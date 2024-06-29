GamingMonopoly Go

Monopoly Go All You Can Win rewards

Aakash Regmi
All you can win Monopoly GoScopely

All You Can Win is a three-day solo event in Monopoly Go, with plenty of rewards tied to its 43 milestones. Here is its full schedule as well as a detailed rundown of all the rewards. 

Kicking off just as the Peg-E Prize Drop goes live in Monopoly Go, All You Can Win has the Peg-E Tokens as a reward – 1,016 of them to be precise. This isn’t the first time the solo event has been featured in the dice roller, the last time it appeared was also during the Peg-E event.

It has more dice rolls this time around, as well as all the usual Sticker Packs, Cash, and so much more.

Monopoly Go All You Can Win full rewards

Here are all the milestones, and the rewards for the All You Can Win solo event in Monopoly Go:

MilestonePointsRewards
15x7 Peg-E Tokens
210x30 Dice
315Cash
445x10 Peg-E Tokens
520Green Sticker Pack
625x50 Dice
735x12 Peg-E Tokens
8145x220 Dice
935x17 Peg-E Tokens
1040Yellow Sticker Pack
1145x20 Peg-E Tokens
12350x400 Dice
1345Mega Bank Heist for 25 minutes
1460x35 Peg-E Tokens
15300Yellow Sticker Pack
16500x500 Dice
1770x40 Peg-E Tokens
1885Pink Sticker Pack
19100x45 Peg-E Tokens
201,100x1,000 Dice
21130x60 Peg-E Tokens
22110Cash
23150Pink Sticker Pack
24350x500 Dice
25220x70 Peg-E Tokens
26280Blue Sticker Pack
271,600x1,500 Dice
28380x110 Peg-E Tokens
29450Blue Sticker Pack
30650x700 Dice
31750x180 Peg-E Tokens
321,900x1,800 Dice
331,300Magenta Sticker Pack
34650x160 Peg-E Tokens
351,200Cash
362,700x2,100 Dice
371,100Blue Sticker Pack
381,200x250 Peg-E Tokens
392,200Cash
403,500x2,800 Dice
411,300Cash Boost for 10 minutes
421,750Blue Sticker Pack
436,000x6,500 Dice

In total, there are 18,100 Dice which, while more than its previous version, is much less than the last few solo events, including Ecological Escapade. But the most lucrative rewards will be tokens, and if the Peg-E event offers the usual Wild Sticker, it could be a good go for tokens alone. 

Old man thumbs up with doggie besides in monopoly goScopely
All You Can Win will also end at the same time as Peg-E Prize Drop.

Tips For All You Can Win Challenge

You earn points in Monopoly Go’s All You Can Win by landing on the corner titles, which are GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Jail. It is less welcoming as they’re evenly spread out, hard to land, and provide no major benefit on normal occasions.

Fortunately, Free Parking will be available one hour after the event goes live, so if you want to maximize, consider starting an hour late, or whenever a special event that goes well with it like Free Parking is active. If you want to stay up-to-date, check out our daily events page.

It is also best to keep the dice multiplier low when you’re near the corners and crank it up as you’re 5–10 tiles away. This way, you won’t lose too many of your dice.

Monopoly Go All You Can Win solo challenge dates

Monopoly Go All You Can Win will start on June 29 and will be available until July 2, 2024. Here is the exact runtime for the event:

  • Start time: June 29 at 10 AM CDT / 11 AM EDT / 8 AM PDT / 4 PM BST
  • End date: July 2 at 2:59 PM CDT / 3:59 PM EDT / 12:59 PM PDT / 8:59 PM BST

As said earlier, you’ll have three days to see through all the milestones and collect as many tokens as you can for the Peg-E event. No doubt, you’ll need plenty of dice, and if you’re finding yourself short of them, check out the daily dice links, as well as other places that reward them

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech