Is MLB The Show 24 coming to PC?

Wondering if MLB The Show 24 is coming to PC? We’ve got everything you need to know right here.

The newest entry in the beloved MLB The Show franchise, MLB The Show 24, is set to release on March 19, 2024, and it’s coming to a variety of consoles but you may want to know if it will also be available on PC.

MLB The Show 24 will include a handful of fan-favorite modes to play including Diamond Dynasty and the single-player Road to the Show campaign where you can create your own player and become a baseball legend. Returning features for current-gen consoles like the Stadium Creator, and crossplay and cross-progression will also be available.

If you’re eager to play the game but are primarily a PC player, he’s everything we know about whether or not MLB The Show 24 is coming to PC.

San Diego Studio

Will MLB The Show be coming to PC?

No, MLB The Show 24 won’t be coming to PC.

Unfortunately for PC players, the game won’t be available on the platform but there are plenty of other options as MLB The Show 24 will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch on March 19, 2024. If you pre-order the MVP, Digital Deluxe, or Collector’s version of the game you’ll also get 4 days of early access from March 15, 2024.

For those on Xbox consoles, MLB The Show 24 will also be available as a Day 1 Game Pass title which means you can enjoy the latest entry in the series at no extra cost if you’ve got an active subscription.

