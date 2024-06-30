How to get Peg-E Tokens in Monopoly Go

If you’re to fetch all the three-page rewards for the Peg-E Prize Drop, you’ll need the event-specific Tokens – a lot of them, actually. Here are the places you’ll need to look for these chips.

Unlike the Partners Event, there are no Peg-E Tokens scattered around the board for you to collect. No one event will net you enough of these to see through, so you have to seek every possible corner of the dice roller.

Plus, the current Peg-E has a short runtime, ending on July 2, so you need to be quicker than usual. Here’s what you need to know about Monopoly Go’s Peg-E tokens and how to get them.

Article continues after ad

How to get Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens in Monopoly Go

Events, Tournaments, Quick Wins, Free Gifts, and purchasing with real money are the only ways to earn Peg-E chips in Monopoly Go. Outside of these, these tokens can also be on one of the Peg-E machine’s bumpers – hit them enough and you’ll get them.

Article continues after ad

Here is a breakdown of all these methods to get Peg-E Tokens and what you can expect.

Events & tournaments

Events and leaderboards are the best ways to get Peg-E chips in Monopoly Go. Since these Tokens are not placed on the board, events will remain your major source. Solo events will net you the most amount. The only running solo challenge for this time, All You Can Win, has a whopping 1,016 Tokens.

Article continues after ad

Leaderboards and tournaments also hand out a good amount of these chips. Consider the Slice and Dice tournament, for example, you’ll get 205 Tokens for seeing through its 30 milestones. If you don’t want to miss out on these, check out our daily events page to see which one is running currently.

Quick Wins

Scopely

Quick Wins are another limited yet easy source for Peg-E Tokens in Monopoly Go. They refresh daily and have three lists of challenges, which are almost always easy – “Roll Five Time,” “Upgrade Landmarks,” and along those lines.

Article continues after ad

You’ll find the list of challenges and rewards in the “WINS” section at the bottom-left of your screen.

Article continues after ad

You won’t get too much here, around 3-7 for each challenge completed in Quick Win, but they’re simple and shouldn’t be ignored, especially when you have limited sources.

Free Gifts

Free Gifts are another source for Tokens, but similar to Quick Wins, don’t expect too many here. It is called a “free” gift, after all, and you don’t have to do anything. They refresh every eight hours, and if you have the notification on, our old man will remind you when they’ll be available to claim again.

Scopely

Just head to the shop, and you’ll find it as you swipe through the topmost section. It’ll take you four swipes before you see it. In general, Free Gifts are worth checking as they provide dice and always include event-specific tokens whenever they’re active.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Getting them for Peg-E machine

On the two bumpers of the Peg-E machine, there will be either cash, dice, or tokens. If you hit them enough, you’ll get the reward.

Once you claim one, another will appear, so after you’ve claimed the Token, it’ll be the one that wasn’t before. We recommend cycling between dice and Tokens, as they are more important.

And those were pretty much all the ways you can fetch the Peg-E chips in Monopoly Go. Usually, the earnable ones should be enough to claim all the rewards, but you’d need decent dice rolls stacked beforehand and actually play the game.

Article continues after ad

Purchasing with real money

Look, we’re not judgmental or anything, but we don’t recommend spending money on the game, more so this one as it does not feature Wild Stickers as a reward. Still, coughing out some of your hard-earned money to buy these Tokens is an option.

Article continues after ad

Scopely

The left side of your screen is always filled with offers, see all the active ones and decide which one you’d like to cash in on.

Some are a chain of rewards of sorts, where you get one or two for free, and to further unlock others, you’ll have to spend money.

Article continues after ad

Even if you don’t plan on spending, these are worth checking, as the early ones can be free and you can chicken out after claiming the freebies.

What happens to the leftover Peg-E Tokens?

All leftover chips for Peg-E Prize Drop in Monopoly Go will be converted to either dice or cash. Another option is to continue spending them in the Peg-E machine as you can continue playing even after you have completed all the milestones.

You can get tons of dice and cash this way, maybe even more than what you’d get after the conversion. We highly recommend you not fuss over it, and just continue using them.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In a dice roller, the more dice rolls the better. So, get yourself even more with these daily dice links, so that you’re ready when Peg-E returns next.