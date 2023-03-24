Best pitchers in MLB The Show 23 Ranked

MLB The Show 23 is finally here, and with it comes a fresh roster update. Let’s take a look at the best pitchers in the latest baseball installment.

Baseball is back, and we are in the midst of a dominant pitching era. Shohei Ohtani striking out his Angels teammate Mike Trout with a physics-defying slider in the WBC Championship is evidence enough that pitching has reached a new level.

As the baseball world waits with bated breath for Ohtani to enter free agency next offseason, plenty of big-name faces went to new places this past winter, many of which made our top pitchers list.

For those looking for the cream of the crop in pitching, let’s break down the best pitchers in MLB The Show 23.

Best Pitchers in MLB The Show 23

Below are the top ten pitchers in MLB The Show 23 this year. Not everyone could make the cut with so many pitchers in the game. Before we jump into our top 10 rankings, a few honorable mentions are Gerrit Cole (89), Zach Wheeler (90), Max Fried (90), and Shane Bieber (89).

10. Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers, 91 OVR

Clayton Kershaw was his usual dominant self in 2022, carving up lineups with ease. His Show stats don’t jump off the page, but he always performs well on the mound.

9. Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies, 91 OVR

Nola had an average 2022 regular season and showed flashes of brilliance in the postseason. Despite never fully finding his best form, he is still one of the game’s best pitchers and is a great option.

8. Shane McClanahan Tampa Bay Rays, 93 OVR

Shane McClanahan didn’t miss a beat in his sophomore season, seamlessly taking the mantle of Tampa’s ace. His 92 break should have batters looking silly in MLB The Show 23.

7. Spencer Strider, Atlanta Braves, 94 OVR

Speaking of great sophomore seasons, Spencer Strider emerged as a star with the Atlanta Braves last season. The strikeout machine did more than enough to earn 99 velocity in The Show.

6. Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers, 96 OVR

Strider isn’t the only player with 99 velocity in MLB The Show 23. Corbin Burns was well on his way to being a front-runner in the CY Young race, but a shaky second half of the season knocked him down a peg. Burnes still stands out as one of the game’s brightest stars.

5. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels, 99 OVR

Ohtani found himself in the mix for the AL MVP and shined on the mound in 2022. Not only did he hit 34 home runs, but the superstar also went 15-9 on the mound with a 2.33 ERA.

4. Max Scherzer, New York Mets, 96 OVR

Mad Maxe’s 2022 season ended in disaster. Everyone touted the Mets as World Series favorites, but New York shockingly lost in the Wild Card round to San Diego. Scherzer gave up seven earned runs and four home runs in one of the losses, but he still dominated during the regular season and is one of the best pitchers in MLB The Show.

3. Justin Verlander, New York Mets, 98 OVR

In 2019, Tommy John surgery sidelined Justin Verlander for two seasons. Some questioned if the 40-year-old would call it a career, but he proved everyone wrong in 2022. A league-leading 1.75 ERA and 18-4 record earned the legend his third CY Young award. Verlander signed a massive contract with the Mets over the offseason.

2. Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins, 90 OVR

Good luck hitting off Sandy Alcantara in MLB The Show 23. The electrifying superstar is not necessarily known for his strikeout ability, but it’s a nightmare for any player going up against him.

1. Jacob DeGrom, Texas Ranger, 99 OVR

When healthy, Jacob DeGrom makes pitching look easy. However, that’s a big ask, as the superstar only pitched 156 innings over the past two seasons. Texas took a gamble by signing him to a massive contract in the offseason, but fortunately, in the Show, players won’t need to worry too much about losing the star.