 at 10 AM CDT / 11 AM EDT / 8 AM PDT / 4 PM BST
- End date: July 2 at 2:59 PM CDT / 3:59 PM EDT / 12:59 PM PDT / 8:59 PM BST
As said earlier, you’ll have three days to see through all the milestones and collect as many tokens as you can for the Peg-E event. No doubt, you’ll need plenty of dice, and if you’re finding yourself short of them, check out the daily dice links, as well as other places that reward them.