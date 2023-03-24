How to dive, slide & jump in MLB The Show 23: Controls guide

MLB The Show 23 players will need to know the controls to dive, slide, and jump if they want to succeed for a major league ball club. Here, we’ll show you how to do it all.

The latest installment in the MLB video game franchise adds a new Storylines game mode, fresh faces for legend cards in Diamond Dynasty, and much more. Yet, the bread and butter – gameplay controls – has been a winning formula that has largely gone unchanged from last season.

Using all three of the main movements in baseball – diving, sliding, and jumping – will be essential in getting around the field effectively. Executing the right one in a particular situation could be the difference between gaining serious ground on a ball and missing out.

So, let’s take a look at how to dive, slide, and jump in MLB The Show 23.

How to dive in MLB The Show 23

Xbox controls

Hit RT to dive

PlayStation controls

Hit R2 to dive

How do you slide in MLB The Show 23

Xbox controls

Use the R joystick to control your slide, choosing a direction

PlayStation controls

Use the R3 joystick to control your slide, choosing a direction

How to jump in MLB The Show 23

Xbox controls

Hit RB to jump

PlayStation controls

Hit R1 to jump

So, there you have it! Once you have picked up these basic controls, you will be on your way to making some great catches for your team. For more MLB The Show 23 guides, check out our page here – and full game review.