Can you play MLB The Show 23 on PC?

MLB The Show 23 is finally upon us, and players are flooding in for a new baseball season. Here is everything you need to know about the game’s availability on PC.

The latest installment in the MLB video game franchise adds a new Storylines game mode, fresh faces for legend cards in Diamond Dynasty, and much more.

Baseball fans celebrated in 2021 as MLB The Show moved on from being a PlayStation-exclusive title. San Diego Studio opened its doors to players on Xbox and Nintendo Switch users, but PC players were left in the dark.

MLB The Show 22 rolled around, and PC players once again felt neglected. Community members turned their attention to MLB The Show 23, hoping this would finally be their year.

San Diego Studio MLB The Show 23 entered early access on March 24.

Is MLB The Show 23 on PC?

MLB The Show 23 will not be on PC this year. Unfortunatley, PC players will have to wait yet another year watching from the sidelines.

Here is a full list of the platforms MLB The Show 23 is available on.

Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox One

Xbox Series S

Xbox Series X

If you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, it will still allow you to play MLB The Show 23 on your PC, but it won’t compare to a full port.

MLB The Show 23 early access started on March 24 for players who purchased the Digital Deluxe or Captain Edition, and Next Generation Edition. Standard Edition launches on March 28.

For more MLB The Show guides, check out our page here, as well as our full game review of this year’s game.