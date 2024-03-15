MLB The Show 24 has just arrived in early access but you can still pre-order versions of the game up until launch day. So, here are all the different editions of MLB The Show 24 available to buy and a rundown of their unique bonuses.

The latest installment in the MLB The Show franchise is now available for early access players and it’s set to officially launch on March 19, 2024. For baseball fans, there are multiple editions of MLB The Show 24 to get your hands on.

MLB The Show 24 features the Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr on the cover, and it will have several returning features for players to enjoy, including the Stadium Creator and crossplay and cross-progression on current-gen consoles. Each edition also comes with unique pre-order bonuses for securing your copy of the game early.

Article continues after ad

If you’re wondering which edition of MLB The Show 24 to buy, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about all the different versions right here.

Article continues after ad

San Diego Studio There are multiple editions of MLB The Show 24 available to pre-order.

MLB The Show 24 editions & pre-order bonuses

There are 4 versions of MLB The Show 24 available to pre-order. You can find a rundown of them all below:

Standard edition – $69.99 / £59.99

The standard edition of MLB The Show 24 comes with a copy of the base game and a couple of extra bonuses. It’s also important to note that the standard version of the game is slightly cheaper on last-gen consoles.

Base game

x5,000 Stubs

x5 The Show Packs (current-gen consoles only)

MVP edition – $84.99 / £69.99

The MVP edition of the game comes with a variety of bonuses as well as early access from March 15, 2024, which means you’ll get to step on the baseball field 4 days before release.

Article continues after ad

Base game

Dual Entitlement

Early Access from March 15, 2024.

x10,000 Stubs

x1 Diamond Choice Pack

x1 Equipment Pack

x10 The Show Packs

Double Daily Rewards

x1 Cover Athlete Bat Skin

Digital Deluxe edition – $99.99 / £89.99

The Digital Deluxe edition comes with even more bonuses that can accelerate your progress in MLB The Show 24.

Base game

Dual Entitlement

Early access from March 15, 2024

x20,000 Stubs

x2 Diamond Choice Pack

x5 Gold Choice Packs

x0 The Show Packs

x1 Equipment Pack

Double Daily Rewards

x1 Cover Athlete Bat Skin

Collector’s Edition – $124.99

San Diego Studio The collector’s edition of MLB The Show 24 comes with some physical items.

The Collector’s Edition of MLB The Show 24 is the most expensive version of the game but it comes with the most bonuses, including a limited edition Steelbook, and a New Era MLB The Show 9FIFTY hat. It’s available to pre-order for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Article continues after ad

It comes with everything in the Digital Deluxe version of the game, as well as the unique physical goodies mentioned above. If you do pre-order a copy, MLB The Show is also donating $1 to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum for every copy sold in the US up until December 31, 2024.

Article continues after ad

For more The Show content, check out our guides below:

Is MLB The Show 24 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | Is MLB The Show 24 coming to PC? | MLB Thw Show 24 soundtrack | MLB The Show: all game modes

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.