MLB The Show 24 early access explained: How to play early

MLB The Show 24 is now out in early access and here’s exactly how you can play the game before it’s official release.

MLB The Show 24 is due to officially launch on March 19, 2024, and it features Vladimir Guerrero Jr as the cover athlete and a variety of game modes for both new and returning players alike to enjoy. From the single-player Road to The Show campaign to the beloved Diamond Dynasty, there’s something for everyone in the latest installment of the baseball franchise.

The game will be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch at launch but if you’re particularly keen to get on the field it will be possible to play MLB The Show 24 early.

So, here’s everything we know about MLB The Show 24’s early access period and how you can play before launch.

How to play MLB The Show 24 early

Anyone who pre-orders the MVP, Deluxe, or Collector’s edition of MLB The Show 24 will automatically get access to MLB The Show 24 four days before its official launch. So, if you’ve got either of these versions of the game installed on your console of choice, you’ll be able to play from March 15, 2024.

If you’re an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you can also access MLB The Show 24 early by purchasing the Digital Deluxe Add-On Bundle from the Xbox store for $39.99 and you’ll be able to play the game on Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X from March 15, 2024.

