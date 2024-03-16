All MLB The Show 24 Achievements & Trophies

Here’s a look at all the Achievements & Trophies in MLB The Show 24 for the Xbox and PlayStation platforms, respectively.

On March 15, MLB The Show 24 went live on the Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo platforms for early access.

The early access gave baseball fans a first crack at completing the latest set of Achievements and Trophies to boost the gamer score.

Here’s a look at all the achievements for MLB The Show 24.

San Diego Studio

How many Trophies & Achievements are in MLB The Show 24

MLB The Show 24 has 25 Achievements and Trophies, plus a Platinum Trophy for those on the PlayStation family of platforms.

The Platinum Trophy in MLB The Show 24 can be obtained by unlocking all the other Trophies in the game.

Full list of MLB The Show 24 Achievements & Trophies

Here’s a list of all the Achievements & Trophies in MLB The Show 24:

Living on the Field : Finish 24 games of at least three innings within any game mode

: Finish 24 games of at least three innings within any game mode Speed or Luck or Both? : Hit a triple (Excludes simulated gameplay)

: Hit a triple (Excludes simulated gameplay) Celebrity Shot : Drive in a run with a pinch runner

: Drive in a run with a pinch runner Empty the Tank : Get a strikeout with no Energy remaining

: Get a strikeout with no Energy remaining Ambush! : Get a hit on the first pitch of the game

: Get a hit on the first pitch of the game If you Stare, it Might Stay Fair : Hit a ball that can leave the field on either side of the foul pole

: Hit a ball that can leave the field on either side of the foul pole Derby Level Damage : Hit a home run over 460 ft.

: Hit a home run over 460 ft. A Double Play Would Be Nice Here : Get a double play to end the inning (Excludes simulated gameplay)

: Get a double play to end the inning (Excludes simulated gameplay) Chin Up Champ : As a pitcher, give up a hit on the first at-bat of an inning and then strike out the next batter

: As a pitcher, give up a hit on the first at-bat of an inning and then strike out the next batter Setting the Tone : Strike out the first batter of the game

: Strike out the first batter of the game Trading Places : With only a runner on second base, hit an RBI double (Excludes simulated gameplay)

: With only a runner on second base, hit an RBI double (Excludes simulated gameplay) Walk Off, Do Your Dance : Win the game on a walk-off home run

: Win the game on a walk-off home run Pure Speed : Have a runner score from first without the baseball leaving the field of play

: Have a runner score from first without the baseball leaving the field of play Kitchen Sink : Strike a batter out by throwing at least four different pitches during the same at-bat (Excludes simulated gameplay)

: Strike a batter out by throwing at least four different pitches during the same at-bat (Excludes simulated gameplay) The Best Offense is No Offense : Score a run without getting a hit (have a run score off a walk, error, of sac fly) (Excludes simulated gameplay)

: Score a run without getting a hit (have a run score off a walk, error, of sac fly) (Excludes simulated gameplay) Red Hot Baserunning : In a single inning steal second, third, and score with the same player

: In a single inning steal second, third, and score with the same player Maddux : Using a single pitcher, win a complete game in under 100 pitchers in a full 9-inning game

: Using a single pitcher, win a complete game in under 100 pitchers in a full 9-inning game Save Some for Tomorrow : Win a game by 24 or more runs (Excludes simulated gameplay)

: Win a game by 24 or more runs (Excludes simulated gameplay) Good Grelief : With bases loaded and nobody out, strike out three in a row without a run scoring to end the inning

: With bases loaded and nobody out, strike out three in a row without a run scoring to end the inning 40/40 Watch? : Hit a home run and steal a base with the same player in one game (Excludes simulated gameplay)

: Hit a home run and steal a base with the same player in one game (Excludes simulated gameplay) Open the Tool Box : Use two bench players in a single game (Excludes moments and simulated gameplay)

: Use two bench players in a single game (Excludes moments and simulated gameplay) Swan Dive Defense : Make a diving catch for an out (Excludes simulated gameplay)

: Make a diving catch for an out (Excludes simulated gameplay) Supposed to be My Day Off : Have your closer get a one-out save (Excludes simulated gameplay)

: Have your closer get a one-out save (Excludes simulated gameplay) Gotta Be Quicker Than That : Throw out a runner going for extra bases (Excludes simulated gameplay)

: Throw out a runner going for extra bases (Excludes simulated gameplay) Stay in School: Watch a Statcast presentation

There are no mode-specific Achievements, meaning that those who don’t play Diamond Dynasty can get these done in Franchise or other game modes.