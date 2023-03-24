MLB The Show 23 best hitters ranked: Top 10 player ratings

Trea Turner is an absolute force to be reckoned with.

MLB The Show 23 is here, meaning players must familiarize themselves with updated player ratings. Here are the best hitters in the latest baseball sim.

Whether it be Diamond Dynasty, March to October, or Franchise Mode, you need the game’s best hitters to compete with the best pitchers in MLB The Show 23. Players like Mike Trout and Aaron Judge immediately come to mind, but plenty of other superstars are capable of going yard in any at-bat.

San Diego Studio tilted the scales in the pitcher’s favor in MLB The Show 23, increasing strikeout rates and decreasing the likelihood of fouling off pitches. With less margin for error, hitting becomes even harder than before.

With that in mind, let’s jump right into MLB The Show 23’s best hitters.

Best hitters in MLB The Show 23

10. Trea Turner- 92 overall

Contact L: 99

99 Contact R: 88

88 Power L : 86

: 86 Power R: 52

9. Mookie Betts- 97 overall

Contact R : 75

: 75 Contact L : 81

: 81 Power R: 85

85 Power L: 89

8. Byron Buxton- 93 overall

Contact R: 56

56 Contact L: 74

74 Power R: 99

99 Power L: 99

7. Nolan Arenado- 94 overall

Contract R: 83

83 Contact L: 76

76 Power R: 73

73 Power L: 99

6. Manny Machado- 95 overall

Contact R: 92

92 Contact L: 73

73 Power R: 78

78 Power L: 92

5. Austin Riley- 93 overall

Contact R: 80

80 Contact L: 97

97 Power R: 84

84 Power L: 92

4. Paul Goldschmidt- 96 overall

Contact R: 84

84 Contact L: 99

99 Power R: 72

72 Power L: 99

3. Yordan Alvarez- 94 overall

Contact R: 83

83 Contact L: 90

90 Power R: 99

99 Power L: 87

2. Aaron Judge- 99 overall

Contact R: 90

90 Contact L: 81

81 Power R: 99

99 Power L: 99

1. Mike Trout- 99 overall

Contact R: 91

91 Contact L: 92

92 Power R: 99

99 Power L: 95

That concludes our list of the best hitters in MLB The Show 23. For more MLB The Show guides, check out our page here and our full game review of this year’s game.