Minecraft Championship 2021: how to watch, teams, schedule, more - Dexerto

The Minecraft Championship is back once again for 2021, this time around ten teams of four will be pitted against each other with some notable names gunning for the crown of world champion.

We have seen multiple iterations of “competitive” Minecraft in the past, game modes such as speed runs and PVP servers, but nothing compares to the MC Championships produced by the team over at Noxcrew.

With featured players such as Dream, George “GeorgeNotFound” David, and Thomas “TommyInnit” Simons all participating this year, it is bound to be an event for the ages.

We are going to run over everything you need to know about the MC Championship 2021, and be sure to let us know if you are excited about it!

What are the MC Championships?

Organized and produced by Noxcrew, the MC Championships is an invite-only event where we will see 40 of the world’s largest gamers go head-to-head in a series of mini-games to determine who the true Minecraft champions are.

The 40 players will be separated into ten teams of four and the mini-games have a bit of everything for fans to watch. Ranging from classic PVP to parkour, the teams will be aiming to collect as many coins as they can, as the final two teams will be pitted in a 1V1 Final Duel.

When is the MC Championship 2021?

The event is going to kick off on May 29th, 2021 and Noxcrew has noted that it will take around two to four hours for the festivities to be completed.

The event will be live at the following times.

3:00 pm EST

12:00 pm PST

8:00 pm BST

9:00 pm CEST

How to watch the MC Championships 2021

If you are looking to tune into the action, there are multiple routes you can take to view the gameplay. Most of the contestants are regular streamers on their respected platforms, whether that is Twitch or Youtube.

However, if you are looking for an overall perspective, then you should head over to the Noxcrew Twitch channel when the competition begins. For your convenience, we have embedded the stream down below!









Teams

As mentioned above, there are ten teams of four that will all be competing in the MC Championships, and these teams are loaded with some absolute stars within the gaming scene.

We are going to run over all the teams now down below.

Team Name Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Red Rabbits Tubbo Nihachu Vikkstar TommyInnit Orange Ocelots Quiq Shubble KaraCorvus Eret Yellow Yaks sylvee DanTDM SB737 Kr1zyy Lime Llamas ReNDoB fruitberries falasesymmetry cubfan135 Green Guardians CaptainSparklez Dream GeorgeNotFound Quackity Cyan Creepers CaptainFuffy TapL Skeppy BadBoyHalo Aqua Axolotls Wisp Smajor HBomb94 Solidarity Blue Bats Seapeekay Punz Katherine Elizabeth Sapnap Purple Pandas Grian InTheLittleWood PeteZahHutt TheOrionSound Pink Parrots WilburSoot Fundy Jack Manifold Ph1LzA

Green Guardians are without a doubt the fan favorite going into the event, with all four members of the team having millions of subscribers on YouTube and an immense presence on social media, We will be on the lookout for them to make some noise in this year’s MC Championships.

Games

The teams will not just be competing in a straight duel over the course of the MC Championships, but Noxcrew has outlined 13 games these teams may have the chance to play in. The better a team performs in these games, the more coins they will collect, and the two teams with the most cumulated coins will go head to head in a duel to decide the winner.

Here are all the games the ten teams could be playing in during the 2021 MC Championships.

Bingo But Fast

Each team is given a grid of Minecraft items to craft. Armed with tools and efficiency, they must race each other to craft those items before their opponents take the coins rewarded for them.

After each successful craft, an item will reward less coins. After five different teams successfully craft an item, the item will ‘lockout’ and no more coins are awarded for subsequent crafts.

Ace Race

Ace Race is a three lap race around a big track full of shortcuts and pitfalls. Sprint, jump, and fly as fast as you can, and avoid obstacles to get the fastest time possible!

Skyblockle

Skyblockle is a mix between Skyblock and Battle Royale! All teams begin on their own Skyblock island, surrounded by other islands containing useful resources. The goal of the game is to equip yourself, kill other players, and be the last team standing.

Parkour Warrior

Parkour Warrior is an ultimate test of parkour! There are a number of parkour courses that contain three challenging zones within them. Players try to reach as far as they can within the time limit. However, players checkpoint after completing each obstacle, and when you fall, you re-spawn at your last checkpoint. This is a test of parkour, not of speed!

Hole in the Wall

The aim of the game is to remain the last team standing as large walls of slime converge on you from all directions! Jump and thread your way through the walls without being pushed off the platform.

Over time, the speed of the walls will increase, as well as the platform beneath you decreasing in size!

Survival Games

It’s the classic! Last team standing wins! All players are let free to roam the map, trying to become more powerful through finding equipment hidden in buildings, all while the map borders converge into the centre, forcing you to fight for survival.

In this version, players have infinite levels, allowing them to enchant their equipment to further levels of power.

Rocket Spleef

A unique take on the classic Minecraft mini-game of Spleef! Last team standing will win the most coins. All players are armed with elytras, fireworks and… rocket launchers! The rockets knock back players and destroy terrain.

TGTTOSAWAF

The aim of To Get to the Other Side (and Whack a Fan) is obvious… The game plays out in six rounds across six different maps. All players start on one end of the map and are given various tools to assist them in getting to the other side. Once they’ve made it across, they must punch a fan (one of you!) to complete their goal!

Battle Box

An epic PvP-centric game that occurs over 9 rounds. Each team cycles round and plays against every other team in a 4v4 match up! Teams have 1 minute, and only 1 life to capture the centre objective before the other team.

Big Sales at Build Mart

A speed-building game that really tests communication and resource management! The aim is to build as many monuments as you can in the time limit by heading out into Build Mart, collecting the resources you need and bringing it back to your team’s private build zone.

Sky Battle

Similar to Skyblockle and the classic Minecraft mini-game Skywars, Sky Battle is a fast-paced game designed to keep teams moving and trying new strategies!

Sands of Time

Sands of time is the most cryptic game in MCC. Teams enter their own dungeons and compete against the clock to collect as much hidden gold as they can. Keeping the timer topped up with sand is the only way for you to stay in the game

Dodgebolt

Dodgebolt is the final duel, and is not available on the Decision Dome. It’s an elimination game where the aim is to remain as the last team standing. Dodgebolt is played as a best of five, and the first team to reach three wins will become the MCC event winners!

The games selected to play will be decided by players within The Decision Dome, a place where teams will be able to select the games they want to play next. So, strategy is key here, as there will not be a lot of time to collect as many coins as you can!

All is going to be on the line during the 2021 MC Championships, and we cannot wait to tune into the action. Be sure to let us know what team you think is going to come out on top!